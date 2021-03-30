 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Don't... hang... up... the... phone... You... want... to... send... me... all... your... money... All... your... money... I laughed, I cried... It was better than Cats   (latimes.com) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's apparently easier to say, "I was hypnotized," than "I'm a f*cking boneheaded rube," which is how we got all these Trumpers.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So ... TotalFark it tis
 
CABridges
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"It was better than Cats"

Wow, there's a callback. Nicely done, subbie.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's apparently easier to say, "I was hypnotized," than "I'm a f*cking boneheaded rube," which is how we got all these Trumpers.


Is it possible that stupidity is a form of hypnosis, and non-stupidity means breaking the trance, snapping out of it, waking up, being critical, coming to your senses, etc? Lot of overlap.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If your phone rings (red flag #1) and you don't recognize the number (red flag #2), don't give the caller ANY information and don't confirm anything they ask you. If the caller can't give you their name and immediately explain why they have a legitimate purpose to call you(red flag #3; "great opportunity" or "great offer" doesn't count), just hang up.

It is astonishingly rare to receive a legitimate phone call from an unknown source these days. I probably get one or two per year, tops. And that's with my phone number being published on a couple of nonprofit websites that I volunteer for. If my phone number wasn't available to the public, I would never answer any call from a non-contact.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It was better than Cats"

What isn't?
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These sound like the same kind of scammers that Mark Rober recently glitterbombed.

Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer (who gets arrested)
Youtube VrKW58MS12g
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: If your phone rings (red flag #1) and you don't recognize the number (red flag #2), don't give the caller ANY information and don't confirm anything they ask you. If the caller can't give you their name and immediately explain why they have a legitimate purpose to call you(red flag #3; "great opportunity" or "great offer" doesn't count), just hang up.

It is astonishingly rare to receive a legitimate phone call from an unknown source these days. I probably get one or two per year, tops. And that's with my phone number being published on a couple of nonprofit websites that I volunteer for. If my phone number wasn't available to the public, I would never answer any call from a non-contact.


Somehow I ended up on a list, and now I get calls on my cell phone, asking for my name, that originate from the UK with Eastern European sounding people trying to get me to invest online/in Bitcoin.

/as for the hypnosis: ThisIsntHowThisWorks.jpg
 
GRCooper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
<ring>

Me: Hello?

Scammer: I missed your call earlier

Me: Aww, man! You interrupted me for that? I was masturbating!

Scammer: Wut?

Me: Talk dirty to me

Scammer: <hangs up>

Me: Aww, man!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe *no one* actually can be hypnotized, and the demonstrations you see are just really stupid people.

"You are getting sleeeeepy"
Huh? I guess I am?
"You are now....a rooster!"
Well shiat, I must be.... why else would he say that? I though I was human all this time...well...better get to roostering. Cock-a-doodle-do!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm driving to Best Buy to buy gift cards."
"Don't hang up."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of fears is suffering a traumatic brain injury and winding up as a fark headline. If it happens, I'm hoping the injury so severe I'm unable to access the internet.
 
Phocas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All your money are belong to us.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Isabel apparently typed an extra digit, mistakenly transferring $2,999.99 - and Roy knew it"

This kind of thing was touched upon on youtube by the glitter trap guy, who is now trying to get at telephone scammers. He worked with other people.

What happen on that video, was the woman was conned into installed remote control software on her PC.  And while she was entering 299, the scammer was watching for it, and typed an extra 9 for her.

This after a setup conversation on how she had to be real careful doing this, because there was no way to undo a mistake.

So then it was all her fault, and guilt became the driver
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image image 850x478]
"I'm driving to Best Buy to buy gift cards."
"Don't hang up."
[Fark user image image 300x168]


I love the "click on run" song almost as much as I love "turn the frogs gay", almost.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 850x478]
"I'm driving to Best Buy to buy gift cards."
"Don't hang up."
[Fark user image 300x168]


DON'T REDEEM IT!!!! DON'T REDEEM IT!!!!  lol.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: [Fark user image 425x425]


The Amazing Johnathan - Just For Laughs - 1995
Youtube u6P1QRqFeww
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He said people such as Isabel are known in the hypnosis world as "high responders."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
