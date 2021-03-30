 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   NYPD Hate Crimes wants help identifying the guy responsible for this beating of an Asian American on a train, Video quality fair, video content horrible   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
After watching the whole video, I have only one thing to say: don't call black people the N-Word and you wont get beaten down.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: After watching the whole video, I have only one thing to say: don't call black people the N-Word and you wont get beaten down.


A. First Amendment

2. Assault is ALWAYS illegal if you're not a cop

iii. Profit?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: cman: After watching the whole video, I have only one thing to say: don't call black people the N-Word and you wont get beaten down.

A. First Amendment

2. Assault is ALWAYS illegal if you're not a cop

iii. Profit?


1. First amendment means that the gov cant arrest you for your speech, not that you are protected from society's repercussions as a whole for your speech

2. Welcome to 2021. You'll get your ass beat for calling someone a black person to their face N-word. Legal or not, that does not matter.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: You'll get your ass beat by a black person if you call them an N-word to their face.


I proofreading suck it at. Fixt.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
and nobody helped the poor Asian dude? america sucks
 
