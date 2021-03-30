 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Instagram is down, no one can see your breakfast (dailymail.co.uk)
21
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good. Let's hope it stays that way.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But, but, but... I just took some new pictures of my pansies! What am I gonna do with them now?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh... and this was the one hour of the only day, ever, that was I was going to create a login account on Instagram. Oh well.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Posting on Fark is only 25 percent attention hoary as posting on Instagram.  So I post 4 times as much to get that sweet sweet attention.

__Smurge__
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


There.. Is that better now??
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I went outside and puked in the street. Haha, joke's on you.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buthttps://www.ratemypoo.com/ is still up. just post later.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure they can.


BLEECHUUURRRLLLL


There it is.

I should chew my food more.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Good. Let's hope it stays that way.


Why do you care so much about what other people do on the internet? Is someone forcing you to look at instagram?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: There.. Is that better now??

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

There.. Is that better now??


Get a 22", that way you can do your protein, hash, and eggs at the same time, oh and the temp is almost completely even from side to side unless you've got it set on nuke, only the corners are slightly colder. It's one of the things I like best about my new trailer, basement door was big enough to fit the big griddle and it had a propane hookup on the side =)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's OK, I can turn on the TV and watch enough TikTok ads to send me into a seizure. [mute]

I don't know how people who are oversensitive to stimuli function anymore. I go around with toilet paper in my ears half the time, no kidding. SHUT THE FARK UP

markie_farkie: There.. Is that better now??
[Fark user image 850x1133]
There.. Is that better now??


Heart attack on a plate, my favorite. ; )
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: There.. Is that better now??

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

There.. Is that better now??


No. Actually it's worse now. Much worse. You are a bad person. You should feel bad.

/Off to buy some eggs, angrily
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: Get a 22",


Yeah this one was an impulse purchase when I was in Wally World one day.

I'm in the process of carving out some space in that general area in my back yard for an outdoor kitchen, and have been looking at several of the other Blackstone models with multiple burners to control heat zones, etc.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
....and no one can see your morning constitutional.

So sad.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: There.. Is that better now??

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

There.. Is that better now??


Now it's Instafark!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xanlexian: [i.imgur.com image 720x576]


So future man, you say people will pathologically "post" their thoughts on current events on a "website" and others will comment and add to the conversations? Some will even make that their main identity?

*Works for here too, mr high and mighty
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: robodog: Get a 22",

Yeah this one was an impulse purchase when I was in Wally World one day.

I'm in the process of carving out some space in that general area in my back yard for an outdoor kitchen, and have been looking at several of the other Blackstone models with multiple burners to control heat zones, etc.


Nice, for a home setup you can get the bigger ones. Mine is used both at home and on the road so the 22" was the biggest practical one.
 
