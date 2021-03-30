 Skip to content
(NPR)   Gallup has been polling Americans about their religious affiliation for more than 80 years. For the first time, a majority of those polled report that they do not belong to a church, synagogue, or mosque   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet those who do are in more and more positions of power.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I gave God up a long time ago.

/raised Catholic
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ayup.

/also a survivor
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, Biden won by over 7 million votes
Less churchy people in America
America is more and more diverse than ever
Then why the fark does it seem like the minority is ruling everything in this country?
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
eyebones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess after the next active shooter, the families of victims will be only be offered thoughts.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

//Born again atheist/recovering Catholic
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is a curse of ignorance and excuse for belligerence. Its the ultimate illusion of superiority, the most perfect us vs. Them.

The sooner it does the better. Let people be moral for the right reasons. Then they might actually follow their supposed moral codes.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The way in which representation in government is determined is out of date by a good 100 years at least
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because their positions of power are under threat so they are doing everything they can to stir up their base to stay in power...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heresy
Youtube hhvza-_2ox8
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gerrymandering at the state and federal level in proportional legislatures.  A federal senate that disproportionately represents rural church people.  Judicial branches that contain many moderate to conservative judges who have lifetime appointments.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay!  And it's Gallup.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those who don't go to church but still culturally identify evangelical supported Trump even more than the churchgoers.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thank God!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When they wrote the Constitution, you weren't supposed to be able to vote if you didn't own land. It's never been about majority rule.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Um, weird flex to Biden=atheism.

But how many atheistic groups do you know own property tax free, and have a bunch of atheists give them 10% of their income because...no reason?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ah..."assholes".
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I feel like we need to go back to that. It's been downhill from there.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Agreed. We haven't been feasting on nearly enough real estate developers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who don't want to believe this will just say the people in the surveys are lying because they're afraid of the government coming to confiscate their Bibles.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godless internet fistbumps
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be part of any church that'd have me as a member
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who will help marklar?
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternative headline:  "Survey shows marked increase in American educational standards"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I see my description of you as: "I got mine, so fark you" Republican; is entirely justified.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Open up the gates of the church and let me out of here
Too many people have lied in the name of Christ
For anyone to heed the call
So many people have died in the name of Christ
That I can't believe it all"-Graham Nash

Ultimately, it comes down to people.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keep blowing that dog whistle.  I'm sure your god will hear it eventually.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pfft, I survived and quit Mormonism.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, but Gallop polls tell me anything I want to hear. Yee-haw!
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Catholics have seen the greatest decline, with an 18-point drop in the past two decades, double the 9-point decline for Protestants. "

Nothing turns you into an atheist faster than Catholic religious instruction.  Despite 12 years of religious instruction I still can't figure out why they pretend to be cannibals. If they wanted to emulate Jesus why  couldn't they give away food to the poor every Sunday and call that worship?
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It was downhill even before then, It's always been downhill - Burroughs was right - the evil was always here, even before the Indians.......just waiting.
 
BigChad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We're working on it.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dog has done more for us than god.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Amen
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's weird to phrase it as "church, synagogue, or mosque."  That leaves out all the non Abrahamic religions.  And with immigration from Asia starting to outpace other regions it might be good too include religions from there to get a more accurate demographic trend.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

So you really think so? I bet statistically that number is pretty steady if not slightly declining. I think you underestimate how dominant religion has been in society for .... Well forever pretty much
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I wish I lived in a country where a politician going to a church, a synagogue or a mosque would be a major scandal forcing them to resign.

This man in the sky bullshiat story needs to end. Its like if politicians believed in santa claus or were flat earthers. If you believe in that shiat, you dont need a job in politics, you need psychological help.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

They stuck with the cults. Should have included Scientology.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

You're going to make the Jews very angry.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Presbyterian pastor here, and that's fine with me.

Back in the day, you had to belong to a church to be socially acceptable. That is no longer the case, and this is a good thing. Now we have only the people that are actually interested in being their for faith-type stuff.

All good.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My wife told me how she lost her religion this morning. She said it was when she was a teenager and had Chicken pox.  At the time she was a foot-washing fundamentalist so it was the first time she missed attending church activities which usually was 3 times a week. So she spent her time under quarantine reading the bible. While she read, she took notes and came up with a lot of contradictions. After three and a half weeks without brainwashing, she recovered and she was also over the chicken pox.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Same.
 
jst3p
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Didn't Delaware elect a flat earther to Senate? Republican of course.
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Uh huh.
 
