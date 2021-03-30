 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   New poll shows 39% of Americans are idiots and believe their chiropractors and racist uncles about vaccines   (axios.com) divider line
65
    More: Facepalm, United States, U.S. state, New York State, New York City, Democratic Party, United States House of Representatives, coronavirus vaccine, number of Americans  
•       •       •

1050 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-vax rhetoric is no different than shouting fire in a crowded theater and should be treated the same.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
61% of Americans have been vaccinated or intend to be

What a profoundly misleading title.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccinations

15.8% of the population has been vaccinated.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: 61% of Americans have been vaccinated or intend to be

What a profoundly misleading title.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccinations

15.8% of the population has been vaccinated.


What a profoundly misunderstood sentence.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New poll shows 39% of Americans are idiots and believe their chiropractors and racist uncles about vaccines

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who can extrapolate from incomplete data.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wait and See" is a tricky group. I see a high number of 18-29 year olds are "wait and see" but I suspect when the shots are available, a large % of them will get the shot.


8.7.1
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that whites "are vaccinated or intend to be" at higher rates than Blacks, I question the submitter's intellectual honesty. (I am assuming that we are operating in the paradigm wherein a "racist uncle" can only be white)
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: New poll shows 39% of Americans are idiots and believe their chiropractors and racist uncles about vaccines

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who can extrapolate from incomplete data.


... and the Dutch?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have got years of my Goya rations. Have fun with your mind controlled Gated communities. Sheep.
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Republicans, white evangelical Christians and rural residents remain most likely to say that they won't get the vaccine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God actually damn the anti-vaxxers.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the basket of deplorables.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Emposter: FTFA: Republicans, white evangelical Christians and rural residents remain most likely to say that they won't get the vaccine

[Fark user image image 850x638]


My parents are in that group because of the vaccines' extremely loose ties to abortion. I was saying in the other thread that I'm going to threaten to donate $10/day to Planned Parenthood under their names until they get the vaccine.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: Anti-vax rhetoric is no different than shouting fire in a crowded theater and should be treated the same.


The paradox is that the theater can't get crowded.  Right now, if you shout "Fire!" in a theater, the socially-distanced audience will say, "Okay!" and gather their coats and make an orderly exit from the building.


/ getting my shot(s) asap
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley face drawn on it.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My chiro got his shot and made his whole staff get it too so people feel safe going there. Dude is kind of nuts but says that Fauci is smarter than him so he's going to do as he says.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: Considering that whites "are vaccinated or intend to be" at higher rates than Blacks, I question the submitter's intellectual honesty. (I am assuming that we are operating in the paradigm wherein a "racist uncle" can only be white)


White people don't have a monopoly on dumb, racist uncles. It's an analogy that transcends cultures.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Idiots" would be a nice way to put it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: "Idiots" would be a nice way to put it.


You're not wrong.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be fine with these people killing each other off if my kids could get vaccinated
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 90 minutes until my first shot. Need to leave for the drive there shortly.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHA REPUBLICANS STAND WITH JENNY MCCARTHY!
HAHAHAHAHA
VEGAN BACON LOVERS WITH GUNS
HAHAHAHA
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley face drawn on it.


70% is pretty spot on IMHO. 70,000,000 tried to reelect the worst President in history. This means when you go food shopping almost every other customer is a moran.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley face drawn on it.

70% is pretty spot on IMHO. 70,000,000 tried to reelect the worst President in history. This means when you go food shopping almost every other customer is a moran.


Also, every other healthcare worker, teacher...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The really frustrating about all this is that those who are taking this seriously and doing something about it are protecting the idiots who are calling it fake and making matter much much worse.

And that's all the more reason for them to call it fake and ignore it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My chiropractor and his wife have been vaccinated. He's encouraging his patients to get the vaccine.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: 61% of Americans have been vaccinated or intend to be

What a profoundly misleading title.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccinations

15.8% of the population has been vaccinated.


36.7% of adults have had at least one dose, so with the CDC data that one dose is 80+% effective after 2 weeks you could say it's over a third or eligible people have effective vaccination. Still only about half of those who want it, but getting there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley face drawn on it.

70% is pretty spot on IMHO. 70,000,000 tried to reelect the worst President in history. This means when you go food shopping almost every other customer is a moran.


And those people arent just plain old every day uneducated, dim wit stupid. They are next level, comic book stupid.
The kind of people that, just knowing they exist and believe the shiat they believe, make me go gun shopping.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: My chiro got his shot and made his whole staff get it too so people feel safe going there. Dude is kind of nuts but says that Fauci is smarter than him so he's going to do as he says.


My dad isn't going to force his workers, but he is giving them a cash bonus large enough that they'll all get it. As long as it's emergency use authorization his attorney doesn't feel he could legally force them to get it so he figured he'd get the same result a different way.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Nadie_AZ: 61% of Americans have been vaccinated or intend to be

What a profoundly misleading title.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccinations

15.8% of the population has been vaccinated.

What a profoundly misunderstood sentence.


And look, five other morons agreed with it.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley face drawn on it.

70% is pretty spot on IMHO. 70,000,000 tried to reelect the worst President in history. This means when you go food shopping almost every other customer is a moran.


It's arguably far worse than that once you factor-in non-voters.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley angry face drawn on it.


FTF GQP
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The really frustrating about all this is that those who are taking this seriously and doing something about it are protecting the idiots who are calling it fake and making matter much much worse.

And that's all the more reason for them to call it fake and ignore it.


