(Hawaii News Now)   Good Samaritan rescues elderly man from burning house. With interview in genuine local dialect   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this episode has been brought to you by the word, HOUSE
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Made me think of this dude:

Reality Hits You Hard, Bro! George Lindell witness an accident.
Youtube 6L94Qy_D998
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brave dude!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't care what regional affectations this man proudly sports.  He can be my wing man anytime.

/chomp
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really expected this guy to pop a slav squat at any moment to conduct the interview
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
/Borscht hero in Hawaii...I've seen it all
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
njmonthly.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Made me think of this dude:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6L94Qy_D​998?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=100&enablejs​api=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.co​m&widgetid=1]


So Pitted
Youtube Y5ckCAUVOn0
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And people say Anifa is all bad.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Authentic Frontier Gibberish
Youtube ke5Mr5eCF2U
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i was in Maui two years ago, a day after a fatal shark attack nearby our vacation condo.  the next day I was in the ocean about to my waist, about 4-5 miles away from where the shark attack happened.  I noticed two jetskis, done up in police livery, slowly approaching me, and once of them, a native Hawaiian officer, in a central casting, could-not-sound-more-Hawaiian-if-he-ha​d-to voice, goes, "hey, brudda, bess to stay out waddah, yeah?"  I asked why.

"you hear about shark attack yesta-day?  police choppa saw 15' shark in waddah right here two hour ago.  Bess to stay out of waddah, bruddah...."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.