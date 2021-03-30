 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   China to Hong Kong: No democracy for you. So that makes China the...DemocracyNazi?   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
35
    More: Asinine, Hong Kong, HONG KONG, Election, Democracy, Hong Kong's legislature, Elections, national security law, Standing Committee of the National People  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else struggled with Chinese Democracy?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.


Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.


Lots of poors can't free up to vote during the work day.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans.  It makes the Chinese Republicans.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm .... Fark China
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.


We can be concerned about more than one thing at once. "The GOP is being anti-democratic" doesn't mean "we can never ever talk about China."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "B-b-b-but whatabout...!"

Ha-ha, kidding, of course I'm not.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.


Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.


Because as we all know, every middle class white is out of work by 5. The others, not so much, not that it bothers condescending racist trash like you.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So we've done "You can't criticize China because America has problems too".  When do we switch to "It's racist to criticize China"?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: So we've done "You can't criticize China because America has problems too".  When do we switch to "It's racist to criticize China"?


Don't know; I haven't figured out what time zone the Fark tankies are based in yet. Possibly several hours.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You lost.
Get over it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.


Nice straw man.

It's a shame you can't even beat the straw man, though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 300x168]


This Deal's Getting Worse All The Time | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube WpE_xMRiCLE
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: So we've done "You can't criticize China because America has problems too".  When do we switch to "It's racist to criticize China"?


It's racist to criticize China for things that are random and driven by racism.

There was a thread a while ago about high speed trains. And some responses were default racism of "how would China know how to do that" or "China will never do maintenance because they won't care if trains crash"

This is not driven by racism and is a valid criticism of the way world, through the shining example of the US of A, is moving towards a less democratic place.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.


I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

H31N0US: State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.

Lots of poors can't free up to vote during the work day.


The Georgia bill requires three weeks of Monday to Friday early voting and at least two weekend days.  You think that's voter suppression?  Do tell.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.

I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.


Do they have rooftops?

/won't be lectured to on voting rights by this person
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.

I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.


Wait, you don't need official photo ID to vote???
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.

Because as we all know, every middle class white is out of work by 5. The others, not so much, not that it bothers condescending racist trash like you.


Look at this racist nutball.  White people don't work past 5:00?  Seriously, where did you come up with that nonsense?
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.

I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.


And provide them, free, to all voters, and have mail in voting, as all those nations do?
I'd agree to that.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: lostsatellite: State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.

Because as we all know, every middle class white is out of work by 5. The others, not so much, not that it bothers condescending racist trash like you.

Look at this racist nutball.  White people don't work past 5:00?  Seriously, where did you come up with that nonsense?


Oh the injustice! Are you going to demand White History Month too?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: dittybopper: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.

I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.

Wait, you don't need official photo ID to vote???


Some states require it, others don't. The issue isn't photo ID. The issue is we don't have a federal level ID for all citizens because the same nutjobs that demand photo ID for voting are the ones that think a federal citizenship card or some-such is the literal Mark of the Beast.

So the photo IDs we have are issued at a state level. A funny thing happens - suddenly GOP controlled states make it really hard for the poor, the elderly and the brown to get approved for those IDs.

/ and of course dirty knows all that
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, just regular Nazis.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cfreak: WhippingBoi: dittybopper: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.

I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.

Wait, you don't need official photo ID to vote???

Some states require it, others don't. The issue isn't photo ID. The issue is we don't have a federal level ID for all citizens because the same nutjobs that demand photo ID for voting are the ones that think a federal citizenship card or some-such is the literal Mark of the Beast.

So the photo IDs we have are issued at a state level. A funny thing happens - suddenly GOP controlled states make it really hard for the poor, the elderly and the brown to get approved for those IDs.

/ and of course dirty knows all that


Drivers licenses are now national ID cards (real ID). DMVs also issue cards for non-drivers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the People's Republic, not the People's Democracy, as American Conservatives are wont to say in order to counter the ludicrous idea of direct elections, freedom and the people voting the wrong way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If any Republicans or Conservatives pop up to bad mouth China, just reply "You should talk. They learned it from you and the Georgia GQP.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If any Republicans or Conservatives pop up to bad mouth China, just reply "You should talk. They learned it from you and the Georgia GQP.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: cfreak: WhippingBoi: dittybopper: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Yeah - right now, a good thing for America to be doing would be looking to our own problems, and cleaning up our own house.

I agree.  We should have the same kind of voting laws as Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

You know, laws that require photo ID or other issued card for voting.

Wait, you don't need official photo ID to vote???

Some states require it, others don't. The issue isn't photo ID. The issue is we don't have a federal level ID for all citizens because the same nutjobs that demand photo ID for voting are the ones that think a federal citizenship card or some-such is the literal Mark of the Beast.

So the photo IDs we have are issued at a state level. A funny thing happens - suddenly GOP controlled states make it really hard for the poor, the elderly and the brown to get approved for those IDs.

/ and of course dirty knows all that

Drivers licenses are now national ID cards (real ID). DMVs also issue cards for non-drivers.


Republicans still make it difficult for anyone they don't want voting to get those ID cards. Closing of DMVs in majority black communities seems to be the common theme.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: H31N0US: State_College_Arsonist: Marcus Aurelius: Meanwhile in America, the GOP is gutting our voting rights too.  I'm a lot more concerned about that, thanks.

Oh, no, you can't vote past 5pm on early voting days.  The horror, the horror.

Lots of poors can't free up to vote during the work day.

The Georgia bill requires three weeks of Monday to Friday early voting and at least two weekend days.  You think that's voter suppression?  Do tell.


You don't get to tell me or anyone else what I think.

I stated a fact.
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jbc: You know who else struggled with Chinese Democracy?





Fark user imageView Full Size


/ also doughnuts
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We all saw that coming.
 
Alebak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This thread never stood a chance.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.