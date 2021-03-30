 Skip to content
"We have your porn stash. Do exactly as we say and you will have a happy ending. Again"
42
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All my porn's legal, I don't give a shiat.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Former* IT Director
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: All my porn's legal, I don't give a shiat.


You fool. The smart method is to make sure it's just as illegal for them to have it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you can't just wipe and start over something was going to fark you no matter what.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We have your porn collection, it's pretty great"
 
ssaoi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Collection?

Porn is everywhere.  It's not 1997.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like the ones that say "we have a video of you pleasuring yourself synced to what's on screen"

A- what I watch is legal
B- I don't have a webcam

So either show me proof of this video, or fark off, and I'll fap to that, too
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So some dope storing porn at work and a company engaged in insurance fraud fell victim. I get the problem, but I'm not exactly upset about it.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who the fark collects porn these days?

Have they not discovered the tubes?
 
JesseL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please! Let him go!

imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Collection?

Porn is everywhere.  It's not 1997.


So much better now that we don't have to wonder thru the woods.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: "the cyber-criminal gang named the IT director whose work computer allegedly contained the files."

Maybe I'm just an asshole, but I think the hack is only half of the problem here.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I have a large seashell porn collection. I keep it scattered on beaches websites around the world. You're welcome."

--Apologies to Stephen Wright.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the last time I saw a porn collection.

thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why the hell would anyone watch porn on a work computer? Its like the worst idea ever, nothing good can possibly come of it...

Wait, I just rerread that. I mean bad stuff will happen maybe. Afterwords I mean.

YOU HAVE A PHONE DAMMIT USE THAT IF YOU'RE SO HORNEY!
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"computer's file library which included more than a dozen folders catalogued under the names of porn stars and porn websites."

Who the hell is that organised.

By the time I'm finished looking at it last thing I want to do is organise it. I'm all "GET IT AWAY FROM ME"...

/iykwimaityd
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Keep it, they'll make more.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Collection?

Porn is everywhere.  It's not 1997.


One thing I've seen repeated in various boards online is that some people have niche or hyper-niche fetishes or just things they prefer.  If they find something, it might only be on one site or something so when they find it they save it so they're not at the mercy of some random user or random website not deleting things or going offline.  Alternatively, they got access to their porn via pay sites, but want content for themselves after their paid subscription expires.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: All my porn's legal, I don't give a shiat.


Yeah, my love of roomy and age-appropriate women who consent to their photos being taken doesn't seem too shame worthy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have a video of you masterbating to porn.  Pay us or we will release it
So....what did you think?
What?  I think you owe us money
No you silly goose what did you think about...it?
Listen smart ass pay us or we will publish the video
Do you have access to my cam right now?
Yes why?
Take a look
Ugh...I don't think I wan't to
Go ahead...take a look
GOOD LORD MAN <dialtone>
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Black Mirror did it
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got a fake one of these emails maybe a month or two ago, 'your email password is x, we have all your contacts, we installed a keystroke logger and know what porn you watched, and have embarrassing webcam video of you blah blah send bitcoin or else we send it to all your contacts.'

1) It was not my password.
2) If they had installed a keystroke logger, they could just clean out my bank account via online banking.
3) My webcam has a piece of electrical tape over it at all times, except when I'm using it for meetings.

Shockingly, nothing happened.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mybluemake: Mugato: All my porn's legal, I don't give a shiat.

Yeah, my love of roomy and age-appropriate women who consent to their photos being taken doesn't seem too shame worthy.


"We've organized the porn you've watched by how much they resemble the big secretary on the 2nd floor of your workplace. Every day we're not paid, she gets a slightly better hint about what you've been thinking."
 
Lifeless
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I got an e-mail like that.  It had a password that was 5+ years old and that I knew was compromised in the subject line and said that if I didn't send $1601 to a blockchain that they would send my porn habits to all my contacts.  Go ahead, dude, send it to my last.fm friends list.
 
lectos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: I got a fake one of these emails maybe a month or two ago, 'your email password is x, we have all your contacts, we installed a keystroke logger and know what porn you watched, and have embarrassing webcam video of you blah blah send bitcoin or else we send it to all your contacts.'

