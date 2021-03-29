 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Oh where, oh where can my $42,000 be? Hold on, you mean that Goodwill worker is returning it to me?   (people.com) divider line
...the owner of the money surprised her with $1,000 from the money she found.

1/42=2.380952380952%

Jfc, couldn't even do 10%? Or 5%?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I do believe if I had found 42,000 dollars I would never have said a word to anyone about it and started buying groceries in cash and use my paycheck to pay off bills.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jeebs crikey almighty, i'd have given the $2k at least... imagine losing $42k in cash

/if you can't easily afford to reward $2k for the recovery, how the hell can you afford to even give a $1k reward?
//was the owner's lone possession mysteriously $42k in cash, and they absolutely needed the $41k, so it had to be $1k reward?
///farkin aye, are some people complete cheapskates
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now where's the dog?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, even I've been guilty of leaving a 20 dollar bill in a coat or something.  But 42 large!?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Person does the right thing.

Fark finds something to biatch about.

Day ending in 'y'.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I'd use the self checkout.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

You do know that they aren't obligated to give anything, right?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm betting the original donor of the sweaters was clearing out the house of a deceased relative who lived through the 1929 stock market crash and subsequent Great Depression.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Was Goodwill obligated to return it?  It was rightfully donated.
 
jefferator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I thought the same thing....I was thinking 5K would have been appropriate ......if not a wee bit more.....
 
crinz83
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
they shoulda put them on the rack and charged around $21,015 each
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

No, it wasn't
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

