(History Channel) On this day in history, in 1775, King George endorsed the New England Restraining Act, while cautioning participants on the importance of safe words
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If he wants to start shiat again, I'm ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

[ KING GEORGE-ING INTENSIFIES]
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A response to colonial boycotts.  Or as King George would call them "cancel culture."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And in sending the 700 redcoats into Concord, the British unwittingly planted the seed of a weirdo gun-loving death cult that would continue to be a thorn in the new country's side for more than 250 years...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: And in sending the 700 redcoats into Concord, the British unwittingly planted the seed of a weirdo gun-loving death cult that would continue to be a thorn in the new country's side for more than 250 years...


Surely you will agree that Gun is the answer, but what is the question?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If he wants to start shiat again, I'm ready.

[Fark user image 640x480]

[Fark user image 850x279]


Nice collection. Gotta love historical weapons.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
G-n?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


-A Parliamentary system with the right to form a new government on a vote of non-confidence;
-An Executive branch directly responsible to the Legislature, and;
-Allegiances are made in the name of a non-partisan figurehead instead of a partisan president.

Why would you want that?
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a NEW England??
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You need a bolt, not an act.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unfortunately for North and prospects for peace, he had already sent General Thomas Gage orders to march on Concord, Massachusetts, to destroy the armaments stockpiled in the town, and take Patriot leaders John Hancock and Samuel Adams into custody. The orders were given in January 1775 and arrived in Boston before the Conciliatory Proposition. Thus, on April 18, 700 Redcoats marched towards Concord Bridge. The military action led to the Revolutionary War, the birth of the United States as a new nation, the temporary downfall of Lord North and the near abdication of King George III. The Treaty of Paris marking the conflict's end guaranteed New Englanders the right to fish off Newfoundland-the right denied them by the New England Restraining Act.

This is what happens when the mail gets too slow.

Yes, DeJoy. I'm talking abut you.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: There's a NEW England??


Yeah, the cheating cheaters who cheat.
 