Wat
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my second shot last week.  Hoping to get the 17 year old shots soon.  It is sad that we both agree that we have started judging people we know according to whether or not they will wear a mask and/or get a vaccination.  We have pretty much written off some "good" people just because of that.  I don't think it is a coincidence that most of them voted for Trump.  It makes you have a newfound lack of respect for people.  I usually don't care if other people have differing opinions, it doesn't mean I don't like them anymore.  But this subject has turned to a line in the sand that cannot be ignored.  Won't wear a mask or get a vaccine?  I really don't need you in my life, whether you are family, friend or even if it is just as an acquaintance. I am DONE with you.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: proteus_b: Considering that whites "are vaccinated or intend to be" at higher rates than Blacks, I question the submitter's intellectual honesty. (I am assuming that we are operating in the paradigm wherein a "racist uncle" can only be white)

White people don't have a monopoly on dumb, racist uncles. It's an analogy that transcends cultures.


Due to all the horrific historical medical experimentation done upon the black community I can understand the deep seeded mistrust there. I still think it is misplaced in this case but I can get it while those white evangelists I just see as nuts.
 
SkoalReaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Survey of 1,862 U.S. adults.....

Not a very large sample and there is nothing to show that it is a statistcally valid and/or diverse sample. Article is utter trash
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gotten my first shot.  Chiropractors can be good or bad, sometimes the same one. One I went to really helped my back with adjustments, but I ignored her crazy stuff.  She had some crazy theory she justified by saying dogs never get arteriosclerosis.  I didn't mention that dogs generally die around 12-15 years, but maybe I should have.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley face drawn on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives: The free thinkers that will listen to everything Hannity and Carlson tells them.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the graph christians and conservatives are most likely to say "No".

I've found christians to have a certain toxic positivity and fatalism.

Like "I don't need the vaccine, If I die, it's clearly god's will!  I don't see why everyone's getting all worked up! Besides, If I die, I get to go to heaven!  This is great!"

My parents are in this camp, and my brothers and I  don't know how to explain to them that they should care if they live or die, and take steps to keep living.  But hey, maybe that's selfish on our part.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: NotThatGuyAgain: Nadie_AZ: 61% of Americans have been vaccinated or intend to be

What a profoundly misleading title.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-track​er/#vaccinations

15.8% of the population has been vaccinated.

What a profoundly misunderstood sentence.

And look, five other morons agreed with it.


It's up to 6 now and will probably go higher.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: UltimaCS: proteus_b: Considering that whites "are vaccinated or intend to be" at higher rates than Blacks, I question the submitter's intellectual honesty. (I am assuming that we are operating in the paradigm wherein a "racist uncle" can only be white)

White people don't have a monopoly on dumb, racist uncles. It's an analogy that transcends cultures.

Due to all the horrific historical medical experimentation done upon the black community I can understand the deep seeded mistrust there. I still think it is misplaced in this case but I can get it while those white evangelists I just see as nuts.


that's not it, that's what white people think it is
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2021/03/23/974059870/stop-blaming-​tuskegee-critics-say-its-not-an-excuse​-for-current-medical-racism
 
mike_d85
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I missing something?  37%:
Total: 32% already received at least one shot, 30% intend to get vaccinated, 17% wait and see, 7% only if required, 13% definitely not. 17+7+13 = 37.

The only 39% I see is people who would wait in see in December v. the 17% in March.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: UltimaCS: proteus_b: Considering that whites "are vaccinated or intend to be" at higher rates than Blacks, I question the submitter's intellectual honesty. (I am assuming that we are operating in the paradigm wherein a "racist uncle" can only be white)

White people don't have a monopoly on dumb, racist uncles. It's an analogy that transcends cultures.

Due to all the horrific historical medical experimentation done upon the black community I can understand the deep seeded mistrust there. I still think it is misplaced in this case but I can get it while those white evangelists I just see as nuts.


That logic in the post you're responding to also hinges on how the poll option "wait and see" is interpreted by respondents. Since there is no poll statement between the gulf of options between "get vaccinated as soon as possible" (whatever that means) and "wait and see", then "wait and see" could easily be a reasonable response. Some percent of all "wait and see" responses can however be attributed to stupid shiat like "if my employer pays me $200, I'll get the vaccine" and "if airlines won't let me fly", even though there is a response already for "only if required" (which is also vague).
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's what I keep saying - the first 100 million was easy. It's the last 100 million that are going to matter. You're going to see these fantastic, hopeful, frankly great numbers drop like a stunned falcon/

The last third or so of the population are the horses who cannot be convinced to think no matter how often you drag them to the horse trough of knowledge & slam their heads in the water, and they will continue to cheer & flip you off even as they die of thirst (and ignorance.)
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bondith: dothemath: 39% is actually kinda reassuring.

I would have said 70%.

People really are just ass shatteringly stupid. Im scared that the next republican presidential candidate will just be a mattress they found on the freeway. Or a lawn chair with a smiley angry face drawn on it.

FTF GQP


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also... did former Covid patients respond to the poll? Kind of an important point to leave out.
 
joker420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
39 percent? It's a lot more than that
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JohnHall: "Wait and See" is a tricky group. I see a high number of 18-29 year olds are "wait and see" but I suspect when the shots are available, a large % of them will get the shot.


8.7.1


More will follow once their friends get it.  For some, 95% efficiency in a double-blind study is convincing.  Other's won't be convinced until their BFF gets it and says it's good.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.