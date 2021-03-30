 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Please note: if you have to google 'How to make Molotov Cocktails' you're probably not responsible enough to actually handle them   (kiro7.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size



Neat thing about a physical book:  No one can tell what you look up in them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need just the right amount of bitters.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do it wrong, you got no soap.
If you do it right, it's a real gas.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not exactly complex, is it?  I think that was the point to Molotov cocktails.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: It's not exactly complex, is it?  I think that was the point to Molotov cocktails.


Yeah, they taught it in junior high school. A one-hour class.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: [tampabay.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Offspring - Hand Grenades
Youtube o4uLHy7nSqc
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't realize that you're carrying a tracking device around at all times, cities are carpeted in surveillance cameras, and that you shouldn't do searches for material related to your crimes on your personal computer, your criminal career is likely going to be brief and unrewarding.
 
Scaley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think safety, seal the top of the bottle and tie the wick to the side.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are planning on using a Molotov Cocktail, you probably shouldn't Google how to make one
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

His plan for cocktails seemed a lil half baked.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just like to drop in to say that I totally approve of these headlines that expose commenters who don't RTFA.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You need just the right amount of bitters.


No, you need the right amount of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ongbok: If you are planning on using a Molotov Cocktail, you probably shouldn't Google how to make one


You should definitely google how to make one so you don't blow your head off. You also should google how to encrypt your computer and how to browse anonymously. But nobody ever accused these people of being smart.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigMax: It's not exactly complex, is it?  I think that was the point to Molotov cocktails.


The big thing most people don't realize is that you need the dish detergent/tar/coagulant of choice for it to work effectively.  Gas is too volatile on its own to be worth it unless you are attacking a paper factory.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean the dude was caught on video using the cocktails. It isn't like his browser history was the only thing that tripped him up, but yeah not googling stuff you're going to use for a crime is a good life protip.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigMax: It's not exactly complex, is it?  I think that was the point to Molotov cocktails.


Complex.  Yes it is.  A failure could cost your life.

I used to know some shadowy people, who claimed to get a paycheck from a clandestine quasi-government agency for "services" -- told a story of an unnamed South American city where the Molotov cocktails came out of the gas tank of whatever car found most convenient.   The big black Diesel Mercedes limo, for instance.

After watching the bad guys spend 30 minutes trying to light the wick, running out of matches, let's say they were arrested, thrown into prison, and taught the proper fuel for a flaming cocktail.  Diesel stories.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: An Edmonds man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for torching Seattle police cars during a George Floyd protest that turned violent last year.

::sing-songy voice:: You're not helping.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's easy.  One part Hennessey, one part Mountain Dew.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: FTA: An Edmonds man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for torching Seattle police cars during a George Floyd protest that turned violent last year.

::sing-songy voice:: You're not helping.


Don't assume he was there SUPPORTING the protest....he's kinda got a "bugaloo/proud boy" look
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Molotov cocktail:
Put ice in a glass container.
Mix
1.5 oz cake flavored vodka.
3 oz pineapple juice
Splash of grenadine or maraschino juice
Add 1 cherry.

Wait... that's the formula for Pineapple Upside Down Cake cocktail. Well have a couple of those and chill out for a bit, and then you probably won't feel the need to make molotov cocktails .
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Magorn: xxBirdMadGirlxx: FTA: An Edmonds man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for torching Seattle police cars during a George Floyd protest that turned violent last year.

::sing-songy voice:: You're not helping.

Don't assume he was there SUPPORTING the protest....he's kinda got a "bugaloo/proud boy" look


That was kinda where I was going. Whichever side he was on, his actions weren't helping any thing or one.
 
pellies
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ya. I was born with the instructions. I still like to check sometimes, though.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The molotov cocktail was created in the Finnish-Soviet Winter War.

Vyacheslav Molotov - Wikipedia

The Finns got sick of his propaganda and named their developed weapon of a cheap Anti-Tank device after the Soviet Foreign Minister who said that Soviet planes weren't bombing the Finns, they were dropping  humanitarian aid. 

"Here's a cocktail to go with your bread comrade."

They were so successful (well they had no other AT weapons) that they were running out of bottles.

And you don't just use petrol... you need additives. 

Fun listen: https://www.iheart.com/podcas​t/256-lio​ns-led-by-donkeys-podca-31015945/episo​de/episode-87-winter-war-part-55555432​/
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If you don't realize that you're carrying a tracking device around at all times, cities are carpeted in surveillance cameras, and that you shouldn't do searches for material related to your crimes on your personal computer, your criminal career is likely going to be brief and unrewarding.


I've pretty much researched it all. How to cook people. How to explode just a vein with an injectable capsule. How much do you need for a PU dirty bomb critical mass.  You name it.

If I ever got accused of using a bullet to kill someone, you'd know it was a setup.  My preferred method is remote electrolysis stimulation via coil and node.  "That person just dried up and hissed air from their eye ducts for like 3 hours."
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigMax: It's not exactly complex, is it?  I think that was the point to Molotov cocktails.


Apparently there's an actual skill in assembly to not douse yourself with flammable liquid when you cock your arm back.

//Hoisted by their own petard?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magorn: xxBirdMadGirlxx: FTA: An Edmonds man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for torching Seattle police cars during a George Floyd protest that turned violent last year.

::sing-songy voice:: You're not helping.

Don't assume he was there SUPPORTING the protest....he's kinda got a "bugaloo/proud boy" look


preview.redd.itView Full Size

Like this?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: cake flavored vodka.


...is a LIE!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just gotta point out that as someone who writes horror fiction as a hobby, 'how to make a Molotov Cocktail' is the least incriminating thing in my search history.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aungen: My preferred method is remote electrolysis stimulation via coil and node.


I'll have to look that one up...
Fark user imageView Full Size



Hmm.. maybe later.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Magorn: xxBirdMadGirlxx: FTA: An Edmonds man was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for torching Seattle police cars during a George Floyd protest that turned violent last year.

::sing-songy voice:: You're not helping.

Don't assume he was there SUPPORTING the protest....he's kinda got a "bugaloo/proud boy" look

[preview.redd.it image 769x1500]
Like this?


OhThat'sTerrifying.gif
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: BigMax: It's not exactly complex, is it?  I think that was the point to Molotov cocktails.

The big thing most people don't realize is that you need the dish detergent/tar/coagulant of choice for it to work effectively.  Gas is too volatile on its own to be worth it unless you are attacking a paper factory.


[Jots quick note]
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: aungen: My preferred method is remote electrolysis stimulation via coil and node.

I'll have to look that one up...
[Fark user image 840x361]


Hmm.. maybe later.


overlypositive.comView Full Size
 
