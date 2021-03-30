 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   State Senator proposes 'Star Trek' rule to prevent future Florida lock downs, apparently wishing to enforce the Prime Directive to prohibit interference in the development of lethal diseases   (mynews13.com) divider line
52
    More: Florida, Florida, United States Senate, United States, President of the United States, Tallahassee, Florida, future governor, Republican state senator, Positions of authority  
•       •       •

1256 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 12:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they consider schooling so important, why do they not increase funding to schools?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never obsolete.

https://www.theonion.com/area-man-pas​s​ionate-defender-of-what-he-imagines-co​nsti-1819571149
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just 30,000 votes and the wrong governor could have radically, devastatingly impacted the state of Florida by shutting off thousands of businesses,"

"Just 30,000 votes and the right governor could have radically, heroically impacted the state of Florida by saving the lives of thousands of Floridans,"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Janeway needs to go all Omega Directive on his butt.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took three officers to activate the self destruct, but why? Don't tell me Scotty couldn't have figured out a way to drop core containment on his own, or Geordi couldn't rig atmospherics to turn lethal, or Data to set the torpedoes to detonate without launching.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "Just 30,000 votes and the wrong governor could have radically, devastatingly impacted the state of Florida by shutting off thousands of businesses,"

"Just 30,000 votes and the right governor could have radically, heroically impacted the state of Florida by saving the lives of thousands of Floridans,"


The rhetoric of the entire article kind of betrayed the lack of humanity that has stunk up government in Florida and a whole bunch of other states.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but the prime directive only applies to less developed civilizations........oh.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wont matter when 95% of the reason people go to florida will be underwater by the end of the century

Ideally that includes all the old voters too
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

Cuz, you know, California turned into a burning hellhole while Florida certainly didn't have a huge chunk of its constituents die off.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same senator opposes all other things Star Trek, like the idealized post-scarcity society that successfully shrugged off the oppressive chains of capitalism.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: "It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.


What is the "Star Trek Enterprise"?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: but the prime directive only applies to less developed civilizations........oh.


We shouldn't make first contact with Florida until they are ready. Maybe check back in fifty years.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

I would hope it would take at least 3 people to impose any lockdown, for any reason.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Same senator opposes all other things Star Trek, like the idealized post-scarcity society that successfully shrugged off the oppressive chains of capitalism.


It's like people who read Ayn Rand and take that kind of fiction to heart and desperately want it to be true. So they just end up picking and choosing pieces of ideology that support their desires, yet always refute anything that challenges, or especially disproves outright their broken thoughts.

Replace "the bible" in this quote with "Atlas Shrugged", and it's all the same.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives always demand a strong leader they can ignore.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Shostie: "It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.

What is the "Star Trek Enterprise"?


Not sure.

I just know it's been a long road getting from there to here.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't keep tribbles as pets?
If the girl is green, she will take the Captain's peen?
Don't fark with sentient angry black fluids?
Q makes everything more interesting?
You can solve most problems by reversing the polarity?

/dnrtfa
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red state legislatures have begun going all-out in disempowering their governors as their populations become more urban & suburban rather than rural and they realize their days of reliably winning statewide elections may be at an end.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when I want a proper response to a deadly pandemic, I'm really waiting for what the Agriculture Commissioner has to say.
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Star Trek, the ship's doctor could give binding orders to anyone including the captain.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Money is more important than lives to Republicans.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blink blink. What?

"a Republican state senator"

Oh. Evil rears its hoary head yet again.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: "It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.


It only takes one, if they give a holodeck bad instructions.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Florida has been classified as destroyed by a Jewish space laser. All Floridians have twenty four hours to report to our disintegration machines."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Shostie: "It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.

What is the "Star Trek Enterprise"?


A series that was somewhat entertaining but suffered from being a prequel that retconned a lot.  Plus if one goes chronological, Enterprise was quite detailed, TOS was magically simple and primitive, and then TNG was quite detailed?  Never go full prequel.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Shostie: "It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.

What is the "Star Trek Enterprise"?


An imaginary space ship.

\next question
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "Just 30,000 votes and the wrong governor could have radically, devastatingly impacted the state of Florida by shutting off thousands of businesses,"

"Just 30,000 votes and the right governor could have radically, heroically impacted the state of Florida by saving the lives of thousands of Floridans,"spent the lockdown holed up with meth, viagra, and prostitutes.


