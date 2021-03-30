 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   I'm used to raffles with school supplies, so I guess a raffle for an assault rifle would fit that category   (clickorlando.com)
    Astronaut High School seniors, Gun, Project Graduation raffle, Brevard County, Florida, Titusville, Florida  
edmo
3 hours ago  
But draw a picture of a gun on the blackboard and you're totes suspended.
 
lindalouwho
1 hour ago  
Tone deafness is a plague these days.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  
"Still, overwhelmingly, many parents on social media expressed support for the raffle and said it was an example of people exercising their Second Amendment rights. "


I wish more of these folks would instead focus on gratuitously and unnecessarily exercising their right to remain silent.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
1 hour ago  
JFC, America
 
RTOGUY
1 hour ago  
Sounds like it is going to be a successful raffle nobody wants a toaster or Bluetooth speaker.
 
WillJM8528
1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: JFC, America


Honestly, this place is FAR beyond farking parody and it's embarrassing as fark. I have no words (that won't get me in trouble with a moderator).
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
1 hour ago  
Astronaut High School. Home of the War Eagles.

Oh come on. That's not a real thing.
 
Albert911emt
1 hour ago  
....but if a kid "shoots" another kid with a finger gun, just watch the local adults lose their f*cking minds. Stupid morons.
 
Harlee
1 hour ago  
TOTALLY OT:

I'm drunk as Fark on Margaritias {about 5 shots of liquor)... AFTER imbibing a half dose of my Special Edible... (celebrating Mrs. Harlee's 50th B-Day) and I will bless Fark with a Revelation UI just received"
And God took pity on mankind and gave them the ability to contort their

bodies in strange ways and a cat-like contentment with licking their toes.


You're welcome.
 
farkingismybusiness
1 hour ago  
Does the runner up get pumped up kicks?
 
dirtfloorcracker
1 hour ago  
*Hometown, and an AHS grad.
 
dirtfloorcracker
1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Astronaut High School. Home of the War Eagles.

Oh come on. That's not a real thing.


It's really real. And the school logo is identical to the Anheuser Busch A with the eagle.
 
grimlock1972
56 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sounds like it is going to be a successful raffle nobody wants a toaster or Bluetooth speaker.


That is the sad truth of it , it most p[arts of the US guns being raffled always sells a ton of tickets , not much else can draw in that kind of numbers for the price.

That said i do agree that a gun raffle should not be allowed for anything connected to any school age kids, including fund for what ever is graduation outfit trying to use the funds for.
 
Night Train Express
51 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: RTOGUY: Sounds like it is going to be a successful raffle nobody wants a toaster or Bluetooth speaker.

That is the sad truth of it , it most p[arts of the US guns being raffled always sells a ton of tickets , not much else can draw in that kind of numbers for the price.


Not unlike Fark gun threads.
 
Erebus1954
51 minutes ago  
My high school had a gun club and a rifle range in the basement. I guess that's not done anymore.
 
T Baggins
40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Astronaut High School. Home of the War Eagles.

Oh come on. That's not a real thing.


They want it clear they mean this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Although even our peace eagles have a claw full of arrows if you won't accept our olive branch.
 
Moniker o' Shame
38 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: My high school had a gun club and a rifle range in the basement. I guess that's not done anymore.


You can't have teenagers learning gun safety.  That would be crazy.
 
winedrinkingman
35 minutes ago  
Wasn't it the Oath Keepers who wanted to provide volunteers to stand outside with AR 15s to "keep them safe"
 
ChrisDe
27 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: My high school had a gun club and a rifle range in the basement. I guess that's not done anymore.


Some still do it, it's just during third hour math class.
 
khatores
26 minutes ago  
Another person on the thread, Kate Perez, likened it to raffling off alcohol and cigarettes.

And what's wrong with that?

Actually that's a great idea...I'd attend a raffle where the prizes are all booze.
 
MythDragon
25 minutes ago  
I'll take a free rifle if no one wants it.
 
LurkerSupreme
25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Astronaut High School. Home of the War Eagles.

Oh come on. That's not a real thing.


It sounds like what might happen if you tasked someone who is really lazy with naming the local high school.

"What should we name our school?"

"I dunno, we should probably name it after some astronaut or sumthin'."

"Great! Which one?"

"Who cares? We'll figure that out later. Let's go out and pick up a case of Natty Ice already and get to celebratin'!"

*two weeks later*

"Crap, we still need to pick an astronaut name? Dammit, I don't know one from th' other. F*ck it, we'll just call it 'Astronaut High.' Book it, done. Now let's go get some more'a that cheap beer!"
 
Fox10456
19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'll take a free rifle if no one wants it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY
15 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: My high school had a gun club and a rifle range in the basement. I guess that's not done anymore.


The wussification of the west continues apace.
 
johnny queso
11 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Erebus1954: My high school had a gun club and a rifle range in the basement. I guess that's not done anymore.

The wussification of the west continues apace.


if you need a gun to not be a wuss, you've already lost.
 
RTOGUY
2 minutes ago  

johnny queso: RTOGUY: Erebus1954: My high school had a gun club and a rifle range in the basement. I guess that's not done anymore.

The wussification of the west continues apace.

if you need a gun to not be a wuss, you've already lost.


Y'all got it twisted. Not having a gun doesn't make you a wuss but being so afraid of guns that you try and ban them from all of society makes you a wuss. Target shooting teaches discipline, self-control, and patience and regardless of physical ability you can compete.
 
