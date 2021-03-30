 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   What happened to the social fabric of that cruise ship when COVID ripped through it last year? It basically became "Snowpiercer" at sea   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything I've heard about cruises make them sound like a floating level of hell.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Everything I've heard about cruises make them sound like a floating level of hell.


Combined with my susceptibility to motion sickness it would be a hell similar to a combination of the chaos scene from Event Horizon and the pit Imhotep fell into at the end of Mummy Returns.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cruise ships are giant petri dishes of the sea.  Close quarters, recycled air and lots of human contacts. Perfect for spreading disease.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It basically became "Snowpiercer" at sea

Doubtful. I'm pretty sure what happened on the cruise ships made some sense.
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Psst! Don't use the A-word! You'll scare the sheep!
 
orbister
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I find it mildly interesting that Worldometers lists the Diamond Princess and the Zaandam as countries:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been on 1 cruise. As a germaphobe I was fearing the worst. However, Royal Caribbean was OCD about cleaning and hand sanitizer people everywhere. Not to mention myself washing my hands constantly. I also used napkins to grab utensils at breakfast & lunch buffets. I was very aware to not ride too many elevators and take stairs when possible. It was fun.
Would I go again, maybe if I had proof everyone on board has been vaccinated including staff. I probably wouldn't get off the ship at ports of call and instead just chill on board at least until the CDC or WHO starts saying other countries have everything more under control.
Definitely would buy the all you can drink package again.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
headline was obviously written by someone that has never set foot on a cruise ship.

How a COVID-Infested Cruise Ship Devolved Into Class Warfare


reality is:

Cruise Ships are designed to exemplify and enforce Class and Status divides between passengers.  So as would be expected, that cultural norm Devolved Into open Class Warfare, when meaningful resources and assurances of saftey were suddenly limted.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PvtStash: headline was obviously written by someone that has never set foot on a cruise ship.

How a COVID-Infested Cruise Ship Devolved Into Class Warfare


reality is:

Cruise Ships are designed to exemplify and enforce Class and Status divides between passengers.  So as would be expected, that cultural norm Devolved Into open Class Warfare, when meaningful resources and assurances of saftey were suddenly limted.


read the article
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some even scoffed at local officials who began taking their temperatures and questioning them as they stepped off the vessel. "It was inconveniencing my trip," one quipped.

Apparently, zombie movie openings weren't cheesy enough to match reality.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... waterpiercer?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ROFL

"It's not only the passengers who are threatened by this virus, so why are we still working?"

Who the hell did they expect to cook food and feed passengers?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least the crew had protein bars.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PvtStash: headline was obviously written by someone that has never set foot on a cruise ship.


A sensible person, then.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Cruise ships are giant petri dishes of the sea.  Close quarters, recycled air and lots of human contacts. Perfect for spreading disease.


Why does a cruise ship, of all places, need recycled air?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett:
Fark user imageView Full Size


The movie adaptation is well worth watching.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Everything I've heard about cruises make them sound like a floating level of hell.


I was on an Alaskan cruise in 2012, and I would agree.  Alaska was great, but holy hell do you feel like a sheep.  Your choices in pretty much anything are the "choices" given to you at that time by the boat, and you queue how they want you to, move when they want you to, and sit when they want you to.  My best time when on the boat was just reading the book I brought with me.  And, I got sick for two days and never left the room either day.  Never again.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: flamesfan: Cruise ships are giant petri dishes of the sea.  Close quarters, recycled air and lots of human contacts. Perfect for spreading disease.

Why does a cruise ship, of all places, need recycled air?


Energy.

HVAC is powered by generators that run on diesel fuel. Recirculating cool air (or heated air for Alaskan cruises) saves a ton of money (and carbon).
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Paywalled. Any help here?


https://www.gofundme.com/
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have to say that after Coronavirus my days of booking interior non-balcony staterooms is over.

I could handle weeks locked in a room with a balcony, ocean views, sunlight, and fresh air.

Weeks locked in an interior room (no windows, no fresh air, no sunlight) sounds awful.  My usual reason for booking interior was it's cheaper and you basically only are in there while sleeping.  But that goes out the window in this situation.
 
