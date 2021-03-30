 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Today's 'found out' arrest and posed riot photos come from Oregon
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lol. Gerald Ford.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x589]
Lol. Gerald Ford.


That certified badass had to roll up his hoodie sleeves and put on his business mittens.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Harris was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building."

Treason seems to be missing...
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x589]
Lol. Gerald Ford.

That certified badass had to roll up his hoodie sleeves and put on his business mittens.


No fingerprints but poses for pictures.  :facepalms:
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Harris was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building."

Treason seems to be missing...


That's because he's white.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Gotta catch 'em all!"
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, however he left the uncertain officers alone.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aww, they even arrested him in Broward County, so Subby could pull out the Florida tag.
Subby didn't pull out the Florida tag though. :/
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oregon? That's pretty much antifa headquarters!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x589]
Lol. Gerald Ford.


I hope the guy fell down afterward.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, and arrested in Florida, the Oregon of the south
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Oregon? That's pretty much antifa headquarters![Fark user image image 681x383]


Heh, only like, downtown Eugene.  Portland will still assault you for being gay.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An Oregon man was arrested in Florida

Come now, we all know he's a Florida man.
 
