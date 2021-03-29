 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Irish tourist attractions, British actors, 19th Century inventions, and sports competitions are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, March 14-20 Surround Sound edition   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Taxation in the United States, Polow da Don, Internal Revenue Service, Auburn University, Big Trouble in Little China, Auburn, Alabama, Drop, Hand sanitizer  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Mar 2021 at 3:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https:///www.fark.com/quiz/1004
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So for my Dad's birthday last week, I wanted to make it special for him. He fulfilled a dream of his earlier this year when he bought a nice big flatscreen TV so he could see his old Western movies in something resembling the theaters he used to watch them in. Unfortunately, the tiny speakers left a lot to be desired, so I decided to hook him up with surround sound.

Nowadays, you can get those sound bars that offer a "virtual" surround experience, but I really wanted the real thing for him - which is darn near impossible to find nowadays. I lucked out and found a used RCA setup for a mere $30 including speakers - but not including cables. The hilarious thing was that I spend $18 on speaker wire and $15 on an optical cable, so that cost more than the system did. It's an older unit from 2001 with the original speakers, but it was top-of-the-line back then, so it still sounds great. He was quite impressed with the sound quality, even more so when I figured out how to switch the TV to outputting actual Dolby 5.1 instead of the 2-channel after fiddling with it for an hour. He's working his way through "Justified" on Hulu now and really enjoying it.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you have your sound hooked up in your living room, especially if you did anything weird to get one of the speakers placed juuuuuust right.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tablotv.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, did poorly on the last half of it.  Oh well.

Assuming all the questions are the same for everyone, there is one question with a really neat history involved in it and the material.  After taking the quiz, look it up.  People went nuts with it, and it ties in interestingly with Civil War and frontier living history.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
why is no one farking about the border crisis?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pointfdr: why is no one farking about the border crisis?


You got a weird fetish, bro.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Irish tourist at the beach

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Geebus.  I sucked even worse on the "easy" quiz than I did on the "hard" quiz.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.