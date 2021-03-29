 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   God, you modify one stinkin' pair of another company's sneakers with a pentagram and human blood and start selling them as "Satan Shoes," and suddenly they're all like, "Imma sue your ass." What happened to everyone's sense of humor?   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lawyers will be upset about copyright
Christians will be upset about the satanic part
Germaphobe will be upset about the blood.

My broke ass is upset that people would pay $1018 for farking sneakers.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One could probably find the manufacturer in China and swing a deal to get "almost" the same shoes delivered, without the branding attached. I guess, for a one-off novelty release, it wouldn't really matter. Except for the whole C&D and ugly litigation cocktail, of course.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm outraged... that I'm not making money off of this stupid goddamn crap
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Right of first sale covers this.

Nike is only going to make them a bigger deal.
 
Callous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Most of the buyers were probably Nike collectors.  If they were not branded Nike they wouldn't be interested and the fact that they were produced without Nike's permission will only make them more valuable in the collector's market..
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No way in hell would I pay over a grand for a pair of bloody shoes.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Not so sure, this is about trademark and causing confusion in the market, I think there's a good chance they prevail on the merits.
 
