 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Food and Drug Administration) Weeners FDA gives Thumbs Up a thumbs down for doing what it supposed to do. Contact your Medical Professional if your Thumbs Up lasts longer than 4 hours cuz your squeeze is already over it   (fda.gov) divider line
20
    More: Weeners, Erectile dysfunction, FDA laboratory analysis, Drug Administration, Food and Drug Administration, active ingredients, use of this product, adverse events, public of a growing trend of dietary supplements  
•       •       •

859 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 7:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K purchased from Amazon.com contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

So, was this an ad?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


better know where your towel is
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thumb goes where?
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Thumb goes where?


UFIA
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K purchased from Amazon.com contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

So, was this an ad?


Right? The notice basically says: "Don't use this, is contains what it claims to contain."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Thumb goes where?

UFIA


UTIA, you mean...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait a minute! This bogus Spanish Fly crap actually has boner meds in it!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: SoundOfOneHandWanking: FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K purchased from Amazon.com contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

So, was this an ad?

Right? The notice basically says: "Don't use this, is contains what it claims to contain."


The problem is specifically that it's an OTC supplement that doesn't announce it contains those things.  Viagra etc. affect blood pressure, which can be bad if you have a condition or are taking some other drug that contraindicates those drugs.  So, the announcement is basically saying 'don't take this, because if you're someone who for medical reasons can't take Viagra/Cialis, and you think this is a workaround that gets you that same result then you're going to have a bad time.'
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "Wait a minute! This bogus Spanish Fly crap actually has boner meds in it!"


Hardly
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

"If you experience an erection lasting more than 4 hours...you're welcome."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get free Viagra from the VA. They only give you 4 doses a month, and it's not something I need, but damn does it super charge things.
If you go to the VA, get sure from your doc. But make sure you got some time to spare before sex, cause you will use it!
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, the FDA is there to protect pharm profits.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought a thumbs up was when your wife gives you a UFIA
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: mongbiohazard: SoundOfOneHandWanking: FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K purchased from Amazon.com contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

So, was this an ad?

Right? The notice basically says: "Don't use this, is contains what it claims to contain."

The problem is specifically that it's an OTC supplement that doesn't announce it contains those things.  Viagra etc. affect blood pressure, which can be bad if you have a condition or are taking some other drug that contraindicates those drugs.  So, the announcement is basically saying 'don't take this, because if you're someone who for medical reasons can't take Viagra/Cialis, and you think this is a workaround that gets you that same result then you're going to have a bad time.'


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Amazon.com has quality control issues selling dangerous and illegal crap? And gets away with it? Great Scott, we have to alert the president at once!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: New Rising Sun: mongbiohazard: SoundOfOneHandWanking: FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Thumbs Up 7 Blue 69K purchased from Amazon.com contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in the FDA-approved prescription drugs Viagra and Cialis, respectively, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

So, was this an ad?

Right? The notice basically says: "Don't use this, is contains what it claims to contain."

The problem is specifically that it's an OTC supplement that doesn't announce it contains those things.  Viagra etc. affect blood pressure, which can be bad if you have a condition or are taking some other drug that contraindicates those drugs.  So, the announcement is basically saying 'don't take this, because if you're someone who for medical reasons can't take Viagra/Cialis, and you think this is a workaround that gets you that same result then you're going to have a bad time.'

[i.pinimg.com image 850x566]


Not if you black out or have a heart attack first.  Viagra + nitrates = doubling up on dropping your blood pressure.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I just assumed it was a substitute Boner
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I get free Viagra from the VA. They only give you 4 doses a month, and it's not something I need, but damn does it super charge things.


Get the doctor to write the script for the maximum dose, 100 mg per pill. You still get 4x a month, but you can use a pill splitter to divide each into a quarter pill of 25 mg each. It will probably work just as well, but now you have 16 doses each month, basically every other day. That should be enough.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to know about a web form that people talked about meds and supplements. They had the word blue in their name I think anyone know the form?
I found out about this site because I asked someone I wish there was a place to find out about this stuff before it gets taken off the shelves
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.