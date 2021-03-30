 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Police officers acquitted in case of beating black police officer during protest over other officer's acquittal for killing another black police officer. ♪ It's the Circle of Life ♪   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deplorable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Essentially: the cop didn't know the guy he was was beating up was a cop so it's okay.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Thin Blue Line with black holes on them.
 
bthom37
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's face it, if cops don't face consequences for beating a Black undercover cop, they definitely won't face consequences for murdering Black civilians.

/We don't need no water
//Let the motherfarker burn
///Burn motherfarker, burn
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Essentially: the cop didn't know the guy he was was beating up was a cop so it's okay.


In fairness Cops were not created, to not beat up minorities.
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And cops wonder why people hate them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's part of the training so nothing they could do.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was engineered 40 years ago by Ronald Reagan via the war on drugs.  The theft by cop, the mass incarcerations, and the militarization of the police go right back to that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

soupafi: And cops wonder why people hate them.


The system was designed for us to hate them.  To separate "us" from "them".  It's how the GOP rules.  Via divisiveness.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No convictions were returned for three white St. Louis police officers

Least surprising outcome of 2021.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Essentially: the cop didn't know the guy he was was beating up was a cop so it's okay.


Unless the guy they were beating up was white, then it would not be okay.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blue lives matter, if they're black and blue.

And if they aren't already, they soon will be.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*unless they're black and blue
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In before Hoover Twelve awards them the Medal of Freedom.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So everyone is assuming the twin cities is going to burn after the not guilty pleas are returned, right? Because I've read what some of the seated jurors said in interviews and there's no way in hell they are getting a guilty plea
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FARK THIS PLACE!
 
