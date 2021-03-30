 Skip to content
 
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Pencil Day, a day to remember you're not always supposed to be playing with your pens   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pen is for playing with, pencil is for chewing on.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they sell pencils at Pen Island?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already loving this thread.

\the thread, not the pen
\\NTTIAWWT
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people dream about working a bubble wrap factory. I want to work in a pencil factory. That way I can walk around stating " I'm making a #2!"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this our annual favorite pen thread?

/also I'm looking to buy a "nice" pen, but not hundreds of dollars worth of nice. Suggestions?
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh
 
DrEMHmrk2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is this our annual favorite pen thread?

/also I'm looking to buy a "nice" pen, but not hundreds of dollars worth of nice. Suggestions?


I can highly recommend this brand:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's called "Anything" and it's from the brand Paige.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Gubbo: Is this our annual favorite pen thread?

/also I'm looking to buy a "nice" pen, but not hundreds of dollars worth of nice. Suggestions?

I can highly recommend this brand:
[Fark user image image 800x800]

/It's called "Anything" and it's from the brand Paige.


Paige, no!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I sucked at pencil break as a kid. Even when I cheated with those fat pencils, my technique was sloppy.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark keeps coming up with these lame ass national (insert boring shiat here) days?

When's national strippers and coke day? When's national punch your boss in the face day? Surely, we can do better.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hilarious.  I totally misread the headline as "National Pencil Gay."  Good one subby.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that reminds me... I should change my password...
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole day dedicated to Republican dicks?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mont Blanc.  Like  a pencil but requires ink and $1000.  Membership in QAnon optional.  Or is it?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Constipated?  Do like an old school mathematician and work it out with a pencil.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is this our annual favorite pen thread?

/also I'm looking to buy a "nice" pen, but not hundreds of dollars worth of nice. Suggestions?


How about a Pilot Metropolitan?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Who the fark keeps coming up with these lame ass national (insert boring shiat here) days?

When's national strippers and coke day?


June 9th is National Stripper Appreciation Day.
Bring your own coke.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Who the fark keeps coming up with these lame ass national (insert boring shiat here) days?

When's national strippers and coke day? When's national punch your boss in the face day? Surely, we can do better.


Yes we can do better. And please stop calling me Shirley.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got my pencil.

Gimme something to write on, man.
 
IDisME
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mine :)

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Gubbo: Is this our annual favorite pen thread?

/also I'm looking to buy a "nice" pen, but not hundreds of dollars worth of nice. Suggestions?

How about a Pilot Metropolitan?


I don't like fountain pens (lefty). Maybe I'm better off sticking with my G-2s for everything.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's your H?
 
IsoTropt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pfft. Who enjoys playing with their pencil 15?
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bo Carter - My Pencil Won't Write No More
Youtube Wdwu0I_vhXk
 
raulzero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pfft. Who needs a pencil when you know where your pen is.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dunno, playing with a pencil isn't nearly as likely to get me in trouble like a pen is.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I always wondered by what manufacturing marvel they managed to perfectly slide a graphite cylinder within a wooden one. Remember these damn things? Every ancient classroom had one and they were perpetually broken and you were better off using your fingernails to sharpen your primitive writing instrument.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Pilot gel pens all the way
 
mmojo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SPSB. First I used a Mongol #3 then they stopped making them. So I switched to a round Mirado Black Warrior #3. That was the worlds greatest pencil. After many years I was forced to switch again for the same reason but before that had my assistant buy every single box in the country she could find. That turned out to be many hundreds of boxes but eventually they ran out. Which was a very sad day for me.

Now I use those shiatty Blackwings that you have to cut the eraser off of. Lame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can take your mainstream Dixon Ticonderoga and shove it in your pencil sharpener, there was no better pencil than these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it that time of year again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
