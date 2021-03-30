 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Japan's cherry blossoms bloomed at their earliest since 812. Yes, that's the three-digit year 812. In other news, Japanese people are really, really serious about their cherry blossoms   (bbc.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's true. Cherry blossoms and mochi.

Serious. Bidness.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phenology is the study of seasons and recurring biological events.

No, that's the study of bumps on the head. The word they're looking for is Pharology.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might have to take a day off to see the ones in DC.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a democrat hoax
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so it's no warmer than it was in 812.  CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX AND THIS IS PROOF.

/Wow, I feel dirty after typing that
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: It's true. Cherry blossoms and mochi.

Serious. Bidness.


and best when fresh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deers chilling at nara park in japan
Youtube uFubp2l4EXc
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: It's true. Cherry blossoms and mochi.

Serious. Bidness.


Well they are very pretty. The blossoms and the mochi.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to go downtown to see the cherry blossoms and be around dirty people when you can see them on the blossom cam.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's just an upswing!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohh.... so very serious!!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's not just us.  Our cherry trees are blossoming a month early as well.  The grapes are taking their sweet time, probably because we didn't get a cold enough winter.
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Phenology is the study of seasons and recurring biological events.

No, that's the study of bumps on the head. The word they're looking for is Pharology.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's true. Cherry blossoms and mochi.

Serious. Bidness.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sakura parties ARE serious business. And time for serious drinking! 乾杯!
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Phenology is the study of seasons and recurring biological events.

No, that's the study of bumps on the head. The word they're looking for is Pharology.


Not sure what the rulers of ancient Egypt have to do with this...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It has electrolytes. It's what plants crave.
 
