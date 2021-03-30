 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Derek Chauvin lawyers promise they have a video that will totally justify standing on a guy's neck for nine minutes   (apnews.com) divider line
43
    More: Unlikely, Jury, Prosecutor, cross examination, clear video, Lawyer, Defense attorney Eric Nelson, bystander video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 8:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the video for 'Shock the Monkey' by Peter Gabriel. I don't understand the relevance myself.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chauvin's defense team will play the 9:29 video backwards and say, "As you can see here, Officer Chauvin is helping Mr. Floyd to his feet and sending him on his way."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter if Floyd was on drugs or belligerent or whatever they will claim. Cops STILL DON'T GET TO EXECUTE PEOPLE.

He was in cuffs, face down, on the ground. He was not a threat and then the pigs executed him while a crowd screamed for them to stop. PERIOD. We have all seen the tape.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
la la la la la
la la la la la
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Splendora - You're Standing On My Neck
Youtube Yu_Rxqtq3ng
 
soupafi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only someone had played the nation anthem right at that moment. George Floyd would be alive today. Probably.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted


But the city has already been burnt completely to the ground, all summer long. Very infromed people have told me this.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Our product warranty does not cover fire, flood, acts of god or riots. Seems to be a lot of riots lately.

I can see this thing going into a full blown riot. Now I see it's a necessity for change in America.

Carry on.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted


...and the same folks who cheered on folks hunting Congressmen in the Capitol will decry the violence.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted

But the city has already been burnt completely to the ground, all summer long. Very infromed people have told me this.


They should make it a gas riot scene...it's easier to stop and start and less sooty.
 
spleef420
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted


City? This whole farking country is gonna look like LA '92.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does their video show that the man was black and the cop was white?  Is that the video?  Because that seems to be their defense so far...or have they pivoted from "That <black man> needed killing"?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it being kept with the Michelle Obama "Whitey Tape"?
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The one consolation I will take in his inevitable acquittal is that he's gonna have to plan on moving around the country pretty regularly or he's gonna have to find solace in being a useless traffic cop in Podunk, Racist County Alabama with no career advancement in sight.

I hope he's so scared of retaliation that he exiles himself to manage inventory at a walmart somewhere.  But that's gonna be a dream deferred, I'm afraid.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted


More like the country, this isn't going to be confined to just Minneapolis.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Did you ever see a jury watch a video tape?"
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It doesn't matter if Floyd was on drugs or belligerent or whatever they will claim. Cops STILL DON'T GET TO EXECUTE PEOPLE.

He was in cuffs, face down, on the ground. He was not a threat and then the pigs executed him while a crowd screamed for them to stop. PERIOD. We have all seen the tape.


My favorite part of the defense's argument yesterday was that "Chauvin was likely distracted by the crowd."

Two things about this spell a serious misstep:
1. The cop killed a guy because he was distracted.
2. The distraction was literally a crowd of people yelling at him because he was killing a guy.

The defense actually farked up so bad with that statement, that they may have already blown the case.

And to that I say:  GOOD!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They'll point out Floyd occasionally twitched, which completely justifies the use of force against him.

\worked for the Rodney King trial
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While acquittal or a hung jury is possible, and even likely, there's never been such a slam dunk case for murder.

I want to have faith that the jury believes its own eyes and ears. But a lifetime of cynicism and institutional racism and MAGAtude have left me beaten and hopeless.

/almost like George Floyd
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alas Smith and Jones: Police Interrogation
Youtube OOy_oP3ESQY
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That defense should be jailed as accessories for just sitting next to him.
After watching the actual video, that was a murder, and his lawyers are no less guilty than if they were caught hiding him in their basement.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that they will find him guilty if for no other reason than to prevent upheaval again and scapegoat him. Im not saying I think he's innocent mind you but at his point I dont think it matters if he was or not, he would be thrown to the wolves regardless.
 
on the road
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Forgotten in this is the future of law enforcement, Minnesota's ANTIFA attorney general who suppressed half the video evidence in order to falsely accuse an innocent officer and trigger racially based riots.
 
