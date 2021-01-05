 Skip to content
(CNBC) Widespread study indicates that remote learning led to significant academic and social losses for kids, to say nothing of the liver damage their parents underwent
    Education, year of school closings, half of public school K-12 teachers, Teacher, Voice of the Educator Study, virtual learning  
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They weren't going places anyways.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Anyway, their parents and grandmothers are largely alive.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks, Captain Obvious.

Let the knee-jerk teacher-bashing begin!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everyone was saying this all along. The damage done to kids is going to be felt for a generation, and sadly it was the kids most at risk who caught the brunt of this. My wife has watched years of work be undone.

I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Will be felt for a generation."

Pull the other one, it has bells on.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Everyone was saying this all along. The damage done to kids is going to be felt for a generation, and sadly it was the kids most at risk who caught the brunt of this. My wife has watched years of work be undone.

I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.


Wait, young people are going to be even dumber?  How is that possible?  Won't that cause some kind of singularity in the South?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, the people who are the most concerned™ with student learning also happen to be people who want to be able to spit on an Applebee's waitress while they're screaming about how their salsa is too spicy.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Everyone was saying this all along. The damage done to kids is going to be felt for a generation, and sadly it was the kids most at risk who caught the brunt of this. My wife has watched years of work be undone.

I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.


I feel bad for the kids next door.  Mom appears to have absolutely no interest in her kids' education, and still can't be bothered to make a phone call to have the cable company set up the (free) Internet at home.  It might finally be happening now that she bought a Roku without understanding how it works.
 
imbrial
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
kids > orphans
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Oddly enough, the people who are the most concerned™ with student learning also happen to be people who want to be able to spit on an Applebee's waitress while they're screaming about how their salsa is too spicy.


Where are you getting that from. Aside from teachers unions, every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Companies used to look for ways to get rid of us expensive old folks, now they're begging to keep us and we can demand anything we desire.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Everyone was saying this all along. The damage done to kids is going to be felt for a generation, and sadly it was the kids most at risk who caught the brunt of this. My wife has watched years of work be undone.

I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.


If one farked up year of learning causes a generation a problem, there were already bigger issues.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I feel bad for the kids next door.  Mom appears to have absolutely no interest in her kids' education, and still can't be bothered to make a phone call to have the cable company set up the (free) Internet at home.  It might finally be happening now that she bought a Roku without understanding how it works.


My wife works primarily with special needs kids. They aren't tracking missed progress since the start of it anymore, they are measuring regression since the start of it, and its being measured in years.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Perhaps instead of trying to open schools up now, plans should be put in place for mandatory summer school for most kids. I cannot tell you how many parents I have talked to that their kids are in jeopardy of repeating the grade. That kind of thing scars kids. You become branded as the dumb kid. I can't say I have ever seen someone come out of that tailspin, only get worse.

We CAN safely do in-person summer school once the vaccine rate increases. This is what we should be focusing on.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What? A sudden necessary massive paradigm shift with no planning didn't immediately result in across-the-board improvements?

I'm shocked!

Quick, send everyone back to the plague boxes without even attempting to determine the causes of the problem!
 
imbrial
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UltimaCS: Oddly enough, the people who are the most concerned™ with student learning also happen to be people who want to be able to spit on an Applebee's waitress while they're screaming about how their salsa is too spicy.

Where are you getting that from. Aside from teachers unions, every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.


for the kids...I guess fark the teachers, admin, support staff, bus drivers etc?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now let's talk about the nearly 2 million kids who are homeschooled.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Companies used to look for ways to get rid of us expensive old folks, now they're begging to keep us and we can demand anything we desire.


Nope. Trash like you can die. Painfully, if possible.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UltimaCS: Oddly enough, the people who are the most concerned™ with student learning also happen to be people who want to be able to spit on an Applebee's waitress while they're screaming about how their salsa is too spicy.

Where are you getting that from. Aside from teachers unions, every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.


Notably not recognizing the risk it puts on teachers, staff, and parents. I'm sure an industry that can't give the kids pencils is going to suddenly have the means necessary to keep kids 6' apart at all times, provide masks for teachers, and hire extra janitorial staff.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Now let's talk about the nearly 2 million kids who are homeschooled.


Somewhere, a Liberty University dean is salivating.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: UltimaCS: Oddly enough, the people who are the most concerned™ with student learning also happen to be people who want to be able to spit on an Applebee's waitress while they're screaming about how their salsa is too spicy.

Where are you getting that from. Aside from teachers unions, every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.


If you are genuine in this, be prepared with solid citations, because otherwise (or despite) you are going to get a raft of shiat.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.


