(News4Jax)   "Hallucinogenic drugs and enough explosive material to make seven homemade hand grenades were found at a home in Keystone Heights" - Four shalt thou not count, neither shalt thou count two... Five is right out   (news4jax.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Hallucinogenic drugs, Dimethyltryptamine, DMT extraction lab, CLAY COUNTY, Department of Homeland Security, Psychedelic drug, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook  
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they called in Federal law enforcement instead of letting the local kops handle it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"DMT labs are very rare and dangerous"

It's like they're not even trying any more.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was a kid my friend and I used to build all kinds of pipe bombs and grenades mostly using the innards of fireworks and black powder. We even made one out of an Estes model rocket that we fired horizontally out of a shoulder mounted pvc pipe.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
sad what they show as illegal. we all have at least half of what is pictured. oh no, a strainer!
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a big assumption that they were going to make 7 homemade hand grenades.
Why not one really big one?
 
