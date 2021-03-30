 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Dimbulb flashes invisible badge, claims she is a cop. Then the real cops show up and sort it all out   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
28
    More: Weird, 29-year-oldKatelyn Light, Prison, House, Drug paraphernalia, Bail, Leo White, Blair County, Pennsylvania, Jess Robbins  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 9:50 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Little Walter / Boom, Boom Out Goes the Lights
Youtube XagQ3owbBEM
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Katelyn Light walked up to a woman sitting on her porch on the 100 block of E. First Street, held up her bare hand as if she was flashing a badge


Katelyn is a little 'Light in the Piazza.'
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She has the Crazy Eyes!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police said other witnesses who saw Light said she appeared as if she was under the influence of something

QAnon.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Comet Ping Pong branched out to Pennsylvania?
 
Mukster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The badge is real to her! With those eyes, she sees all kinds of things other's don't.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Would not tap that....... Those crazy eyes would burn through 5 paper bags easily.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Weird.  I can't find the "don't stick your dick in crazy" sports guy pic.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They figured it out when she didn't shoot anybody?
 
inner ted
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hermoine got into the meth at hogwarts
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


tunatown
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of "NYPD Blue"?
Or, every long-running cop show ever?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A pack of cigarettes works well.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Marijuanas, not even once!
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x540]


Came for this,leaving happy
 
mmojo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This guy built a funeral escort business out of an entire fleet of fake cop vehicles and uniforms. Watch enough of his videos and you start to feel sorry for him. The level of delusion is staggering. Mental illness can be ugly.

Metro State: Putting The "Risk" in "High Risk Funerals"
Youtube OMrInRNo9p8
 
debug
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Police said other witnesses who saw Light said she appeared as if she was under the influence of something

QAnon.


Exactly.  Had to save those kids being kept in the basement waiting to be trafficked to the deep state pedos.

Light told the woman there were about 18 children she had to get out of the basement of the neighbor's house and while the woman watched from her porch, Light tried to get into the adjacent home's basement windows.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x540]


Ah, Chesterfields! They tasted like you imagined smoking yard waste would taste like . Of course, I smoked Pall Malls, they were much more refined.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's why I carry an actual badge
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

Though it's got me into several tight spots...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

debug: Walker: Police said other witnesses who saw Light said she appeared as if she was under the influence of something

QAnon.

Exactly.  Had to save those kids being kept in the basement waiting to be trafficked to the deep state pedos.

Light told the woman there were about 18 children she had to get out of the basement of the neighbor's house and while the woman watched from her porch, Light tried to get into the adjacent home's basement windows.


Well they are claiming that BIden, HItlary, and many others were already executed and are being played by actors. This is evidenced by the fact that Joe Biden refers to himself as the "mask President" so that means Donald Trump is still Presidente for Life and all durty demonrats will be executed shortly, or somesuch bullshiat.

The Q MAGAt meltdown continues.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somebody keeps posting Altoona, PA articles.  Whoever you are, Subby, you always make me think of the Pennsylvania Railroad's old Altoona Works.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altoona​_​Works
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She told cops she didn't use the needles for medical reasons but rather used them to inject drugs

I think at some point you gotta give points for honesty.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Under the influence of something? QAnon, mental illness, and meth would be my guess.

And it's the kind of mental illness spread by the internet.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i've got your badge right here.

*points at crotch

it's here somewhere i promise.
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Light was pushed out of the home by one of the residents"

Lucky she was not shot and wheeled out in a body bag.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.