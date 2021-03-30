 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   For the first time in recorded history, there were zero flu deaths in Washington State, an event celebrated by pandemic researchers who point to lockdowns, mask wearing, and people staying out of chimneys   (king5.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish COVID was just like the flu.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would assume all the precautions we've been taking against Covid have also reduced the spread of most other communicable diseases.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In before the naysayers claiming this is proof flu deaths were reported at COVID
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But masks & social distancing doesn't work. WAKE UP SHEEPLE!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's interesting how absolutely no one gives a fark about killing people with the flu
watch as soon as we have a good amount of people vaccinated for c19

everything's going to go back to normal because we don't give a fark about killing people with the flu

Hell here in Texas things are sort of back to normal already not that we'd lock down that much to begin with

I really don't understand how it's okay to kill people with the flu but God forbid you cut off your wife's head
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How were the DUI numbers during lockdown?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boo, Subby - BOOOOO!1!

/ +1
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...and this is why I wish Americans were more receptive to wearing face masks pre-covid.

/bought some masks in Japan because I realized they are useful when ill...but always got looks and questions at when I wore them.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this gem is submitters work as well.

img.fark.netSkyrocketing lumber prices due to the pandemic are driving up home buying costs, leading some builders to consider finding new ergonomic solutions for lumber support
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Taking practically no precautions whatsoever, 34,000 people died from the flu in one year. Taking all kinds of precautions, 540,000 people died from COVID in roughly the same length of time, almost 19x the number of flu deaths. And this country is STILL full of assholes who insist that COVID is no big deal.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I might continue to wear masks every winter. It's been nice not being sick, but also not spreading germs around by wearing the mask.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: ...and this is why I wish Americans were more receptive to wearing face masks pre-covid.

/bought some masks in Japan because I realized they are useful when ill...but always got looks and questions at when I wore them.


I would hope we will see many more people in the USA wearing masks more often now, no matter what. And eventually the selfish twats will be the only families who continue to get sick, and responsible people will remain healthy.

Eventually nature takes care of stupidity one way or another.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oblig. XKCD.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Taking practically no precautions whatsoever, 34,000 people died from the flu in one year. Taking all kinds of precautions, 540,000 people died from COVID in roughly the same length of time, almost 19x the number of flu deaths. And this country is STILL full of assholes who insist that COVID is no big deal.


Some politicians have even assured us that this incredibly contagious, virulent disease was just like the flu.   But even the sometimes negligent precautions we've taken for COVID have virtually wiped out flu season (while wave after wave of COVID keeps coming in).
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting how absolutely no one gives a fark about killing people with the flu
watch as soon as we have a good amount of people vaccinated for c19

everything's going to go back to normal because we don't give a fark about killing people with the flu

Hell here in Texas things are sort of back to normal already not that we'd lock down that much to begin with

I really don't understand how it's okay to kill people with the flu but God forbid you cut off your wife's head


Covid has killed 20 to 30 times more Americans than an average flu year. There is certainly a public health discussion to be had about the flu, just like there is about smoking, speeding, and trans fats. But people's tolerance scales for public safety vs. individual freedom will be calibrated differently because the risk is different.
 
eKonk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Taking practically no precautions whatsoever, 34,000 people died from the flu in one year. Taking all kinds of precautions, 540,000 people died from COVID in roughly the same length of time, almost 19x the number of flu deaths. And this country is STILL full of assholes who insist that COVID is no big deal.


Yeah, but don't you remember how bad the H1N1 virus was under Obama? Plus the ebola epidemic? Those were serious and Obama was a total monster who should have resigned and gone back to his home country.

The covid thing is a democrat hoax anyway. Fifteen, soon to be zero cases. We'll be back open by Easter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not everyone in a household has cold symptoms at the same time. Not many employers would be understanding of locking down an entire household every time a kid comes home with the sniffles, and thus asymptomatic spread shall continue.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
flu now covit imagine that :(
 
docilej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...not only that but the Washington State Supreme Court effectively legalized all drug possession!!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's interesting how absolutely no one gives a fark about killing people with the flu
watch as soon as we have a good amount of people vaccinated for c19

everything's going to go back to normal because we don't give a fark about killing people with the flu

Hell here in Texas things are sort of back to normal already not that we'd lock down that much to begin with

I really don't understand how it's okay to kill people with the flu but God forbid you cut off your wife's head


People give plenty of shiats. I remember when the 2017 season had a shortage, and a larger number than anticipated rushed the hospitals creating a nationwide 3 week shortage of the vaccine. I believe there was a variant that was stronger than expected that year.