FTFY.  The only thing worse for Florida would have been in Cuomo had been Governor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: It took three officers to activate the self destruct, but why? Don't tell me Scotty couldn't have figured out a way to drop core containment on his own, or Geordi couldn't rig atmospherics to turn lethal, or Data to set the torpedoes to detonate without launching.


"At this moment, Commander Data is reprogramming the safety features on the photon torpedoes."
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no coincidence that the Xindi targeted Florida.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: It's no coincidence that the Xindi targeted Florida.


Actually, it was coincidence.  They were trying to hurt humanity, not do us a favor.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Shostie: "It took three officers to blow up the Star Trek Enterprise," said Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg). "It should take at least three people to sign off on blowing up the economy of the state of Florida."

It only took two in Next Gen.

It only takes one, if they give a holodeck bad instructions.


computer, disable safety protocols, show me releastic a simulation of a blackhole
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, a Federation Task Force lead by a Pizza Man, more that happy than for them to give him an excuse to kick their treacherous Tal Shiar Russian asses?

/why, yes, I DID cross the fandom streams
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Because when I want a proper response to a deadly pandemic, I'm really waiting for what the Agriculture Commissioner has to say.


Actually, the Florida Agriculture Commissioner is the only halfway sane statewide office holder right now. Nikki Fried calls out DeSantis in message to Floridians.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

70Ford: [i.imgur.com image 827x724]


By the way, he is in quarantine. Again. Not soon enough, unfortunately.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
no fapping on the holodeck?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Allow me to suggest how to deal with Florida:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: It took three officers to activate the self destruct, but why? Don't tell me Scotty couldn't have figured out a way to drop core containment on his own, or Geordi couldn't rig atmospherics to turn lethal, or Data to set the torpedoes to detonate without launching.


We're not talking about random officers deciding to suicide randomly, but the captain scuttling the ship.  You don't want a captain to go off half-cocked, so he requires agreement from others to show it is a real problem.  And there are probably similar safety failsafes for the scenarios you envisioned.  The ship's limited AI showed enough wherewithal to parse natural speech, so it should easily be able to notice someone futzing with vital systems.  It is fair to assume that anyone who set up the verification system for scuttling the ship would not also leave a comically large wall switch labelled "Flip to Big Boom" on a random hallway wall.  Maintaining core containment would be the single most backstopped feature on a ST starship, followed closely by not fragging the environmentals, since there is no outside to escape too. And the torpedos are probably set to only arm themselves after they exit the ship, using some sort of senor to verify their location, since again, you really, really do not want them exploding inside.  Also, your scenarios probably would take a fair bit of time to get to work if you did get around the safety interlocks..  Scuttling the ship "legally" is a much quicker process.  And if I am not misremembering the tech manual, I think self destruct is done by dropping core containment, since it leaves the least remains for an enemy to salvage - good luck shorting the system specifically made to perform the "three/two officer boom-boom", because it will be redundantly protected from just flipping a switch.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: no fapping on the holodeck?


Can you imagine how much bodily secretions get dematerialized on a Federation starship on any particular day?  Half of Jean-Luc's replicated Earl Grey must be from horny female officers riding some pornoholographic alien megacock.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Get a life you Florida people!!"

W. Shatner
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phalamir: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: no fapping on the holodeck?

Can you imagine how much bodily secretions get dematerialized on a Federation starship on any particular day?  Half of Jean-Luc's replicated Earl Grey must be from horny female officers riding some pornoholographic alien megacock.


Federation Apples • Star Trek Discovery
Youtube Tn49wvoXr3g
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Red state legislatures have begun going all-out in disempowering their governors as their populations become more urban & suburban rather than rural and they realize their days of reliably winning statewide elections may be at an end.


Now, not completely true - they restore said powers as soon as another GOP governor takes office.

They care about power, not any sort of consistency, principle, or ethics.
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For farks sake. Can right wingers ever suggest or do anything that's not sheer idiocy and/or evil?

Hurry up and die gasping on your own lung goo, plague rats.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The needs of the Karen outweigh the needs of everyone else

- Republican Spock
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Xindi Probe Strikes Earth in Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-2005)
Youtube Kq3pZQTb3T4

They missed tallahassee, slackers.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.