Abox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I'm guessing that they will find him guilty if for no other reason than to prevent upheaval again and scapegoat him. Im not saying I think he's innocent mind you but at his point I dont think it matters if he was or not, he would be thrown to the wolves regardless.


I'm surprised the defense didn't use that sentiment to get the case thrown out entirely but I guess that was a focus of jury selection.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pogopogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

on the road: Forgotten in this is the future of law enforcement, Minnesota's ANTIFA attorney general who suppressed half the video evidence in order to falsely accuse an innocent officer and trigger racially based riots.


What color is the sky in your world?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So kinky sex defense strategy coming soon?
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It doesn't matter if Floyd was on drugs or belligerent or whatever they will claim. Cops STILL DON'T GET TO EXECUTE PEOPLE.

He was in cuffs, face down, on the ground. He was not a threat and then the pigs executed him while a crowd screamed for them to stop. PERIOD. We have all seen the tape.


Amazingly, we deal with this almost every day in our emergency department - most hospitals do. And yet, we aren't armed. We don't kill people. We don't even choke them, though I'd like to at times. Worst case, we restrain them chemically or physically - but even that has a set of rules that aren't bendable. Cops are hammers and perps are nails. It's the way they're trained.
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

on the road: innocent officer


How do you figure?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I'm guessing that they will find him guilty if for no other reason than to prevent upheaval again and scapegoat him. Im not saying I think he's innocent mind you but at his point I dont think it matters if he was or not, he would be thrown to the wolves regardless.


That's not outside the realm of possibilities.

But given prior cases around the country, the best I think we can hope for is a split decision convicting him of excessive force and violation of oath.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: It doesn't matter if Floyd was on drugs or belligerent or whatever they will claim. Cops STILL DON'T GET TO EXECUTE PEOPLE.

He was in cuffs, face down, on the ground. He was not a threat and then the pigs executed him while a crowd screamed for them to stop. PERIOD. We have all seen the tape.


i.iheart.comView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I'm guessing that they will find him guilty if for no other reason than to prevent upheaval again and scapegoat him. Im not saying I think he's innocent mind you but at his point I dont think it matters if he was or not, he would be thrown to the wolves regardless.


Given that a jury watched the Rodney King beating, and somehow concluded the officers should be acquitted, I'm expecting if Chauvin isn't outright acquitted, then he'll be convicted of the lightest possible charge and given probation and community service.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted


It'll burn regardless of the outcome.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

on the road: Forgotten in this is the future of law enforcement, Minnesota's ANTIFA attorney general who suppressed half the video evidence in order to falsely accuse an innocent officer and trigger racially based riots.


If  you're not anti-fascist you're pro-fascist.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Cops are hammers and perps are nails. It's the way they're trained.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted

But the city has already been burnt completely to the ground, all summer long. Very infromed people have told me this.


It's true.  A lot of shiat burnt down... not all summer, more like in the span of 3 days.  And some of it (gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores) just reopened.

//My neighbors & I are so farked.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted


Commercial media is salivating. CBS news last night seemed like they were getting ready to cream their jeans.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: The one consolation I will take in his inevitable acquittal is that he's gonna have to plan on moving around the country pretty regularly or he's gonna have to find solace in being a useless traffic cop in Podunk, Racist County Alabama with no career advancement in sight.

I hope he's so scared of retaliation that he exiles himself to manage inventory at a walmart somewhere.  But that's gonna be a dream deferred, I'm afraid.


Nah, the POS will get reinstated with back pay.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

spleef420: soupafi: The city is gonna burn once he's acquitted

City? This whole farking country is gonna look like LA '92.


Yup. Weather is getting nice. It's gonna be ugly.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

on the road: Forgotten in this is the future of law enforcement, Minnesota's ANTIFA attorney general who suppressed half the video evidence in order to falsely accuse an innocent officer and trigger racially based riots.



Wow, that's very interesting

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: It doesn't matter if Floyd was on drugs or belligerent or whatever they will claim. Cops STILL DON'T GET TO EXECUTE PEOPLE.

He was in cuffs, face down, on the ground. He was not a threat and then the pigs executed him while a crowd screamed for them to stop. PERIOD. We have all seen the tape.


And he didnt die from asphyxiation.....period.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.