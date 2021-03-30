 Skip to content
"Howdy, ma'am. Ah'd like one o' them there lattes everyone talks so much about"
37
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's Marshall, Texas.  It's technically West Shreveport.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man I miss horses. Life just didn't work out with horses and making a living. Sigh. Used to ride my horse to town and buy packs of cigarettes for all my pre-teen friends. It was a simpler, more lung cancerous time.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thats kinda cool. I hope the starbucks keeps a few carrots around for them.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would pronounce it lat-e (like cat), or "late" or lattie (like catty)

Don't ask me how they pronounce quiche.   I told them it is an egg pie, just call it an egg pie. My folks back home found they liked egg pies.
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been done before - in Canada @ Tim Hortons.  Nothing new to see here.  Mosey on along now little doggies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With two pumps of sarsparilla, please.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read the words "Only in" I prepare to roll my eyes.  It doesn't matter where it is.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the farking cupholders at?

fox19.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Thats kinda cool. I hope the starbucks keeps a few carrots around for them.


Or maybe an oat milk Frappuccino.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Where are the farking cupholders at?

[fox19.com image 850x1133]


Good point.   Spill some steaming hot java on your horse's forequarters and I bet you won't need the caffeine to wake you up.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
East Texas is klan Texas.  You're confusing it for west Texas, which is cowboy Texas.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having not owned a car for a long time when I was living in Atlanta, the drive-thru windows of every fast-food place around would absolutely NOT serve me. Insurance & liability reasons they said.

I'm rooting for these people but I don't see the difference between them showing up on a horse or just standing there. Neither would be covered by the same reasoning I wasn't allowed to order.

Perhaps Starbucks is different, perhaps even those other drive-thrus now serve people on foot, I don't know.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at a hospital in Lancaster, PA.  They had horse stables and parking places for the amish buggies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Having not owned a car for a long time when I was living in Atlanta, the drive-thru windows of every fast-food place around would absolutely NOT serve me. Insurance & liability reasons they said.

I'm rooting for these people but I don't see the difference between them showing up on a horse or just standing there. Neither would be covered by the same reasoning I wasn't allowed to order.

Perhaps Starbucks is different, perhaps even those other drive-thrus now serve people on foot, I don't know.


The cynic in me would say it's just a posed photo.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, if true who cleans up the horseshiat that you know one will inevitably leave?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Having not owned a car for a long time when I was living in Atlanta, the drive-thru windows of every fast-food place around would absolutely NOT serve me. Insurance & liability reasons they said.


And they'd be right.  That's been a thing for decades and decades; back in the 80s before I owned a car, on pay day I'd have to haul ass on my bicycle to get to the bank before the lobby closed otherwise I wouldn't have money for the weekend.  I don't remember the exact times but I do remember I considered myself lucky if I got to the bank more than 5 minutes before the lobby closed.

One time I reallllly needed money for the weekend (bus ticket, concert, hotel, parrrrty time) and got a flat and couldn't make it on time.  Some kind woman in line heard me pleading with the drive thru teller and yelled "Hey, come get in my car, I'll help you out" and saved my weekend.

It wasn't until hours later I realized she was a cougar (and maybe all of 30) and my weekend could have been that much better, dammit.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Perhaps Starbucks is different, perhaps even those other drive-thrus now serve people on foot, I don't know.


I noticed, after Covid, and the inside of some of these places were closed, that the ones I would go to were allowing walk-ups in the drive-thru.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unusual at all to me i travel a lot into a Mennonite community in wisconsin.

What was strange for me was seeing a horse pulling a cart full of Mennonites wearing blaze orange and holding rifles. I doubt they would allowed me to take a picture but i have my memory
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Ok, if true who cleans up the horseshiat that you know one will inevitably leave?


No one.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Muricans love them hot milkshakes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Ok, if true who cleans up the horseshiat that you know one will inevitably leave?


You've obviously never been in parking lots in Texas.  East Texas is used diapers and trash.  West Texas is shiat that has fallen out of livestock trailers.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Having not owned a car for a long time when I was living in Atlanta, the drive-thru windows of every fast-food place around would absolutely NOT serve me. Insurance & liability reasons they said.

I'm rooting for these people but I don't see the difference between them showing up on a horse or just standing there. Neither would be covered by the same reasoning I wasn't allowed to order.

Perhaps Starbucks is different, perhaps even those other drive-thrus now serve people on foot, I don't know.


Yeah.  They don't  like it when you go through the drive thru on an electric scooter either.  Never saw a manager appear soooooo fast in my life.

Starbux should keep baby carrots to give to the horses.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work the drive thru at some fast food joint in Atlanta.  Every day without fail some drunk would stumble up to the window on foot demanding we serve him. It's not policy to deny pedestrians, but I really hated this guy so I made up some BS about insurance and liability to get him to leave. But he'd be back every damn day. Puked in front of me once and soiled himself.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know some places give dog treats to people with dongs in their cars. Do they have Horse treats?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Had to smile to see Marshall in the news. My father and his brothers were born there and I spent most of my summers there exploring the piney woods and climbing trees and getting into trouble with the older cousins. His dad (his mother died when I was one) lived next door to his mother-in-law (my great-grandmother) and both houses were always full of aunts and uncles and laughter and food.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: I know some places give dog treats to people with dongs in their cars. Do they have Horse treats?


My late wee boy loved when I went to the drive through (Dutch Boy here).  He'd get on my lap, paws on the window, looking adorable at the barista who knew his name.   He loved going for coffee (treats).   After he died, I just quit going, I think I went for him more than me. Now we make them at home.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Latte for my men, tea for horses
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuffy: I know some places give dog treats to people with dongs in their cars. Do they have Horse treats?


Also, that is an amusing typo.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: casey17: Ok, if true who cleans up the horseshiat that you know one will inevitably leave?

You've obviously never been in parking lots in Texas.  East Texas is used diapers and trash.  West Texas is shiat that has fallen out of livestock trailers.


Having never been to Texas, I'll take your word for it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: I know some places give dog treats to people with dongs in their cars. Do they have Horse treats?


I never thought I was that well endowed, but knowing that baristas skip treats for "horses" is a bit of a win some, lose some.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Horse people are weird
 
Braggi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So do you have to clean up after your horse like you do for a dog?
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And yet I can't ride a bike and use a drive-thru?

where is the line drawn????

THE AUDACITY!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Having not owned a car for a long time when I was living in Atlanta, the drive-thru windows of every fast-food place around would absolutely NOT serve me. Insurance & liability reasons they said.

I'm rooting for these people but I don't see the difference between them showing up on a horse or just standing there. Neither would be covered by the same reasoning I wasn't allowed to order.

Perhaps Starbucks is different, perhaps even those other drive-thrus now serve people on foot, I don't know.


People on foot aren't as visible as people on horses, you should look at the pictures.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vdrog: Been done before - in Canada @ Tim Hortons.  Nothing new to see here.  Mosey on along now little doggies.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
