(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Thanks for your service, though   (kiro7.com) divider line
11
hangloose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They said don't touch it, it's a crime scene - and I'm like what??" Henderson said.

Anyone that talks like this deserves a punch to the face.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Loot
Destroy
Rob
Steal
Hate
Immolate
Pillage
Seven deadly sins -/-seven army values?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thats weird. I wonder why they forgot photos.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why were the suspects robbed and kidnapped? And is the driver still at gunpoint?!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Like my grandpa always said - "Nothing good comes from a Tacoma Hookah Lounge"
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hangloose: Anyone that talks like this deserves a punch to the face.


I'm like, what??
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: Police say they found a black semi-automatic pistol stolen out of Tacoma PD's jurisdiction, a knife, ski mask, gloves and zip ties in the car. Officers also recovered a gun

Are they saying here that a pistol isn't a gun? Or, instead of just saying they found TWO guns, this gave them a chance to rub it in the Tacoma PD's faces?
 
goatharper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: Are they saying here that a pistol isn't a gun?

This Is My Rifle. This Is My Gun
Youtube 4kU0XCVey_U


Same principle applies to pistols.
 
Me and Nyu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess the pizzas didn't make it there in 20 minutes or less
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just because you are in the Army does not mean you are a good person. These dirtbags are certainly being dishonorly discharged for this.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Incidents like this are why I do not like that automatic statement, "Thanks for your service."

Not everyone who serve in the US military performed honorable service. That's why we have the UCMJ.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.