If everyone could have followed the God Damned Rules last year maybe we could have avoided that.  Don't blame trying not to get teachers killed.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
EvilElecBlanket:

If one farked up year of learning causes a generation a problem, there were already bigger issues.

To break it down, kids who have special needs generally don't have good support networks at home. Its a sad reality. Sometimes those environments lead to those kids having special needs, and many times, even good parents, lack the resources to support and help those kids along. Virtual rarely works for them.

You also have key ages that are important for learning certain skills and social development. You don't get your brain being 6, or 12, or a few other important ones. Curriculum and when things are introduced is tailored for this. Younger kids don't have the necessary skills to work independently.

Your kids who were already doing well with great parents and good homes will do just fine during this. Some of them are even doing better than they would have in school. But they are just going to have a further leg up on the kids who struggled, or the kids who really needed help. We are outright dooming a lot of those kids who would have made it otherwise.
 
imbrial
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Now let's talk about the nearly 2 million kids who are homeschooled.


I don't think they're affected the same was because probably at least one of the parents was already designated as/dedicated to being the main teacher, rather than suddenty having to switch gears and get your kid adjusted to  remote learning and all the ancillaries to that
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my kid excelled during this time and has started doing  multiplication and division for "fun" along reading like crazy.  He must get it from Mrs. Sachlpch.

/He's 5 years old
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A spoke about this with some co-workers with kids in this distance learning crap. About half the kids don't give a shiat if they can get away with it, a fifth keep at it and are doing 'okay' and the rest can't even get past the technical barriers to participate (no/shiatty internet, no parental technical knowledge to help, etc).

And most of the little porkers got pretty fat. Glad I don't have to deal with it, sold mine off to the highest bidder years ago.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.


Ah, never mind.  You're one of those people.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

imbrial: for the kids...I guess fark the teachers, admin, support staff, bus drivers etc?


Again, you could make accommodations for those most at risk, but if you are otherwise healthy covid is a very low risk for you (not saying it isn't a risk), but if getting sick is such a big concern for you, probably should have picked a different field than teacher.

I'd prefer my teachers put kids first. Ours around here have. We have been hybrid since september, and have had 0 traceable covid infections within school in our district.

As a parent, my kid comes first, and i'll roll the dice if it means she gets a good education.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.


GTFO. As Obi Wan Kenobi once said, "only the Sith deal in nuance and moderation."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: A spoke about this with some co-workers with kids in this distance learning crap. About half the kids don't give a shiat if they can get away with it, a fifth keep at it and are doing 'okay' and the rest can't even get past the technical barriers to participate (no/shiatty internet, no parental technical knowledge to help, etc).

And most of the little porkers got pretty fat. Glad I don't have to deal with it, sold mine off to the highest bidder years ago.


What's the going rate (per lb) for a well-marbled child these days?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.


All it takes is one kids' death from COVID and that school is sued out of existence.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DittoToo: LineNoise: every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.

Ah, never mind.  You're one of those people.


you mean someone who listens to the science and experts?

Go look. Find me a organization outside the CDC who thinks kids not being at school is a good idea.

And i completely get why the CDC says it isn't a good idea, because education of kids really isn't their mission.
 
tobcc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wife does pre-k special ed.  Her kids are way behind, he program is designed to catch kids at 2-3 years old and get them caught up for kindergarden.  Saves the district tons of money, as delayed kids can take 6 years to catch up.   They are pretty much writing off the last 2 years.   They cant do much other than babysit.

The other thing this brings up is why are school the default safety net for kids.  Schools are for learning.  But now social work, making sure kids eat, making sure they are safe, child care, sports, etc.   While these are all needed, why does it fall to local underfunded school districts?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: LineNoise: I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.

GTFO. As Obi Wan Kenobi once said, "only the Sith deal in nuance and moderation."


I'm sure you were popular in school.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: BunkyBrewman: Now let's talk about the nearly 2 million kids who are homeschooled.

Somewhere, a Liberty University dean is salivating.


I feel bad (sorta) for laughing at anything in this discussion but you get a funny anyhow.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: LineNoise: I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.

All it takes is one kids' death from COVID and that school is sued out of existence.


No, it doesn't, because as a parent you are made well aware of the risks and sign off on it.

Lots of shiat might kill my kid with school.

Town next to us had a bus accident 2 years ago that killed a teacher and a student, and seriously injured a bunch more. They have been open since september during covid, and haven't killed anyone.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Subtonic: A spoke about this with some co-workers with kids in this distance learning crap. About half the kids don't give a shiat if they can get away with it, a fifth keep at it and are doing 'okay' and the rest can't even get past the technical barriers to participate (no/shiatty internet, no parental technical knowledge to help, etc).