1) It was not my password.
2) If they had installed a keystroke logger, they could just clean out my bank account via online banking.
3) My webcam has a piece of electrical tape over it at all times, except when I'm using it for meetings.

Shockingly, nothing happened.


No electrical tape here.  I want them to watch.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As the Ferengi say, Opportunity. Now I can devote my time to refilling my HDs. All new to me stuff. :)
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Capitalism at is finest...no seriously.

These entrepreneurs are keeping us all safer. See, back in the day hackers would do what they do as a point of pride. Like hippie commies... Hack a system just to say they could. They would leak data to prove it.

Thankfully respectable types like this come along and do it professionally. They do it better too. And they want money, making their behavior rational.

They don't want to leak our data. They want money. They are exactly like the IT Security staff these companies should have paid. Only they work for free until they produce results. That's an impressive invisible hand.

Directors looking at porn with insecure systems... That's bad for all of us. Our data is not protected.

These guys come along, expose crooked staff and teach companies the importance of security by making it cost them money. And, like the honorable capitalists they are, they keep their word.

But because of government regulation, but because companies won't do business with them in the future if they aren't honorable.

Literally everyone wins.

God Bless America
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: I got a fake one of these emails maybe a month or two ago, 'your email password is x, we have all your contacts, we installed a keystroke logger and know what porn you watched, and have embarrassing webcam video of you blah blah send bitcoin or else we send it to all your contacts.'

1) It was not my password.
2) If they had installed a keystroke logger, they could just clean out my bank account via online banking.
3) My webcam has a piece of electrical tape over it at all times, except when I'm using it for meetings.

Shockingly, nothing happened.



4) All my wealth is held in Dogecoin!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PirateKing: "I have a large seashell porn collection. I keep it scattered on beaches websites around the world. You're welcome."

--Apologies to Stephen Wright.


"Perhaps you've seen it."
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, that "Mexican Donkey Porn" drive is just a witty name for my external backup.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Until you've accidentally recorded over your father's copy of Ain't Misbehavin' with Cinemax soft porn on VHS, you don't know the term horror.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Until you've accidentally recorded over your father's copy of Ain't Misbehavin' with Cinemax soft porn on VHS, you don't know the term horror.


They certainly are Misbehavin' now...
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All I have are a good set of night seeing goggles and my neighbors back window. They are in the nighties but... Oh Oh My!!!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We have your porn stash."

"You have TotalFark as well?"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If you can't just wipe and start over something was going to fark you no matter what.


"Don't have anything in your life that you cannot drop in 30 seconds flat when you see the heat coming around the corner".

Robert DeNiro, "Heat"

/porn included
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: waxbeans: If you can't just wipe and start over something was going to fark you no matter what.

"Don't have anything in your life that you cannot drop in 30 seconds flat when you see the heat coming around the corner".

Robert DeNiro, "Heat"

/porn included


That movie needs a prequel series.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Point02GPA: All I have are a good set of night seeing goggles and my neighbors back window. They are in the nighties but... Oh Oh My!!!


Sucks because her nipples hang below the window but I use my imagination.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Them: "We have your porn stash."

Me: "Yay! Free off-site backup!"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Them: We have your porn stash!
Me: I didn't shave this morning I'm twirling it right now.. giggity!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: I like the ones that say "we have a video of you pleasuring yourself synced to what's on screen"



Those scam emails always crack me up. Even if it were real, all you'd actually see is my O-face. It's not like my genitals have to watch what I'm fapping to, so they're nowhere near the camera.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who actually downloads porn anymore? You can find any porn you want at any of a billion sites. It's not like you have to save it because it might disappear. Seems like a waste of storage space to me.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.