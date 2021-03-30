 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   "We need to talk about what you're wearing. You look like a hooker"   (news4jax.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If demanding a minor female remove her clothing in front of others isn't some from of sexual abuse of a child I guess it must a very republican area.
/Sexual abuse of girls is considered acceptable by republicans, see roy moore etc for examples
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like those teachers just want to leer at teen girls' breasts
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next thing you know, they're going to be showing their ankles.

Won't someone think of the children!

/S
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They were sent to the dean's office to change. $10 says there's a camera in there.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That school sounds like some kind of weird free for all, with male teachers running around demanding underage girls to strip for them, and then calling them hookers when they do. That's not school, that's a sex slave underage titty bar.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only idiots believe in dress codes
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
in the 70s, we didn't have dress codes. Girls wore (and this includes teachers) mini skirts.
Tube tops, halters, all in fashion.

Of course, the males wore skin tight clothes, too. And short shorts.

No dress code and no fashion sense.

We somehow got through the day respecting each other.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not only were they wearing skimpy clothes under zipped jackets, they were wearing only underwear beneath that, and completely naked under the underwear. How farking sluty is that!
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ive always said that women should be allowed to dress as whoreishly as they please.
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

labman: Next thing you know, they're going to be showing their ankles.

Won't someone think of the children!

/S


they are thinking of the children... with lights off and the blinds partially open
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Smells like the school administration got wind of a grand jury decision and is making a last minute attempt to blame it on the young underage girls.    Whatever happened to the girls in college wearing raincoats to class when the alarm clock didn't go off.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Not only were they wearing skimpy clothes under zipped jackets, they were wearing only underwear beneath that, and completely naked under the underwear. How farking sluty is that!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Only idiots believe in dress codes


I believe underwear is necessary. I don't want people rubbing their bare, gross ass on public seating.

I'm a prude like that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Futurama hookers
Youtube DcGlwS-DW-U
What hookers look like.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Not only were they wearing skimpy clothes under zipped jackets, they were wearing only underwear beneath that, and completely naked under the underwear. How farking sluty is that!


...I never thought about it like that. Goddamn harlots.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Some guys were wearing crop tops and tied up their shirts"

Good for those boys! If I was a teacher there I would start wearing kilts to school every single day.

"and didn't get dress coded, which is crazy,"

It is also complete and total bullschitt.

"I want administrators to know this is not OK."

It most certainly is not okay and these male teachers should not be teaching.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive always said that women should be allowed to dress as whoreishly as they please.


I agree.  However, I also have no issue with treating someone how they are dressed.

If they dress like a slob, I'll treat them like a slob.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?


If you're a pervert, it matters.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Few things in life are more perverted than a school board.  Maybe start there.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And this type of body shaming is why Billie Eilish dresses in baggie clothes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kukukupo: dothemath: Ive always said that women should be allowed to dress as whoreishly as they please.

I agree.  However, I also have no issue with treating someone how they are dressed.


So youre the guy who ruins shiat for everyone.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now the news is doing cleav-blur?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought this was America.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?


I guess some of the teachers didn't know that people are naked under their clothes?

The appropriate response for any student - of any gender - is, "I'm not unzipping any article of clothing for you."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You have to wonder who in the administration got the bright idea to do some dumbass public crackdown on dress code, but only the female students and to do it in such a hamfisted manner such that the news got involved.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Taking off her jacket, he said "You're very out of dress code," as he removed his pants and began violating the criminal code
 
JesseL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nobody becomes a school administrator unless they already want to be a petty tyrant over children.
 
mathpat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the girl asked to unzip her hoodie is going to have a settlement that will put her through college and maybe have a decent down payment on a house.  Unbelievable that things like this are still happening.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Only idiots believe in dress codes


And making blanket statements is for geniuses, eh?

So what is your take on "No shoes, no shirt, no service."?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kukukupo: dothemath: Ive always said that women should be allowed to dress as whoreishly as they please.

I agree.  However, I also have no issue with treating someone how they are dressed.

If they dress like a slob, I'll treat them like a slob.


That's a good lad.

Never see the person, only see the clothes.

Was witness to a pedestrian being struck by a car so hard they went over the roof.

I was doing my best to help the guy when a guy ran over and said he was a medic in the army.

Guess I should have just told him to fark off because he was wearing an army jacket with anarchy in the UK pins and sporting a green Mohawk.

He looked slobbish to me.
 
LessO2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably the same shiatwhistles who claim they can't do anything about requiring students to wear a mask.
 
JesseL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kukukupo: dothemath: Ive always said that women should be allowed to dress as whoreishly as they please.

I agree.  However, I also have no issue with treating someone how they are dressed.

If they dress like a slob, I'll treat them like a slob.


If I see someone in a suit I assume they're an asshole who never did any real work in their life.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Girls were being told to unzip their jackets to see what was underneath to see if it was appropriate. But the thing is, if its zipped up, it should be fine," she said. "It's like our bodies are sexualized and it's more important than our education."

She's learning how conservative society works.
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?


From it video it seems as if they are wearing zip up hooded sweatshirts with a tank top or bra underneath. Which isn't horrible as long as they keep the sweatshirt zipped. But you know there were probably a handful of girls that had the sweatshirt zipped halfway down, had on pushup bras and had their boobies hanging out. Then instead of punishing the ones that were doing this, they went completely idiot and just started grabbing any girl they saw with a zip up sweatshirt and checking to see what was under it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You have to wonder who in the administration got the bright idea to do some dumbass public crackdown on dress code, but only the female students and to do it in such a hamfisted manner such that the news got involved.


Yeah it's a real mystery
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?


Pervy teachers found a way to get their kinks satisfied.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You have to wonder who in the administration got the bright idea to do some dumbass public crackdown on dress code, but only the female students and to do it in such a hamfisted manner such that the news got involved.


The administration, in its majestic equality, forbids females and males alike to wear exposed sports bras.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder what a high school girl dressed like a hooker looks like. You know, for science, or something.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So far I am very disappointed in TFA and in fark posters for the lack of any pictures actually illustrating the problem. What is this Usenet?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My high school marketing teacher was great, but she was the one who told me not to wear these two t-shirts in her class any more:

Hooters of Lynnwood, WA
Huntington Beach Beer Company

Thankfully, I am not in high school right now....because this is one of my favorite shirts:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?


When you're a pervy school administrator and can force them to unzip said jacket it matters a great deal.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ongbok: But you know there were probably a handful of girls that had the sweatshirt zipped halfway down, had on pushup bras and had their boobies hanging out.


Sure man. Lock the door, OK?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Now the news is doing cleav-blur?!

thought this was America.


Gee Eddy, sometime grownups are creepy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I got called in the office for wearing a Slayer shirt. It broke some rule on religious imagery. My brother got called in for wearing a joker box ICP shirt. That broke the rules on violent imagery. Fact is, they didn't like the bands and just wanted to flex their authority.
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: They're wearing a zipped up jacket. Assuming the jacket isn't transparent and they don't unzip the jacket, why does it matter what they're wearing under it?


Do they know they're all naked underneath their clothes? Detention for everyone!
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They have a dress code intended to prevent disruption in the learning environment. Then they disrupt the learning environment to investigate imagined violations. Smrt.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Now the news is doing cleav-blur?!

[Fark user image 302x313]

I thought this was America.


it's Japan. You can clearly tell by the pixelation.
 
