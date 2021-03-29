 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   CDC bars plague rats from flying to the US abroad. Their solution? Fly to Tijuana and walk across to San Diego and get on a flying disease tube there   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Hotel, All-inclusive resort, Club Med, Mexico hotel room, fifth day of their weeklong honeymoon, positive test  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'I can't believe this is happening'

Oh you sweet summer child.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bowen: 'I can't believe this is happening'

Oh you sweet summer child.


I haven't seen any of my friends in person in over a year. So I'm totally fine with this woman being inconvenienced. Hell, I support anything that inconveniences people who travel for fun during a farking pandemic.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was expecting this article to be about the CBX.

/the people in TFA better not ruin an overall good thing for the San Diego-Tijuana region, assholes.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
well these all sound like horrible, horrible people. deciding to take international (or any at all) vacations during a global pandemic, and THEN choosing to keep exposing others, including on planes, AFTER they test positive, since they "feel fine"?

f*ck these people, whining they may lose their jobs back home, or be denied free alcohol during their enforced mexican quarantines (but with free luxury hotel room accomodations in a tropical paradise)? they shouldn't BE on f*cking mexican vacations at a time like this in the first place.....
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weird that you can't fly abroad.  Last month, I bought a ticket for a dame.  Is it just the terminology?
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stay the hell away from Adelita's, jerks; when all of this is over I am going on a spree...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Naido: Weird that you can't fly abroad.  Last month, I bought a ticket for a dame.  Is it just the terminology?


Skirts don't like to be called dames
 
