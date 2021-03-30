 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Skyrocketing lumber prices due to the pandemic are driving up home buying costs, leading some builders to consider finding new ergonomic solutions for lumber support   (king5.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bale houses.
Buckeyball houses.
Tree houses.
Tipis
Yurts
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Bale houses.
Buckeyball houses.
Tree houses.
Tipis
Yurts


You gotta calm down, man.  You're two tents.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I replaced the decking on my deck. They were out of the wood 6x and they didn't know when it was coming in, so I splurged on the composite. When the delivered the composite the driver told me I got the last of it at the old price.

The wood now costs more than I paid for composite. I can't imagine what composite decking costs  ow.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had lumber tariffs that have happened over the last several years, you know for Canadian lumber,


Tariffs are almost like unilateral taxes, created by decree. Should have gotten a business-friendly guy who wouldn't bankrupt homebuilders.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm particularly enjoying watching the lumber used for building outdoor dining spaces just rot there in the street.

Americans somehow find the stupidest way to do everything.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steel stud framing all the way. While the cost may be more, they're stronger, non-flammable, and much easier to install.

I watched a guy build a room in a few hours. It just takes sheet metal snips and a drill.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: so I splurged on the composite.


Smart move. I know people who got the first gen Trex 20 years ago and it still looks good.

As for the high price of wood. I've been doing my part and giving it away to single moms in need.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on them.

Homebuyers were priced out long before lumber prices jumped!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.

For a small project like a 12 foot wall you can expect to go through 14 of these. That's $168.00 this year vs $56.00 last year for the same  wall.

I'll usually do some projects around the house requiring wood but those have come to a stop hoping the prices comes down. The market is just insane.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just lumber. I sell for a small, local distributor of wood sheet products (primarily PB, MDF, and hardwood plywoods), and it is batshiat crazy right now. No one from fabricators to mills have seen anything like this in living memory.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ an oldy, but a woody
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.


I don't think I've ever seen a board strait enough to build anything at home depot
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to build some new garden stuff and the wood price for the project was just under $1000 and it was only 8x12 and doug fir not cedar or anything crazy

I was about to place an order anyway but damn its a lot of $$ for lumber
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what they are selling is shait. Needed a couple of pine one by boards. Neither lumber yard had what I needed (unless I wanted 12 foot lengths). Plugged my nose and went to Lowe's and Home Depot. So much garbage. It's not like Lowe's and HD have great lumber in the best of times, but what they had now was terrible. Chunks broken off, cracks running the length of the boards, curved like a hockey stick you name it. Was able to get what I needed between the two stores, but I still had to work around problems.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: strait



straight damn autotext.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.

For a small project like a 12 foot wall you can expect to go through 14 of these. That's $168.00 this year vs $56.00 last year for the same  wall.

I'll usually do some projects around the house requiring wood but those have come to a stop hoping the prices comes down. The market is just insane.


I need about 150' of 2x12 cedar for my garden beds.

I'm looking at about $400 based on the last price I got.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: I want to build some new garden stuff and the wood price for the project was just under $1000 and it was only 8x12 and doug fir not cedar or anything crazy

I was about to place an order anyway but damn its a lot of $$ for lumber


I ordered the kits for galvanized steel beds after choking on the prices for cedar. And that was in January. I can't imagine what things have jumped to now that the snow has melted.

We've been toying with the idea of rebuilding our deck, but HAHAHA...no. Not at these prices.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had to replace my roof. OSB is running about $78 per sheet. Three bundles of shingles is $100. And I have a 2500 square foot roof.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Larch
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Jokes on them.

Homebuyers were priced out long before lumber prices jumped!


Yup. We tried buying a house right before the pandemic, but wanted to work on our credit a bit more, and build a much higher down payment. Since that time, prices have just skyrocketed.

I was on a mailing list for a local real estate agency that was sending me multiple messages per week with new homes for sale, and the price has shot up nearly $100K in a year and a half. Unsubscribing did nothing, and the emails kept getting more frequent.

Most all of the houses are not selling. They sitting for weeks, or even months. But the realtors keep de-listing then re-listing them to make the homes look like they just hit the market. Sometimes the listings are removed because of some price increases, but mostly is pending sales being canceled or just general refreshing to boost the property.

