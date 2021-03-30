 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   CBC, March 18: "Covid levels getting out of control" in Ottawa. CBC today, March 30: Covid pandemic "compeltely out of control in Ontario." Well, at least they warned us   (cbc.ca) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mexico's numbers are taco'd and they are deliciously out of control. Europe is out of control but at least they aren't at war with each other. Canada is out of control, and they apologized for it. Meanwhile, the US decided 3 feet was plenty of space.... wait what's that? The CDC director who issued that finding to smash kids and teachers back into school is having a meltdown because the US is about to be out of control?
FTA:Juni said for Ontario, there is now "no way out" of the dire scenario that's set to unfold over the next few weeks without a widespread lockdown as well - coupled with other measures, including the province providing paid sick leave to essential workers, encouraging Ontarians to avoid movement between regions, and ensuring residents have access to lower-risk outdoor activities.
"There is no such thing as winning this race with just vaccinations," Juni stressed. "That's impossible."
 
jekfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No not out of control. Hyperbole
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole


Well I'm convinced!
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole


Cogently reasoned.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Cogently reasoned.


I'm surprised that this isn't his profile pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole


I had no idea a virus could gain just enough sentience to type this!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole


Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember that it takes a few weeks for new infections to show up in the hospitalization and death statistics. The trends we're seeing today represent the conditions earlier in the month, and any exponential growth is going to continue for a while even if they were to lock things down 100%.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
aw, dammit.    I have a lot of family in Ontario.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is mainly because of a completely bizarre off the cuff plan from Mr Ford. We have 5 colour codes for various regions but no one understands the difference. We have had a few "lockdowns" but nothing is really closed during them except restaurants and theatres. Last week as experts were warning about more cases he instead loosened regulations on restaurants and spas.
We have a spike in infections among working age people but are vaccinating by age only instead of prioritizing any essential workers.
Dont even get me started on schools which are now a huge part the numbers where we have been teaching classes of 30 with no distancing and no classroom upgrades. I was promised a hvac purifier for my classroom with no windows and poor ventilation. in september and still havent seen it. Apparently we got funding for 60 units for the entire board and they still havent arrived. But i get a bag of masks in my mailbox every second week so i have that going for me
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole


Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

[Fark user image image 480x360]

Remember that it takes a few weeks for new infections to show up in the hospitalization and death statistics. The trends we're seeing today represent the conditions earlier in the month, and any exponential growth is going to continue for a while even if they were to lock things down 100%.


So, fark it, do nothing!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what has happened, but Canada seems to be really behind on vaccines or something.

My 70 yr old plus aunt and uncle just received their first dose last week.

Can any locals comment?  They're in the GTA.
 
undernova
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just keep your eye on Nashville.
 
dave0821
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe of we raffle off an ar-15 someone in Canada would have a gun and could control it.
That's how it works right america?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From a certain point of view Ontario is winning, like its Premiere has tiger blood or some shiat.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Here I thought it was a clever "what was said this time last year" type deals...when expecting 12,000 dead was considered outrageous.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not sure what has happened, but Canada seems to be really behind on vaccines or something.

My 70 yr old plus aunt and uncle just received their first dose last week.

Can any locals comment?  They're in the GTA.


My parents are in Ottawa. My mother got hers two days ago, and my dad is booked for April 1st. Yes, we're pretty far behind the UK and the US.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.


State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah cause canada (or any other western country) never really closed international travel because fark everybody so a few thousands can act like assholes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...


You're right. But I doubt they're lying about this.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...


CBC in not state-run.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope the third wave is the final wave.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the home stretch and Canada is dropping the ball.
fark me, this is becoming quite the embarrassment.
 
trialpha
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not sure what has happened, but Canada seems to be really behind on vaccines or something.

My 70 yr old plus aunt and uncle just received their first dose last week.

Can any locals comment?  They're in the GTA.


Canada doesn't have its own vaccine production facilities, so it has to rely on buying them from other countries. Other countries who have basically said "You'll get them after we're done with them", despite Canada having contracts for delivery now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...


Antivaxxer/qanon spotted.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thank my lucky stars I live in NS. We've had less than 1,714 total cases here province-wide with 66 deaths, and in my local area there were less than 200 cases and everyone pulled through.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...


Sure but like... the CBC.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I thank my lucky stars I live in NS. We've had less than 1,714 total cases here province-wide with 66 deaths, and in my local area there were less than 200 cases and everyone pulled through.


Amended for truthiness. Was going to say 'less than x' but figured I could take the few seconds to find the actual data.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm not sure what has happened, but Canada seems to be really behind on vaccines or something.


