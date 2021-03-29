 Skip to content
Road signs stolen off muddy road in Vermont. Residents of Redbud not amused
11
    Stupid, large reflective orange signs, poor condition, Road Closed Ahead, traffic cones, Police, Road, Copyright, bizarre theft  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've had a conversation about selling our house at any point in the last 15 years without referencing this movie.

And not in a comedic fashion, either. Pigs need lipstick.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
wtf? you know you can order replica streetsigns online, right?
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't believe it when they told me my father was stealing from his job at the highway department.
But when I got home, all the signs were there.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
By the time I was 16 I had a full attic of road signs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: wtf? you know you can order replica streetsigns online, right?


Yeah but I need a new passenger floor pan for my 92 Ford pickup now and they won't let me donate more plasma until next Friday.
 
MFK
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sign stealing is a long-held rural Vermont tradition. Stop signs were particularly sought after when I was in high school. I believe you needed a special tool to remove them and a couple kids in my school had them. While I personally never stole a sign, I remember getting an angry phone call from my mom when I was in college because my little brother had been on a sign rampage and was stashing them under my old bed and he had thrown me under the bus when she found them.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buddy of mine lived on the edge of a small city and every night people were over there'd be a raid to steal one traffic cone. When he moved out he left a tower on 32 traffic cones on a street corner.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: tower on 32 traffic cones on a street corner.


Tower of 32 traffic cones.

The preview button is for cowards.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Kit Fister: wtf? you know you can order replica streetsigns online, right?

Yeah but I need a new passenger floor pan for my 92 Ford pickup now and they won't let me donate more plasma until next Friday.


I feel like there're better metals/sources of materials to use for that than stealing road signs...
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The city I grew up in used to have very nice street signs. They were made out of cast iron with the street's name spelled out in raised letters and painted white on a black background. When the City announced that they were going to be replaced the old street signs with new sheet metals signs there was a wave of street sign thefts throughout the entire city. For a few months there were entire neighborhoods that were completely devoid of street signs and the city was forced to scramble to get the new signs installed. And I am not saying that there are a half dozen or so vintage cast iron street signs in the garage at my parent's house, but if there are then I have absolutely no idea how they got there!
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait until you meet the mailman.
 
