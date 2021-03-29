 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Memphis)   Texas Jr. wants its own tag   (fox13memphis.com) divider line
40
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll come in handy with all the nutjobs carrying guns around there.
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised that wasn't already the case there.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*deep breath*

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShockDiode: I'm honestly surprised that wasn't already the case there.


Well, if you're white, it probably already was the case.
 
ShockDiode
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: ShockDiode: I'm honestly surprised that wasn't already the case there.

Well, if you're white, it probably already was the case.


Fair point.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?


if you're tall enough to see over the steering wheel, you should be able to drive an F-150 down any street in 'Merica. And if not, just use that toy periscope your gram-gram got you for christmas.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holy shiat this is so stupid, ESPECIALLY since you KNOW it's being done largely just to spite liberals.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unless I'm missing something, Texas doesn't even have it's own tag.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
😂
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The most convenient place to store a handgun is down the front of your pants.

You'll know it's secure when the barrel is resting on your testicles.

Or just store it anywhere in your bra.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ohio is doing the same thing. It might be one of the few things the GOP actually does right. No other enumerated right requires licensure to exercise.

https://dayton247now.com/news/local/o​h​io-house-republicans-introduce-conceal​ed-carry-bill
 
etoof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The bill is probably backed by cops just so they can justify shooting more people.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?


Well...given that publishers have business licenses and pay taxes, protest gatherings often need permits, and religions have to file paperwork to get their tax exemptions, for the benefit of the society in which they operate....

(I know. I know. And the "new" ones are boring. Still, it was a particularly stupid point.)
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Unless I'm missing something, Texas doesn't even have it's own tag.


Nor does it have permitless carry.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reporting every instance of open carry to the cops.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

if you're tall enough to see over the steering wheel, you should be able to drive an F-150 down any street in 'Merica. And if not, just use that toy periscope your gram-gram got you for christmas.


That periscope is going to be a hazard when the airbags go off.  The smart thing to do is use thick books or pillows to lift you up, then break a broom in half and duct tape them to your legs.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Unless I'm missing something, Texas doesn't even have it's own tag.


Fark has an 18 year waiting period.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Ohio is doing the same thing. It might be one of the few things the GOP actually does right. No other enumerated right requires licensure to exercise.

https://dayton247now.com/news/local/oh​io-house-republicans-introduce-conceal​ed-carry-bill


No other amendment ignores half the text of the amendment.

Either the militia part or the well regulated part.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SFSailor: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

Well...given that publishers have business licenses and pay taxes, protest gatherings often need permits, and religions have to file paperwork to get their tax exemptions, for the benefit of the society in which they operate....

(I know. I know. And the "new" ones are boring. Still, it was a particularly stupid point.)


None of which are required to exercise those rights.

You can publish anything you want without a business license or pay taxes.

You can stand at the corner with a sign and protest against cops - without permission or permits.

And you can believe in whatever religion you want and evangelize without ever filing anything with the state.

Your points are spectacularly divorced from reality.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?


I see you are somewhat unfamiliar with permitting and licensing issues in America.
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
North Florida, maybe.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Kumana Wanalaia: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

if you're tall enough to see over the steering wheel, you should be able to drive an F-150 down any street in 'Merica. And if not, just use that toy periscope your gram-gram got you for christmas.

That periscope is going to be a hazard when the airbags go off.  The smart thing to do is use thick books or pillows to lift you up, then break a broom in half and duct tape them to your legs.


Real patriots drive a F-350, that's been lifted, and tuned to belch black smoke.  Preferably a white one, so that the nine foot Confederate Battle Flag flying in the back really pops.

/Sarcasm.
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mistahtom: TheDarkSaintOfGin: Unless I'm missing something, Texas doesn't even have it's own tag.

Fark has an 18 year waiting period.


Then I should be close to being a bona-fide Farker.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Wanderlusting: Ohio is doing the same thing. It might be one of the few things the GOP actually does right. No other enumerated right requires licensure to exercise.

https://dayton247now.com/news/local/oh​io-house-republicans-introduce-conceal​ed-carry-bill

No other amendment ignores half the text of the amendment.

Either the militia part or the well regulated part.


Yes, you, man of the internet, surely have more knowledge of Constitutional Law than the scores of solicitors and judges that have come before you.

While you think you have a point, it would behoove you to understand that clause in the context of Constitutionality because you are hilariously misinformed.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?


Yet republicans are effectively requiring licensure to allow people to exercise their right to vote through vote id laws....
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: SFSailor: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

Well...given that publishers have business licenses and pay taxes, protest gatherings often need permits, and religions have to file paperwork to get their tax exemptions, for the benefit of the society in which they operate....

