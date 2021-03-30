 Skip to content
(Guardian)   If you're a mafia fugitive from the law hiding your face in your YouTube cooking video is a great idea however you should probably also hide your very distinctive tattoos   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Sicily, Mafia, Francesco Pelle, Marc Feren Claude Biart, mafia fugitive, Italy, part of the Pelle, Cosa Nostra  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With a helpful and relevant picture of... an empty beach
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.apartmenttherapy.infoView Full Size

Don't put too many onions in the sauce!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooking videos taught me to cut vegetables, you just put them in a bowl and snap your fingers over it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he does a great instructional video where he teaches us all how to properly make pruno.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In today's video, I'll show you some of the best ways to prepare Nutraloaf."
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: [cdn.apartmenttherapy.info image 850x566]
Don't put too many onions in the sauce!


Come over 'ere, kid. Learn something. You never know, you might have to cook for 20 guys some day.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's better than some of these porch pirates & burglars that LOOK RIGHT into the doorbell camera.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So either we're spending tons of money having someone look at hours of video or we have to technology the track down a tattoo amongst all the videos in the world.

So Occam's razor we have the technology to find a tattoo in YouTube videos but somehow Facebook and YouTube claim they can't censor anything

Or we can afford to have someone looking at all the videos as a government but a private corporation can't afford to have people looking at all the videos


Everything I just said is questions more than anything discuss
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Found the tattoo (seriously).

From CNN:
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


Unfortunately no link to the YouTube video
 
Revenge of the Muttonstache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Found the tattoo (seriously).

From CNN:
[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

Unfortunately no link to the YouTube video


Okay this feels more like a cover story for some other tool that was used.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Okay this feels more like a cover story for some other tool that was used.


I doubt it. I don't want to get into it too much but might be really surprised how much information even self-described "paranoid" people blast out voluntarily and how much of a rut they get themselves into with their hobbies. We're creatures of habit.

Mafia guy was arrogant, plain and simple.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or better yet, DON'T POST YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF YOURSELF

Monty Python- How Not to be Seen
Youtube VokGd5zhGJ4


waxbeans: So either we're spending tons of money having someone look at hours of video or we have to technology the track down a tattoo amongst all the videos in the world.

So Occam's razor we have the technology to find a tattoo in YouTube videos but somehow Facebook and YouTube claim they can't censor anything

Or we can afford to have someone looking at all the videos as a government but a private corporation can't afford to have people looking at all the videos


Everything I just said is questions more than anything discuss


Er... You know you can search Google with a picture, right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Or better yet, DON'T POST YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF YOURSELF

[YouTube video: Monty Python- How Not to be Seen]

waxbeans: So either we're spending tons of money having someone look at hours of video or we have to technology the track down a tattoo amongst all the videos in the world.

So Occam's razor we have the technology to find a tattoo in YouTube videos but somehow Facebook and YouTube claim they can't censor anything

Or we can afford to have someone looking at all the videos as a government but a private corporation can't afford to have people looking at all the videos


Everything I just said is questions more than anything discuss

Er... You know you can search Google with a picture, right?


Exactly. So why do FB act like moderation is some impossible task?
Or anyone for that matter?
I have these same questions about why do the police want back doors to our phones when all they need to do is get a warrant and everything that's on your phone is also at your carrier?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he say a punch or a pinch?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Or better yet, DON'T POST YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF YOURSELF

[YouTube video: Monty Python- How Not to be Seen]

waxbeans: So either we're spending tons of money having someone look at hours of video or we have to technology the track down a tattoo amongst all the videos in the world.

So Occam's razor we have the technology to find a tattoo in YouTube videos but somehow Facebook and YouTube claim they can't censor anything

Or we can afford to have someone looking at all the videos as a government but a private corporation can't afford to have people looking at all the videos


Everything I just said is questions more than anything discuss

Er... You know you can search Google with a picture, right?


Wait a minute.
What if Google has a set  of tools that law enforcement can use to regularly scour the internet for a specific image like the tattoo and then they just get an alert?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait a minute.
What if Google has a set of tools that law enforcement can use to regularly scour the internet for a specific image like the tattoo and then they just get an alert?


Hmm. Only one way to test this theory.

I'm going to need you to get Drew's face inked on you. We'll wait a couple of weeks then I'll need you to run an... "errand" .. at the bank.

I'll give you a hot dog for your trouble.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: .

I'm going to need you to get Drew's face inked on you. We'll wait a couple of weeks then I'll need you to run an... "errand" .. at the bank.

I'll give you a hot dog for your trouble.


🌭🌭🌭🌭🌭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍🏽
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Revenge of the Muttonstache: Wanted for questioning...[Fark user image 425x275]


My first thought too.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So either we're spending tons of money having someone look at hours of video or we have to technology the track down a tattoo amongst all the videos in the world.

So Occam's razor we have the technology to find a tattoo in YouTube videos but somehow Facebook and YouTube claim they can't censor anything

Or we can afford to have someone looking at all the videos as a government but a private corporation can't afford to have people looking at all the videos


Everything I just said is questions more than anything discuss


Neither one. Occam's razor says that somebody ratted him out and pointed the cops to the video for confirmation that they were telling the truth.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: waxbeans: Wait a minute.
What if Google has a set of tools that law enforcement can use to regularly scour the internet for a specific image like the tattoo and then they just get an alert?

Hmm. Only one way to test this theory.

I'm going to need you to get Drew's face inked on you. We'll wait a couple of weeks then I'll need you to run an... "errand" .. at the bank.

I'll give you a hot dog for your trouble.


Make it two corn dogs and I'm your huckleberry.
 
