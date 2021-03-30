 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Yakima City Council candidate arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment, and malicious mischief. No word if "Yakima Sax" was playing in the background   (yaktrinews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he said was "Nice Yakima Rack!" while gesturing towards a young female staffer's new Subaru Crosstrek.

Then he pulled out his Thule.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "The Palm Springs Of Washington" but nobody swings there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yakima Canutt approves.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister did a traveling nurse stint at the hospital in Yakima.

I had the misfortune of visiting once.

Once.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes his election chances.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a guy.
https://garthforyakimacitycouncil.com​/
A real "man of God".
And he's against all the "gangs" too! So many gangs.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty tame for Crackima.
 
lurkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Combustion: It's "The Palm Springs Of Washington" but nobody swings there.


Oh, they got swingers in Yakima, they just ain't purty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Washington, such an odd mix of extreme hipsterism and unchecked redneckery.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What a guy.
https://garthforyakimacitycouncil.com/
A real "man of God".
And he's against all the "gangs" too! So many gangs.


As Jesus Christ once said, "Behold, children are the fruit of love. And if you don't give me visitation right farking now, I'll darken the other eye, too."
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If Star Trek has taught us anything it's that people named Garth should not be a leader
 
pehvbot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Washington, such an odd mix of extreme hipsterism and unchecked redneckery.


And hipster rednecks are the worst.  "My meth is locally sourced, fair trade, and organic."
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: All he said was "Nice Yakima Rack!" while gesturing towards a young female staffer's new Subaru Crosstrek.

Then he pulled out his Thule.


Nice. I got that reference.
~ Cyclist.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pehvbot: dothemath: Washington, such an odd mix of extreme hipsterism and unchecked redneckery.

And hipster rednecks are the worst.  "My meth is locally sourced, fair trade, and organic."


And ive never seen anyone take a shiat on a busy sidewalk as casually as ive seen it done in downtown Seattle.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: pehvbot: dothemath: Washington, such an odd mix of extreme hipsterism and unchecked redneckery.

And hipster rednecks are the worst.  "My meth is locally sourced, fair trade, and organic."

And ive never seen anyone take a shiat on a busy sidewalk as casually as ive seen it done in downtown Seattle.


Our way of life is much more relaxed out here.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What a guy.
https://garthforyakimacitycouncil.com/
A real "man of God".
And he's against all the "gangs" too! So many gangs.


A lot of stuff about involvement with veterans' organisations for someone who doesn't mention any sort of military service.

Good slogan, though: "Coming together is success".
 
pehvbot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: pehvbot: dothemath: Washington, such an odd mix of extreme hipsterism and unchecked redneckery.

And hipster rednecks are the worst.  "My meth is locally sourced, fair trade, and organic."

And ive never seen anyone take a shiat on a busy sidewalk as casually as ive seen it done in downtown Seattle.


Lots of crazy and broken people around here.  My 'favorite' memory was walking near Ravenna and Brooklyn (for the Seattle locals) and passing a guy making sweet, sweet love to an abandoned couch.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So he's from Yakima?
 
