 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   School is cancelled Mud Day   (wmur.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Bus, heavy school buses, New Hampshire schools, School bus, Public transport, Road, Snow days, Education  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 8:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They is?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time to work the wall, work the pipe, work the floor.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I was younger, the solution was to have the parents bring the kids to the black top.  Had to be a major blizzard before they even started to consider shutting down school.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didn't think that was a thing in New England.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, we're right in the middle of mud season, so it makes sense.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wise choice..  would get very pricey with wrecker costs, not to mention the danger to students and other drivers..  and the muddy mess created.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.