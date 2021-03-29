 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Ex-husband accused of breaking into woman's home twice in two months and at least wearing an appropriate tee shirt for a trial   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Burglary, Grier Walker, Theft, Criminal law, video of Walker, Lawrence Township police, Crime, ex-wife's house  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 7:01 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, he's single...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: So, he's single...


Until he drops the soap, yes...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
was close to something similar.  couple was splitting/split and she was with her new lover.

dude broke into the house they were at and took pics while they were sleeping.

creepy af.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Six collectors drinking glasses?  Not the Three Stooges Drinking Glass Collection.
There's stern Moe, whimsical Larry.  Curly nyuks it up. Shemp and Curly Joe and even Joe round out the collection.

I filled up at Exxon every week during promotion.  Wound up with Four Curly Joe, Shemp and a Joe Besser.  No one wants to drink from a Besser.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lock him up or he's going to kill her.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.