I did write a letter to all of the staff asking them to remove me from their mail list, and stated that it was because their prices have just become unaffordable for our family. My wife believes that it was a futile gesture, because they'll probably just find another buyer and don't care about a single person when many others are willing and able to take our place. She is of course absolutely correct, I know. But I can't escape the feeling that while there is a smaller supply of available homes, the realtors are lying to the public by constantly resetting listings in order to pump and dump markets.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a thought:

Stop exporting lumber sales like there's no tomorrow.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Liadan: kindms: I want to build some new garden stuff and the wood price for the project was just under $1000 and it was only 8x12 and doug fir not cedar or anything crazy

I was about to place an order anyway but damn its a lot of $$ for lumber

I ordered the kits for galvanized steel beds after choking on the prices for cedar. And that was in January. I can't imagine what things have jumped to now that the snow has melted.

We've been toying with the idea of rebuilding our deck, but HAHAHA...no. Not at these prices.


I just finished putting in garden beds using 4x6 eight foot landscaping timbers. Mosy expensive garden beds on the block I bet. All that deck talk is out the window. I have to replace galvanized pipes this summer so there's that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.

For a small project like a 12 foot wall you can expect to go through 14 of these. That's $168.00 this year vs $56.00 last year for the same  wall.

I'll usually do some projects around the house requiring wood but those have come to a stop hoping the prices comes down. The market is just insane.


I'm poor beyond all farking belief and some of the 168 doesn't seem like shiat
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Surely it's a sign of a healthy nation to continue the trajectory of increasing homelessness, house prices, and foreign investors building McMansions just to leave them empty.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Liadan: kindms: I want to build some new garden stuff and the wood price for the project was just under $1000 and it was only 8x12 and doug fir not cedar or anything crazy

I was about to place an order anyway but damn its a lot of $$ for lumber

I ordered the kits for galvanized steel beds after choking on the prices for cedar. And that was in January. I can't imagine what things have jumped to now that the snow has melted.

We've been toying with the idea of rebuilding our deck, but HAHAHA...no. Not at these prices.


I am totally lucking out. My wife wants us to rebuild our deck, but this is my excuse to hold off.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: cowsaregoodeating: A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.

I don't think I've ever seen a board strait enough to build anything at home depot


You have to get there right when they open a new pack, otherwise it is all picked over garbage.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Steel stud framing all the way. While the cost may be more, they're stronger, non-flammable, and much easier to install.

I watched a guy build a room in a few hours. It just takes sheet metal snips and a drill.


They aren't a straight replacement for every purpose.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: .

I am totally lucking out. My wife wants us to rebuild our deck, but this is my excuse to hold off.


Serious question why do the majority of people do not Whether Seal their decks/fences?
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: just finished putting in garden beds using 4x6 eight foot landscaping timbers. Mosy expensive garden beds on the block I bet


Landcaping timbers have always been 1/3 the price of cut lumber.  I built a porch out of them the last time the 2x4 one rotted away.  Cheapest, sturdiest porch in the neighborhood.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: big pig peaches: so I splurged on the composite.

Smart move. I know people who got the first gen Trex 20 years ago and it still looks good.

As for the high price of wood. I've been doing my part and giving it away to single moms in need.


Neither two inches by four thrusts nor two thrusts by four inches is a way to frame it, stud.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheSteelCricket: .

I am totally lucking out. My wife wants us to rebuild our deck, but this is my excuse to hold off.

Serious question why do the majority of people do not Whether Seal their decks/fences?


They get a case of the lazies. We did half of ours then just stopped.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheSteelCricket: .

I am totally lucking out. My wife wants us to rebuild our deck, but this is my excuse to hold off.

Serious question why do the majority of people do not Whether Seal their decks/fences?


Came with the house. We painted it but it could use some repairs.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This article brought to you by the home building industry which really wants to convince your dumb ass that purchasing a new build home sight unseen is somehow a good idea.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tell me about it. I was buying 4 X 8 sheets of OSB board for $18.00 back in December and only needed 8 more sheets to finish my garage walls. I needed to wait after straining my back and then went into the store yesterday and found these sheets are now $40.00 EACH! F-that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They get a case of the lazies. We did half of ours then just stopped.


🤣🥃👍🏽thank you.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'm particularly enjoying watching the lumber used for building outdoor dining spaces just rot there in the street.

Americans somehow find the stupidest way to do everything.


I think you mean "outdoor" dining spaces.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
time to start recycling our old housing stock.   Ha, not really, people need to live in those things too.   We have houses built in the 80s and 90s that really weren't meant to last 20 years if you saw them getting made.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cowsaregoodeating: A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.

For a small project like a 12 foot wall you can expect to go through 14 of these. That's $168.00 this year vs $56.00 last year for the same  wall.

I'll usually do some projects around the house requiring wood but those have come to a stop hoping the prices comes down. The market is just insane.

