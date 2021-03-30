 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   CUber   (vice.com) divider line
4
    More: Weird, Cuba, Fidel Castro, United States embargo against Cuba, government worker, Public transport, reliable buses, 32-year-old cleaning woman, Cuban pesos  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 5:29 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dyhchong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cuban Ministry of Transport mandates that buses manufactured in China must be outfitted with American-made engines, a move many see as government mismanagement.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size



If anything they should be fitted with non-turbo diesel engines. At least that way they can make their own fuel and they'll last forever.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've read about this before. There's not enough transportation to make things each, so everyone is obliged to carry as many as they can.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The air in Havana was more liquid than gas after several days of sudden rainstorms

That should lessen a public transportation problem, what with all the drowning.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Article is 5 years old.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.