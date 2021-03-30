 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Thanks to "Wings of Rescue" 50 dogs & cats from overcrowded shelters in the south have been flown to Wisconsin and are now one step closer to finding their forever homes. Please welcome them all to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (cbs58.com) divider line
81
    More: Woofday, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Waukesha County Airport, HAWS of Waukesha County, Adoption, southern shelters, Pet, uncertain futures, uncertain future  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 31 Mar 2021 at 9:00 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No phtotgraphed antics this week but I made a discovery about Darwin.

This morning he joined me in the car. It was pleasant enough I rolled the windows down a little. He could not wait to stick his head out to enjoy the wind across his face.

If we blow on his face he runs like you said the word bath. Open a window in a moving vehicle and he is in heaven.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Gumball T Watterson: [Fark user image 850x637]
No phtotgraphed antics this week but I made a discovery about Darwin.

This morning he joined me in the car. It was pleasant enough I rolled the windows down a little. He could not wait to stick his head out to enjoy the wind across his face.

If we blow on his face he runs like you said the word bath. Open a window in a moving vehicle and he is in heaven.


Buckwheat loved sticking his head out the window too, but just like Darwin, bath was a bad word
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The horror.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sleepy Miss Lady Lu Lu
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x429]
Sleepy Miss Lady Lu Lu


aahhh
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x456]


Don't worry Doggie, I was adopted also
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If I could some way make their life easier...they work so hard!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
If I could some way make their life easier...they work so hard!


Poor babies! :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
If I could some way make their life easier...they work so hard!


Man that looks rough :-)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x675]
[Fark user image image 850x866]


OW MY LIVER!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Evening.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x675]
[Fark user image image 850x866]

OW MY LIVER!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Just for you :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 736x552]


It's a Golden Retriever thing too. Miss Lady Lu Lu likes to steal my DIL's socks from the dirty clothes basket. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x675]
[Fark user image image 850x866]

OW MY LIVER!

[Fark user image image 700x933]
Just for you :-)


RUFF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x675]
[Fark user image image 850x866]

OW MY LIVER!

[Fark user image image 700x933]
Just for you :-)

RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My sister fosters these gud bois. <3  I'll check and see if one of the current crop is on the menu, since she just placed one last week or so.

/owner under 35 yrs old, lives in the south = where the vast majority of their rescues come from
//she's driven 600 miles a few times just to take in a handful of poor gud bois who deserve bettar
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

gameshowhost: My sister fosters these gud bois. <3  I'll check and see if one of the current crop is on the menu, since she just placed one last week or so.


she says 'nuh uh' so... huh.... i guess i'll go screw off
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I miss the days when I could fill out paperwork, sign it and then mail in copies of the requested documents to renew my OHP coverage. There was always a call back after stuff was received to verbally verify things, but that seldom took more than 10 minutes. I hate talking on the phone, but 10 minutes isn't too horrible.

However, I was on the phone for over 2 hours today, plus at least 30 minutes of hold time because new procedures are in place, one of which requires a phone interview. Young lady I talked to was very sweet, but this was her first ever OHP renewal interview done entirely on the phone, just as it was mine, so it was kinda like the blind leading the blind, but we somehow managed to get through it and I'm good for another year.


Hopefully things will go smoother when next March rolls around since they'll have a tad more experience by then.

Did I mention I FREAKIN' HATE talking on the phone? :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: My sister fosters these gud bois. <3  I'll check and see if one of the current crop is on the menu, since she just placed one last week or so.

she says 'nuh uh' so... huh.... i guess i'll go screw off


Nah, you're more than welcome here! :)

And tell your sister that we think she's awesome!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: gameshowhost: gameshowhost: My sister fosters these gud bois. <3  I'll check and see if one of the current crop is on the menu, since she just placed one last week or so.

she says 'nuh uh' so... huh.... i guess i'll go screw off

Nah, you're more than welcome here! :)

And tell your sister that we think she's awesome!


I already told her I was trying to brag about here over here. It's almost her birthday again so that's all she's getting for now. :p

/all of her fosters have been super sweeties to her own rescue doggo
//they always have lots of fun before they get forever homed
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

gameshowhost: Bathia_Mapes: gameshowhost: gameshowhost: My sister fosters these gud bois. <3  I'll check and see if one of the current crop is on the menu, since she just placed one last week or so.

she says 'nuh uh' so... huh.... i guess i'll go screw off

Nah, you're more than welcome here! :)

And tell your sister that we think she's awesome!

I already told her I was trying to brag about here over here. It's almost her birthday again so that's all she's getting for now. :p

/all of her fosters have been super sweeties to her own rescue doggo
//they always have lots of fun before they get forever homed


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
GOODNIGHT!




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
My cousins are heavy into this.
Good people and any help they get is greatly appreciated.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

vudukungfu: My cousins are heavy into this.
Good people and any help they get is greatly appreciated.


That's cool! :)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Moxie in my car:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mischief and Mayhem relaxing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BadReligion: Moxie in my car:
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Mischief and Mayhem relaxing:
[Fark user image 850x637]


Good to see you Moxie, Mischief, and Mayham!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.