Mr. Memory hole.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skinink: I might continue to wear masks every winter. It's been nice not being sick, but also not spreading germs around by wearing the mask.


Honestly, universal mask wearing and social distancing during every flu season should be mandatory. Minor inconvenience would save tens of thousands of lives every year.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I would assume all the precautions we've been taking against Covid have also reduced the spread of most other communicable diseases.


You would likely be right. Consider a high wall built to keep wild animals out of your camp. While that wall may not be 100% effective against elephants, its height and strength will likely keep lions, tigers and bears out (oh my!).

That's why this rush to go back to the slovenly bad habits of "normal" is a really really REALLY bad thing. The new normal that would be a GOOD idea will incorporate at least some of the ideas and practices that kept most of the elephants and almost all the lions, tigers and bears out.

Open things, but do so smartly. Continue to clean and disinfect things that other people touch, especially in public places. Avoid messing around with your face with unwashed hands, and wash your hands on a regular basis throughout the day and before eating anything. Wear a face mask when in crowds of strangers or when feeling the slightest hint of illness, and stay out of each others faces. Keep things clean around the house and the places you work and things you touch. At the very least you will get a whole lot a less of the crud people usually get every winter, as now we know what works.

That's got to be the new normal if we don't want a repeat of 2020/2021., because there WILL be other viruses.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size

well done.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Honestly, universal mask wearing and social distancing during every flu season should be mandatory. Minor inconvenience would save tens of thousands of lives every year.


Maybe at the peak.  But flu "season" can last like 5 months.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Taking practically no precautions whatsoever, 34,000 people died from the flu in one year.


There's a flu vaccine that about half the population or so takes.  It doesn't exactly invalidate your point but it's wrong to say people were "taking practically no precautions whatsoever".
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
okay...Washington state is fine, but let's put this "masks and social distancing eliminated the flu" theory to a very basic falsification test. Places like Florida, Georgia, and South Dakota either never had a mask mandate, or they eliminated them months ago.

How did those states do with flu?

If the flu numbers are up significantly in those states, then masks/social distancing possibly had something to do with the reduction in other states, but more science would be needed to determine for sure.

If the flu numbers are average or below average also in the "maskless" states, then masks/distancing couldn't possibly be the (only) explanation, and again, more science would be needed to determine the cause(s).

Either way, I'm not seeing how anything can be scientifically concluded. Post hoc ergo propter hoc.

/I have a special rock in my pocket
//It protects me against COVID
///I have not caught COVID yet, so it's working
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eKonk: The Dog Ate My Homework: Taking practically no precautions whatsoever, 34,000 people died from the flu in one year. Taking all kinds of precautions, 540,000 people died from COVID in roughly the same length of time, almost 19x the number of flu deaths. And this country is STILL full of assholes who insist that COVID is no big deal.

Yeah, but don't you remember how bad the H1N1 virus was under Obama? Plus the ebola epidemic? Those were serious and Obama was a total monster who should have resigned and gone back to his home country.

The covid thing is a democrat hoax anyway. Fifteen, soon to be zero cases. We'll be back open by Easter.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That meme held up well.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skinink: I might continue to wear masks every winter. It's been nice not being sick, but also not spreading germs around by wearing the mask.


It's a lot warmer using the snow blower in sub zero temps wearing a mask, too.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Taking practically no precautions whatsoever, 34,000 people died from the flu in one year. Taking all kinds of precautions, 540,000 people died from COVID in roughly the same length of time, almost 19x the number of flu deaths. And this country is STILL full of assholes who insist that COVID is no big deal.


Bucking for promotion to Captain, are ya Lieutenant Obvious?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: I would assume all the precautions we've been taking against Covid have also reduced the spread of most other communicable diseases.


Is Trumpism in decline?
 