And most of the little porkers got pretty fat. Glad I don't have to deal with it, sold mine off to the highest bidder years ago.

What's the going rate (per lb) for a well-marbled child these days?


Not great. I'm told it's a buyer's market these days. Lots of surplus from covid related factors.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LineNoise: if getting sick is such a big concern for you, probably should have picked a different field than teacher


Because we have these plagues every few years? WTF are you even talking about?

I'm concerned about getting sick too and I work for asshats that are making most of us go into an office every day. I guess I should have picked a different field than IT? Like maybe crab fisherman?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: DittoToo: LineNoise: every reputable child health organization in the world has said the risks of not having in person schooling far outweigh the risk of covid, and will have a measurable cost, on wait for it, their health.

Ah, never mind.  You're one of those people.

you mean someone who listens to the science and experts?

Go look. Find me a organization outside the CDC who thinks kids not being at school is a good idea.

And i completely get why the CDC says it isn't a good idea, because education of kids really isn't their mission.


"I listen to the experts. Just not those ones."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
more than half of public school K-12 teachers said the pandemic resulted in a "significant" learning loss for students, both academically and from a social-emotional standpoint, according to a report by Horace Mann.

The people who discount everything that public school teachers say are suddenly very much in agreement with public school teachers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's every easy to second guess the decisions of decision makers when:

1.  You have the luxury of information that they did not have at the time in the past when they made their decision.
2.  You bore no consequences for making the decision.
 
imbrial
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: BunkyBrewman: Now let's talk about the nearly 2 million kids who are homeschooled.

Somewhere, a Liberty University dean is salivating.


We're talking about SCHOOL boys, not POOL boys

/or maybe that doesn't matter
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I listen to the experts. Just not those ones."


But that is exactly what you are doing.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Chemlight Battery: LineNoise: I get it, we needed to make accommodations for at risk teachers and kids with people at risk at home, but we went a bit too far with it.

GTFO. As Obi Wan Kenobi once said, "only the Sith deal in nuance and moderation."

I'm sure you were popular in school.


As the evidence shook out, little kids, not as big of a deal as say teenage children that spread it like adults, but every host - even the itty-bitty ones have a chance for mutation. The more people that get it, the more mutated variants go about.  Once and a while, a real good one sticks, like the Swine Flu, and all of a sudden it's scything through young, healthy people.

All of this hindsight is kind of laughable though when if we reacted like the asian countries that survived SARs, or even as well as ex-penal colonies like Australia, we could have been done with it months ago, but no, people like you argued pro-virus.

We talk about education in this post, which is really ironic, because if paid attention during cell biology, you would have at least a grasp on this concept. We were taught this in 7th grade around these parts.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look, lets break it down...CDC.."Lets do everything we can to  not spread disease" Gotcha, that is your job, completely on board.

American Association of Pediatricians, whose scope encompasses ALL of child health and well being: "You are farking up kids by not having them in school. Yes, we are doctors too and understand how a virus works"
https://www.aappublications.org/news/​2​021/01/05/covid-school-safety-010521
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AwfulObject: All of this hindsight is kind of laughable though when if we reacted like the asian countries that survived SARs, or even as well as ex-penal colonies like Australia, we could have been done with it months ago, but no, people like you argued pro-virus.


Where am i arguing pro virus. Yes, we completely farked up at the start of this, but that is neither here nor there.

No, if we did a super hard lockdown for a few weeks, it wouldn't have changed anything, as we would still have significant reservoirs, and, for farks sake, we have florida and they still would have farked everything up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a type of sea-lioning.  It's civil and reasonable, but also complete nonsense and you're the unreasonable one if you won't take it in good-faith.  Good luck.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: more than half of public school K-12 teachers said the pandemic resulted in a "significant" learning loss for students, both academically and from a social-emotional standpoint, according to a report by Horace Mann.

The people who discount everything that public school teachers say are suddenly very much in agreement with public school teachers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At the end of the day, the takeaway from Covid should be "We all really suck at risk analysis, and people really like it when you tell them to do nothing, and they can be high and mighty with it"
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Look, lets break it down...CDC.."Lets do everything we can to  not spread disease" Gotcha, that is your job, completely on board.

American Association of Pediatricians, whose scope encompasses ALL of child health and well being: "You are farking up kids by not having them in school. Yes, we are doctors too and understand how a virus works"
https://www.aappublications.org/news/2​021/01/05/covid-school-safety-010521


That article talks about making the schools safe for in-person learning...not "bring 'em all back now, fark the virus".  No one disagrees with in-person learning if it's done SAFELY for both students and staff...as determined by evidence-based medical science.
 
