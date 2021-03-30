 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   "Salmon-flavored" pet food recalled for possible addition of -ella   (king5.com) divider line
13
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah yes, a rather underrated Rihanna song if you ask me

Now that we're puking more than ever
Know that we still have each other
guess we have that salmon-Ella, Ella Ella, Ella, Eh, eh, eh
*blarrgh*
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now what am I going to have for dinner?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Great, now what am I going to have for dinner?


d13ezvd6yrslxm.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the obvious tag in the corner puking
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: WhippingBoi: Great, now what am I going to have for dinner?

[d13ezvd6yrslxm.cloudfront.net image 700x300]


I honestly want to try Babish's version of it.

Binging with Babish: Bachelor Chow from Futurama
Youtube nowFI0WRpO0
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder I've been shiatiing all day
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: Grand_Theft_Audio: WhippingBoi: Great, now what am I going to have for dinner?

[d13ezvd6yrslxm.cloudfront.net image 700x300]

I honestly want to try Babish's version of it.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nowFI0WR​pO0?start=24]


I loved watching him make that.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I tol' ya feedin' cats was dangerous!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 600x350]


Tragic what happened to her in Lake Superior.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Salmonella, Cinderella, what's the diff?
 
