 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Should we wish her well?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Jury, new counts, Ghislaine Maxwell, witness statements, superseding indictment states, grand jury, Southern District of New York, Grand jury  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure. We can wish her well, pit, oubliette, stairs... We don't need to bother about the details, just wish her to get thrown down something.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many said she'd be dead already.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know how the blackmail scheme worked and who got blackmailed.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tots and pears.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sure. We can wish her well, pit, oubliette, stairs... We don't need to bother about the details, just wish her to get thrown down something.


Why, so she can't testify against somebody you want to protect?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a little "...and justice for all"?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, they want to murder you in a well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theusercomponent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do Not Congratulate
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



John Barron approves
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a rat's ass. I will, however, offer her a coupon good for one free rat's ass redeemable at a later date, subject to availability. Offer void where prohibited.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Many said she'd be dead already.


Which Manny?  Manny Bothans?  Because he's dead.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish her a long and healthy life spent entirely in prison.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll wish her "Well... bye!"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well...well...well...
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gee, I hope we've got her on suicide watch
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OK, just one question.  If she is SOOOO guilty, why wasn't she charged until after Epstein died?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.