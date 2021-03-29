 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Chicken-raising suburbanites struggle with learning that chickens are not at the top of the food chain   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Chicken, much of the past year, Bird, beginning of Morrill, past year, own medical practice, last spring, Meyer Hatchery  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 11:44 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they shiat on everything
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: And they shiat on everything


So do paywalls

/fsck off
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That generational gap between the farm and the suburbs is a brutal one. 

There's not much that doesn't love a free chicken dinner or you may have a reaaaallly special chicken that will find an epic and amazing way to die. My personal favorite amazing feat of mortality was my chicken that performed the epic bird task of getting on my roof, jumping off my roof and gliding gracefully into the steel roof of their chicken pen only to plummet to the ground headfirst as if made of flapping brick. Dead on impact.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best modify a paint ball gun to fire shot pellets, unless you want to explain to the cops why you fired a shotgun at midnight.

Btw. I never said to modify a paint ball gun to fire shot pellets, or any shrapnel, online.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her pet chickens were a source of emotional support during the pandemic. Then, the predators came.

That's a great headline.


/then the murders began
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First rule of owning chickens or any other animals, predators don't kill them you kill them by not properly keeping them safe from predators
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chicken-raising suburbanites struggle with learning that chickens are not at the top of the food chain

That would be raccoons.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From Morrill's first order, six chicks survived. Chicks dying en route or soon after arrival is not uncommon, despite hatcheries' best efforts to ensure their safety. The newly hatched birds can typically only live without food or water for up to 72 hours.

I feel like if you're paying someone to snail mail you chickens and the fact that they can't survive without food and water for more than three days and that's a gamble you're willing to take, you probably don't give too many shiats about animals.

I honestly can't get past that paragraph, who the fark snail mails animals? Could you imagine being locked in a box without food or water, that's very regularly shaken, for three or more days? And at the end of it consider yourself worthy of having a pet?

What the fark?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of that celebratory article about bald eagles multiplying to 300,000+... and again predicting there will be complaints of eagles robbing feral cats of their hunted prey soon, as well as the chicken complaints.  Free range chickens are a tempting target for bald eagles.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sooo... do people who rely on chickens for emotional support not eat chicken? Do they freak out when they see dead chickens in the store? Was this covered in TFA but I DNRTFA because IDGAF?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: That generational gap between the farm and the suburbs is a brutal one. 

There's not much that doesn't love a free chicken dinner or you may have a reaaaallly special chicken that will find an epic and amazing way to die. My personal favorite amazing feat of mortality was my chicken that performed the epic bird task of getting on my roof, jumping off my roof and gliding gracefully into the steel roof of their chicken pen only to plummet to the ground headfirst as if made of flapping brick. Dead on impact.


Are you, by any chance, the guy in this picture?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Some chicken pot pie sounds delicious right now
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A fully caged coop is the only option. Wire on top and bottom and all 4 sides with no gaps or holes.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rutkowski attempts to get Oscar, one of her roosters, to play chess in August 2018.

Stands a better chance of teaching the mini-muffins to line dance
 
Bob Down
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This just in: Chickens don't make good pets. Chickens are idiots. I say - I say especially Leghorns.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dyhchong: From Morrill's first order, six chicks survived. Chicks dying en route or soon after arrival is not uncommon, despite hatcheries' best efforts to ensure their safety. The newly hatched birds can typically only live without food or water for up to 72 hours.

I feel like if you're paying someone to snail mail you chickens and the fact that they can't survive without food and water for more than three days and that's a gamble you're willing to take, you probably don't give too many shiats about animals.

I honestly can't get past that paragraph, who the fark snail mails animals? Could you imagine being locked in a box without food or water, that's very regularly shaken, for three or more days? And at the end of it consider yourself worthy of having a pet?

What the fark?


It took my mail order bride 8 days to arrive. She's starting to smell funky, so I'm thinking about getting a new one.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you want birds that will drive off predators try geese. Vicious buggers.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.