I'm poor beyond all farking belief and some of the 168 doesn't seem like shiat


The $168 is only a partial wall cost though. The problem is all the other materials you need to build an indoor wall. Sheetrock, screws, compound, sandpaper, nails, wiring, outlets, paint, trim. And that's for the most basic of walls. The wood frame is usually the cheap part of the wall but not anymore.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: .

I'm poor beyond all farking belief and some of the 168 doesn't seem like shiat

The $168 is only a partial wall cost though. The problem is all the other materials you need to build an indoor wall. Sheetrock, screws, compound, sandpaper, nails, wiring, outlets, paint, trim. And that's for the most basic of walls. The wood frame is usually the cheap part of the wall but not anymore.


Did tape and flow as a 20 something.
Don't get me started on contracting and subcontracting. It's a touchy subject for me.
I LOVE knowing that a job that paid for a entire crew gets whittled down to me and one other guy doing the job for beer money.
 
Gramma
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: cowsaregoodeating: A 2x4x8 pressure treated from Home Depot is $12.00. Last year it was $4.00 and change.

I don't think I've ever seen a board strait enough to build anything at home depot


I have trouble reaching things in the back of my truck.  I used to use a hockey stick to snag things and drag them to the tailgate. Someone stole it.  So I went to Home Depot and bought a 2x2 that had a nice big curve on the end. Works great!
 
Liadan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheSteelCricket: .

I am totally lucking out. My wife wants us to rebuild our deck, but this is my excuse to hold off.

Serious question why do the majority of people do not Whether Seal their decks/fences?


Oh, we ALL seal the fence/deck the first time. It's RE-sealing it where most of us fall down on the job. The memory of heat-stroke and a week of gobbling Aleve doesn't fade fast enough to keep up with the re-sealing.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been trying to save 20% for the past 3 years ... I really expected the 'rona to drive people to foreclosure and flood the market with houses that would result in non-foreclosed houses coming on the market at a good price.


That did not happen. The increase of home prices is outpacing my savings...

I'm about to take the amount I've saved, say fark it, and go buy a ranch in South America.
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image image 500x661]

/ an oldy, but a woody


Y'all scoff but some customers are particular about ring count
/ wood is good
/ errything is more spensive now
/ it's not just us this time
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Liadan: Oh, we ALL seal the fence/deck the first time. It's RE-sealing it where most of us fall down on the job. The memory of heat-stroke and a week of gobbling Aleve doesn't fade fast enough to keep up with the re-sealing.


🤣🤣🤣
That's why I don't do tape and flow anymore or anything else like landscaping which I did both when I was a kid and then I realized with an education I can be indoors in the air conditioning the rest of you are crazy
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The real news is that they're building 60 new homes in Sedro Woolley?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I'm particularly enjoying watching the lumber used for building outdoor dining spaces just rot there in the street.

Americans somehow find the stupidest way to do everything.


Yeah, incredible wasteful.  They used up the available inventory.  I guess some bottom feeder contractors made some money.  awful workmanship everywhere, and no maintenance.

I figured wood was going to get hard to come by when I started seeing 4 and 5 story buildings going up entirely framed and supported by wood.  Boards bolted to boards to make huge posts and beams and girders.  An entire lumber yard into a single building.  I guess the price of steel going through the roof last decade has this knock-on effect that other construction sectors would switch to wood.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thrasherrr: Red Shirt Blues: just finished putting in garden beds using 4x6 eight foot landscaping timbers. Mosy expensive garden beds on the block I bet

Landcaping timbers have always been 1/3 the price of cut lumber.  I built a porch out of them the last time the 2x4 one rotted away.  Cheapest, sturdiest porch in the neighborhood.


Each pressure treated timber was 28 bucks. So 252 for the wood. Nothing is cheap.
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ifky: And what they are selling is shait. Needed a couple of pine one by boards. Neither lumber yard had what I needed (unless I wanted 12 foot lengths). Plugged my nose and went to Lowe's and Home Depot. So much garbage. It's not like Lowe's and HD have great lumber in the best of times, but what they had now was terrible. Chunks broken off, cracks running the length of the boards, curved like a hockey stick you name it. Was able to get what I needed between the two stores, but I still had to work around problems.


google "lumber sales PA" and there are lots of options other than big box that would be worth a try
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Part of the problem, at least around here, is home prices have gone nutso, so more people are doing additions.

Not just that, but i have 2 houses ON MY STREET, that in the last year, they just completely knocked down and built something larger\newer.

They were nice houses too. I know one of the dudes, and he was, "Yeah, it was honestly cheaper to do that, than sell our place, and pay the difference to buy something similar to what we built"
 