We don't have the invested infrastructure to produce them domestically so our supply and timetable is entirely dependent on international sources. Which is honestly pretty farking embarrassing, really.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Mexico's numbers are taco'd and they are deliciously out of control. Europe is out of control but at least they aren't at war with each other. Canada is out of control, and they apologized for it. Meanwhile, the US decided 3 feet was plenty of space.... wait what's that? The CDC director who issued that finding to smash kids and teachers back into school is having a meltdown because the US is about to be out of control?
FTA:Juni said for Ontario, there is now "no way out" of the dire scenario that's set to unfold over the next few weeks without a widespread lockdown as well - coupled with other measures, including the province providing paid sick leave to essential workers, encouraging Ontarians to avoid movement between regions, and ensuring residents have access to lower-risk outdoor activities.
"There is no such thing as winning this race with just vaccinations," Juni stressed. "That's impossible."


If you ever heard walensky on CNN before the election you'd know she was the wrong pick. Total idiot savant
 
jekfark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...

CBC in not state-run.


It's not?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: IRestoreFurniture: I'm not sure what has happened, but Canada seems to be really behind on vaccines or something.

We don't have the invested infrastructure to produce them domestically so our supply and timetable is entirely dependent on international sources. Which is honestly pretty farking embarrassing, really.


And you know who did this right? Conservatives.

Canada was the leading producer and research center of vaccines in the 70s. It was making a shiaton of money too. Then the conservatives decided to privatise everything... bye bye vaccines (and oil).

/farking conservatives, ruining everything, as always to make their billionaire daddies richer
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: I thank my lucky stars I live in NS. We've had less than 1,714 total cases here province-wide with 66 deaths, and in my local area there were less than 200 cases and everyone pulled through.

Amended for truthiness. Was going to say 'less than x' but figured I could take the few seconds to find the actual data.


Man, I am on a roll here. I think I've got it this time though!
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

trialpha: IRestoreFurniture: I'm not sure what has happened, but Canada seems to be really behind on vaccines or something.

My 70 yr old plus aunt and uncle just received their first dose last week.

Can any locals comment?  They're in the GTA.

Canada doesn't have its own vaccine production facilities, so it has to rely on buying them from other countries. Other countries who have basically said "You'll get them after we're done with them", despite Canada having contracts for delivery now.


Not to mention Halfscoop and his buddies stealing PPE, at the beginning, and AB being run by trumpers.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jekfark: masterofnothing: chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...

CBC in not state-run.

It's not?


No. There's a huge difference between publicly-funded and state-run.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jekfark: masterofnothing: chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...

CBC in not state-run.

It's not?


It is a crown corporation.

From Wiki:
Management[edit]
As a crown corporation, the CBC operates at arm's length (autonomously) from the government in its day-to-day business. The corporation is governed by the Broadcasting Act[16] of 1991, under a board of directors and is directly responsible to Parliament through the Department of Canadian Heritage. General management of the organization is in the hands of a president, who is appointed by the Governor General of Canada in Council, on the advice of the prime minister.
According to The Hill Times, a clause in Bill C-60, an omnibus budget implementation bill introduced by the government of Stephen Harper in 2013, "appears to contradict a longstanding arm's-length relationship between the independent CBC and any government in power."[17][18] The clause allows the "prime minister's cabinet to approve salaries, working conditions and collective bargaining positions for the CBC."[17]
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jekfark: masterofnothing: chitownmike: Bennie Crabtree: jekfark: No not out of control. Hyperbole

Even Obi Wan Kenobi can't say, "From a certain point of view" on this one. But I am curious what kind of control you see. Also, the CBC is the federal broadcaster in Canada. It has a priority, the biggest priority, of communicating to Canadians in times of emergency. If the CBC says something is out of control, it is out of control. But if you know what kind of control is still applicable, then great.

State run media has never lied to anyone, ever...

CBC in not state-run.

It's not?


No. Why would you think it was? Do you think PBS is state-run too?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The mixed messaging from all levels of government and health officials isn't helping, either. Fatigue in dealing with this set in a long time ago, and rather than delivering a cohesive message and policy to that we just need to tough it out for another two months until we can get needles in most everyone's arms we've got a patchwork of guidelines that are proving largely frustrating and ineffectual.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: This is mainly because of a completely bizarre off the cuff plan from Mr Ford. We have 5 colour codes for various regions but no one understands the difference


Not to mention they tweak the codes so that they're not necessarily the same as they were previously.
I'm just doing the same thing I've been doing for a year. But others are getting pretty understandably frustrated.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
compeltely?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dbaggins: aw, dammit.    I have a lot of family in Ontario.


Yeah it's pretty serious they are burning bodies in the park right now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbaggins: aw, dammit.    I have a lot of family in Ontario.


Sorry, and sorry.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's important now that everybody just wakes up and comes out of denial," Juni said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