(I know. I know. And the "new" ones are boring. Still, it was a particularly stupid point.)

None of which are required to exercise those rights.

You can publish anything you want without a business license or pay taxes.

You can stand at the corner with a sign and protest against cops - without permission or permits.

And you can believe in whatever religion you want and evangelize without ever filing anything with the state.

Your points are spectacularly divorced from reality.


but all the effort required to vote?
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: SFSailor: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

Well...given that publishers have business licenses and pay taxes, protest gatherings often need permits, and religions have to file paperwork to get their tax exemptions, for the benefit of the society in which they operate....

(I know. I know. And the "new" ones are boring. Still, it was a particularly stupid point.)

None of which are required to exercise those rights.

You can publish anything you want without a business license or pay taxes.

You can stand at the corner with a sign and protest against cops - without permission or permits.

And you can believe in whatever religion you want and evangelize without ever filing anything with the state.

Your points are spectacularly divorced from reality.


Anything can be an arm. A knife, a club, a nuke.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't imagine living in such fear as to feel the need to carry a gun around with me. Or to be so confused as to think that my cowardice is actually strength.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

I see you are somewhat unfamiliar with permitting and licensing issues in America.


Yes, as a Dudist priest, I really had to get a permit ... except I didn't.

BLM protestors never got permits.

I run a neighborhood news letter that requires no licensure or registration.

Let's lay off the idiocies tonight, shall we?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kidgenius: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

Yet republicans are effectively requiring licensure to allow people to exercise their right to vote through vote id laws....


Good thing I don't agree with voter ID laws.
 
readymix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kidgenius: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

Yet republicans are effectively requiring licensure to allow people to exercise their right to vote through vote id laws....


That's different because reasons.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Reporting every instance of open carry to the cops.


So you can go to jail?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Texas actually requires a license to carry, either concealed or open. You know you've gone full rtard when you're to the right of Texas when it comes to gun laws.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: Wanderlusting: SFSailor: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

Well...given that publishers have business licenses and pay taxes, protest gatherings often need permits, and religions have to file paperwork to get their tax exemptions, for the benefit of the society in which they operate....

(I know. I know. And the "new" ones are boring. Still, it was a particularly stupid point.)

None of which are required to exercise those rights.

You can publish anything you want without a business license or pay taxes.

You can stand at the corner with a sign and protest against cops - without permission or permits.

And you can believe in whatever religion you want and evangelize without ever filing anything with the state.

Your points are spectacularly divorced from reality.

but all the effort required to vote?


I've recognized the hypocrisy. Will you recognize the same?

For reference: I am against any and all barriers to exercise your rights freely in this country - enumerated or otherwise.

Vote freely. Marry freely. Carry freely. So drugs freely. Live freely,

None of my political positions are counter to that core tenet.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
VA has open carry with no permit. It's not a lawless wasteland of constant shootings. Though generally I wouldn't carry openly. It's useful for going hunting, camping or hiking where you might run into a dangerous animal, or conducting business which may expose you to danger (such as handling large amounts of cash). But for just going about you day, I think permitted concealed carry would be a better choice.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
United States Founder #1: "Wow, that was a close call, gaining a shaky independence from Great Britain!

United States Founder #2: "Yeah. We need to write a constitution that goes overboard in its language about never letting Great Britain control us or influence us, and never let us become like Great Britain, ever! Make most of the constitution, and its amendments, about this very specific and unusual time in history!"

... 250 years later...

Ghost of United States Founder: "Ok that was not the best idea."
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Unless I'm missing something, Texas doesn't even have it's own tag.

YET!
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Kumana Wanalaia: Wanderlusting: I don't really see the issue. Should we also require licenses for free speech, protests, and religious exercise?

if you're tall enough to see over the steering wheel, you should be able to drive an F-150 down any street in 'Merica. And if not, just use that toy periscope your gram-gram got you for christmas.

That periscope is going to be a hazard when the airbags go off.  The smart thing to do is use thick books or pillows to lift you up, then break a broom in half and duct tape them to your legs.


If you live on the coast get a few friends to help out.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Discordulator: Wanderlusting: Ohio is doing the same thing. It might be one of the few things the GOP actually does right. No other enumerated right requires licensure to exercise.

https://dayton247now.com/news/local/oh​io-house-republicans-introduce-conceal​ed-carry-bill

No other amendment ignores half the text of the amendment.

Either the militia part or the well regulated part.

Yes, you, man of the internet, surely have more knowledge of Constitutional Law than the scores of solicitors and judges that have come before you.

While you think you have a point, it would behoove you to understand that clause in the context of Constitutionality because you are hilariously misinformed.


The militia part was the farmers gathering together and chasing down runaway slaves. They wouldn't sign on until it was added.
 
