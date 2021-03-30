 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   44 lbs of meth, 16 lbs of cocaine found along with guns in a North Carolina home. C'mon guys, this is like a Wednesday here in Florida   (cbs17.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators located 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 16 pounds of cocaine, 1,221 blue counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four rifles, two pistols, two vehicles, and $38,000 in U.S. currency, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That desecrated US flag in the background tells me 75% of this will be used by the pigs themselves, and 25% will be used to plant on brown people.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They crossed a thin Blue Sky.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forty Four Pounds Of Meth is the name of my Mumford & Sons tribute act.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
please don't be my dealer, please don't be my dealer, please don't be my dealer.

*Clicks link

Damnit Rumulo.

/damnit
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyinS: That desecrated US flag in the background tells me 75% of this will be used by the pigs themselves, and 25% will be used to plant on brown people.


$38K to the donut fund
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they get into the ether?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyinS: That desecrated US flag in the background tells me 75% of this will be used by the pigs themselves, and 25% will be used to plant on brown people.


There's black and white and a thin blue line, son.

What, you thought the color choice was a happy accident?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously for personal consumption.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Investigators located 44 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 16 pounds of cocaine, 1,221 blue counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, four rifles, two pistols, two vehicles, and $38,000 in U.S. currency, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office said.
[Fark user image image 400x295]


Fun fact: that line was originally about Dallas, but the fairly recent assassination of JFK prompted the change to Vegas.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend at Walter White's and Tony Montana's!
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got this whole town on lockdown.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay then, tweakers. There's your stash, here is a pile of tooth brushes and the bathroom in need of a very thorough polishing is down the hall. Chop-chop.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Okay then, tweakers. There's your stash, here is a pile of tooth brushes and the bathroom in need of a very thorough polishing is down the hall. Chop-chop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Being right at the crossroads of Interstate 95 and I-40 I don't doubt this place was anything other than a rest stop/storage for a much larger operation. Sampson is a nice place really... don't cut the hair, try the bbq
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I had 44 lbs of meth I might be actually be tempted to try some.

Another good reason not to have 44 lbs of meth, I suppose.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlyinS: That desecrated US flag in the background tells me 75% of this will be used by the pigs themselves, and 25% will be used to plant on brown people.


More like the monthly donations to the retirement fund were late.

/that's a heck of a bust
//counterfeit blue pills meaning viagra?
///instead of arousal you get high...but don't care?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Okay then, tweakers. There's your stash, here is a pile of tooth brushes and the bathroom in need of a very thorough polishing is down the hall. Chop-chop.


Tweekers don't know what a toothbrush is
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was the decoy stash.
 
