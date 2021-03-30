 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave is being interrupted for pastFORWARD Festival 2021. Oh lordy yes there will be dancing. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #204. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
72
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 30 Mar 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'sup?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G'day!
I'm way too early, aren't I?
Silly daylight savings...
At least I have an hour to polish my dancing shoes.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: G'day!
I'm way too early, aren't I?
Silly daylight savings...
At least I have an hour to polish my dancing shoes.


no, you're just in time for the pregame show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.

I'm not saying I'm recording this one........but I'm recording this one......

/i've said too much
//don't tell anyone
///three
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.

I'm not saying I'm recording this one........but I'm recording this one......

/i've said too much
//don't tell anyone
///three


you hooligan you.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, this is the special one, right? I forgot to shave my legs!!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good afternoon from ass-deep-in-mud Vermont!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Oh no, this is the special one, right? I forgot to shave my legs!!


no. this is *a* special one. *the* special one got held over to thursday. due to technical difficulties beyond my control.

technical difficulties in this case being my completely losing my voice.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time. thursday is very, very special show.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Oh no, this is the special one, right? I forgot to shave my legs!!

no. this is *a* special one. *the* special one got held over to thursday. due to technical difficulties beyond my control.

technical difficulties in this case being my completely losing my voice.


Ugh, that's bad news for a DJ. Hope you're back in full voice soon.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time. thursday is very, very special show.


I rearranged everything to be able to make this show at the expense of the next one... :(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time. thursday is very, very special show.

I rearranged everything to be able to make this show at the expense of the next one... :(


don't worry, this will be worth it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time.


So a "silent" radio show? Kinda like a silent disco?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time. thursday is very, very special show.

I rearranged everything to be able to make this show at the expense of the next one... :(


I think I might also make a "digital safety backup copy" of the next one too
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time.

So a "silent" radio show? Kinda like a silent disco?


*searches station website for Subtitles button*
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All dressed up for a special show

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time.

So a "silent" radio show? Kinda like a silent disco?


no, i had pre-recorded a bunch of it, so they could plug it in and press play in my absence. been working on it for weeks.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time.

So a "silent" radio show? Kinda like a silent disco?

no, i had pre-recorded a bunch of it, so they could plug it in and press play in my absence. been working on it for weeks.


You could always get Cortana or Siri to read it out then pitch-shift it to your original soothing baritone
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: so here's the deal. this weekend i lost my voice and wasn't sure if/when it would come back. i'm still off-and-on scratchy today. i was working on this for next week when i'm on vacation. so this is a very special show that i have been planning for quite some time. thursday is very, very special show.

I rearranged everything to be able to make this show at the expense of the next one... :(

I think I might also make a "digital safety backup copy" of the next one too


Hopefully I'll owe you a couple beers soon
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Quick Pre-Show "Live Jam". Damn I miss live music. Bring it on

English Beat: "Save It For Later"
Youtube 0bM0wVjU2-k
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Quick Pre-Show "Live Jam". Damn I miss live music. Bring it on

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0bM0wVjU​2-k]


you have no idea what you're in for. seriously.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reporting in from Seattle
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Levels all good.
Snatching the 256kbps stream directly from kuci.org
Hope someone local snags the FM one
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*THROWS POPCORN*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: *THROWS POPCORN*


Joins in!
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hot damn!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Socalnewwaver, you sound pretty good for having a "shiatty" voice.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Big Country - 'Fields of Fire' Scratch version, East Berlin, June 18, 1988
Youtube gxNOG8bWanA
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: *THROWS POPCORN*

Joins in!


*Makes popcorn to throw so as not to be left out*
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is great, and there isn't some tall guy standing in front of me blocking my view of the stage.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not all English Beat, is it?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: English Beat

OH PLEASE LET IT BE TWO HOURS OF ENGLISH BEAT
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's not all English Beat, is it?


no. it's a festival, mate. a buncha bands for your listening pleasure.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: cretinbob: English Beat

OH PLEASE LET IT BE TWO HOURS OF ENGLISH BEAT


no
that would suck ass.
They are fine in small doses. They are lame beyond that.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Amazing Concept, thanks @socalnewwaver
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: cretinbob: It's not all English Beat, is it?

no. it's a festival, mate. a buncha bands for your listening pleasure.


That's what I thought you said, but it's been 20+ of this
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: socalnewwaver: cretinbob: It's not all English Beat, is it?

no. it's a festival, mate. a buncha bands for your listening pleasure.

That's what I thought you said, but it's been 20+ of this


to be exact, it was 12:20 :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.spin.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was hoping for some Siouxsie. Really, really hoping!!!! <3 Though Nocturne came out in '83. Night Shift is one of my all time favorite songs.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Siouxsie.

She kissed me in their minibus after the Brighton show on the Tinderbox tour.
Haven't washed that cheek since
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A happy go lucky chap, always dressed in black
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Siouxsie.

She kissed me in their minibus after the Brighton show on the Tinderbox tour.
Haven't washed that cheek since


I've actually had the pleasure of having drinks w/ her after a Creatures show.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think I see what you are doing now
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The cats and I have a great spot near the stage...and it smells like weed

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OH YEAH!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I do have Sin in my Heart :p
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: cretinbob: socalnewwaver: cretinbob: It's not all English Beat, is it?

no. it's a festival, mate. a buncha bands for your listening pleasure.

That's what I thought you said, but it's been 20+ of this

to be exact, it was 12:20 :)


So, 8 minutes of talking added in
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But that's the show intro, which is neccesary
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.