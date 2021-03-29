 Skip to content
(Axios)   Iowa harnessing its unparalleled flatness to become a rollerskating superpower   (axios.com) divider line
    PSA, Public health, Impending Doom, Des Moines, Disease Control, Epidemiology, Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, career skater, big picture  
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska all lining up to undercut Iowa on this one.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Rollerskating has experienced a resurgence thanks to the pandemic and a 90s renaissance."

I distinctly remember there being a sharp shift from roller skates to inline skates in the early 90s, and I grew up somewhere that was not near the cutting edge of fads and pop culture trends.  Neither was huge, but if it was in public it was inline.  People that still went to the indoor roller rink used skates, but I'm guessing that was partly because the rental skates were way better than the rental inlines.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
if Oumi Janta will be promoting this new skate-zone, i'll crawl down from MN to watch...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska all lining up to undercut Iowa on this one.


Yeah, and will win. Iowa isn't flat, especially the further east you go. Nebrask and Kansa? Holy shiat they are flat.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

strapp3r: if Oumi Janta will be promoting this new skate-zone, i'll crawl down from MN to watch...

[Fark user image image 850x560]


I should open a rink called Thigh Land.
 
ScubaCougr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Build the bestest skate park in the world. Problem is it's still Iowa.

/says the Cheesehead
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Add some homesteaders and we can have a 21st century Heaven's Gate. Iowa is just as boring as Wyoming, it's just lacking the natural beauty.
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rollerskating has experienced a resurgence thanks to the pandemic and a 90s renaissance

Did I miss a rollerskating craze in the 90s? Also, that was like five years ago. It's a little soon for a renaissance.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Couples skate only!

Abba - Dancing Queen
Youtube xFrGuyw1V8s
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ROLL BOUNCE
Youtube btg30RPewjw
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RyansPrivates: Iowa isn't flat, especially the further east you go. Nebrask and Kansa? Holy shiat they are flat.


Iowa is rolling, and its downright craggy along the river, particularly in the driftless zone.

South Florida is flat.
 
