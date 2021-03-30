 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Man destined to make documentary on gun violence that will reinvigorate the left, killed by time-travelers; one can only assume   (6abc.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The right to bare irony shall not be ... never mind.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
His film, "QED," is scheduled for release this summer.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But if you look at what's going on in ChicagEVERYBODY DRINK
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gritty is a fun meme, but you have to understand Philadelphia is still Philly.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're there to record the news...not make it.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Going around neighborhoods interviewing folks while there is current gang hostilities might be a bit dangerous.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's ironic that the two worst neighborhoods in Philly are Strawberry Mansion and Nicetown
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Time traveling nazis are a growing menace.
 
desertratt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Going around neighborhoods interviewing folks while there is current gang hostilities might be a bit dangerous.


Ya think
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Lone Gunman: It's ironic that the two worst neighborhoods in Philly are Strawberry Mansion and Nicetown


St. Louis's 'hood' includes Country Club Hills and Beverly Hills.  Certainly not the worst of the 'hood'.
 
imbrial
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's called closing the (gun show) loop (hole)
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"When apprehended the suspect said that he didnt want to rob the victim but he was just a huge fan of irony"
 
