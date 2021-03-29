 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Stop eating trees   (theguardian.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Forest, G8, Tropical rainforest, high-resolution maps of global deforestation, Rainforest, Greenpeace, Dr Nguyen Hoang, China results  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Mar 2021 at 12:41 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing I plant thousands
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hi guys"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tough act to follow
Youtube ZVEF5V551zY
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stop drinking coffee and eating chocolate?

... yeah, no.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby, little kid me would happily stop eating broccoli.

/big kid me loves broc
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You probably shouldn't eat acorns.

Just sayin'.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have been looking at agriculture maps and there is no reason I can find that south Texas couldn't become the coffee and chocolate capital of the world, with climate change warming things up.  Vanilla bean too.  Lots of cheap labor from Mexico to help with the harvest, and a warmer gulf means  wetter Texas.

Vanilla been would do gang busters there too.  Everything you need for a Texachino.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
nationalzoo.si.eduView Full Size

"Wut??"
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Easy for you to say, you're not a giraffe.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Tell the evil beavers that.

Miller Commercial - Evil Beaver
Youtube IB7OU0MlIvs
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Except I don't want to give up beef.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: [nationalzoo.si.edu image 850x425]
"Wut??"


save a tree, eat a beaver
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When luxuries are expensive again, people will stop eating them.

Back in the 1800s, coffee was for the rich, and candy meant sugar candy; chocolate was a rare treat for the wealthy who lived in cities.

Right now, it's a daily necessity, so people treat it that way.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have to get the vegans onto soylent.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Willy Wonka gets cancelled in 5...4....3...2....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I have been looking at agriculture maps and there is no reason I can find that south Texas couldn't become the coffee and chocolate capital of the world, with climate change warming things up.  Vanilla bean too.  Lots of cheap labor from Mexico to help with the harvest, and a warmer gulf means  wetter Texas.

Vanilla been would do gang busters there too.  Everything you need for a Texachino.



bughunter: [nationalzoo.si.edu image 850x425]
"Wut??"


Mentioning vanilla and beavers so close together in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't help it...I am addicted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wish I could remember the details better, but a while back I saw something about deforestation in west Africa to grow cocoa, probably the Ivory Coast or some country near there.

They interviewed some exec from some international chocolate producer about deforestation and he brushed it all aside saying most of it happened decades before  his company got there and they were only clearing a little bit more and shouldn't be blamed for the problem.

Really, 90% of it was deforested before they got there.  They're only taking the last 10% or something.  (I made up those numbers because I can't remember the actual ones, but I wasn't impressed by the excuse).

/I only a ate a tiny bit of chocolate today and I have no idea where it came from, so I only feel a tiny bit guilty.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.