(Yahoo)   Another fake vaccine card purveyor busted because it is better to pay someone for a fake card (which may be a felony) than get a shot with the card for free
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not simply walk into a vaccination clinic.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: One does not simply walk into a vaccination clinic.


Many if not most states are there or almost there.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shot and card may be free, but they get you with the monthly fee for 5G.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a real shot posses a mental and/or physical risk to Florida Man.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't "another", subby it's the same guy from the other Fark thread.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: The shot and card may be free, but they get you with the monthly fee for 5G.


That's only if you get the T-mobile shot. At&t and Verizon 5G shots are free.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That's only if you get the T-mobile shot.


That shot has barely any coverage. The only vaccines which are effective nationwide are ATT and Verizon, period.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: One does not simply walk into a vaccination clinic.


I walked into a store the other day and there was a manager at the front door asking everyone coming in if they were interested in getting their shot.  They had one dose left and the pharmacy was about to close - they figured better to put it in someone's arm than let it go to waste.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Met a person who said if he has to get a card to travel, he will pay someone for a fake card before he takes an "unproven dangerous vaccine."

Just got my second shot at noon of the Pfizer vaccine so I'll be fine.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here in Oklahoma  I was at first pleased, but soon a little uneasy at quickly people were getting vaccinated.  Pleased because the process was actually going quite smoothly in places, but uneasy because I was able to get my first shot before we'd opened up for Phase 3.  I shouldn't have, but the local place providing the shots had appointments available and wanted them filled.

Scroll forward a little over 3 weeks, I've had my second shot and we're open to Phase 4 and it's easy for most people to find an appointment for a shot, though the state is only 25% vaccinated.  This means that pretty much most of the people who really wanted vaccinated have been vaccinated.  The remainder are people who had difficulty finding a shot nearby or difficulty getting transportation to a shot... and then all the people who are still uncertain as well as those who simply don't want to be vaccinated.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



L...O...L
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wage0048: ZAZ: One does not simply walk into a vaccination clinic.

I walked into a store the other day and there was a manager at the front door asking everyone coming in if they were interested in getting their shot.  They had one dose left and the pharmacy was about to close - they figured better to put it in someone's arm than let it go to waste.


That's how i got mine a couple of weeks back.  Called walgreens and asked if they had any cancellations
 
jimjays
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tansa: ZAZ: One does not simply walk into a vaccination clinic.

Many if not most states are there or almost there.


I heard talk today that my area starts vaccinating 15-yr-olds Wed. That we're taking people from all over the state.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With no standardized form the entire idea of using these cards to access places is kind of dumb. Of course people are doing this, nobody is going to check. What are they going to do, call your doctor?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.


The guy is a scumbag, to be sure, but don't you think we've overused the epithet "racist" a little bit already?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: With no standardized form the entire idea of using these cards to access places is kind of dumb. Of course people are doing this, nobody is going to check. What are they going to do, call your doctor?


I'm really not seeing the point of these cards for exactly that reason.  It's a waste of time.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.


Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.
 
IsoTropt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, NY state lowered the age to 30 starting tomorrow. Gimme that vax baby!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: With no standardized form the entire idea of using these cards to access places is kind of dumb. Of course people are doing this, nobody is going to check. What are they going to do, call your doctor?


I suppose the idea is that 90% of anti-vaxxers would use the opportunity to biatch about globalist spider webs, so it's more of a phone tree filter than an actual embargo against idiots.
 
IsoTropt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.


But, what if the death threaters become the death threatees, hmmm?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.


Idiot business has killed tons of people and counting. I know it's hard to gun nuts to wrap their head around it, but you're not allowed to spread death and call it freedom.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

proteus_b: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

The guy is a scumbag, to be sure, but don't you think we've overused the epithet "racist" a little bit already?


I re-read the article and see that there was plenty of evidence that this guy is a racist. Nonetheless, it's not related to the crime he committed.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That TikTok lady is on fire.  What is this, her fourth fake v-card outing this week?  My wife watched at least three I think.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

proteus_b: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

The guy is a scumbag, to be sure, but don't you think we've overused the epithet "racist" a little bit already?


The guy called a black woman a biatch for singing about being black
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Idiot business has killed tons of people and counting. I know it's hard to gun nuts to wrap their head around it, but you're not allowed to spread death and call it freedom.


What the fark are you on about now?  Gun nuts?  Am I in the wrong thread?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: HotWingConspiracy: With no standardized form the entire idea of using these cards to access places is kind of dumb. Of course people are doing this, nobody is going to check. What are they going to do, call your doctor?

I'm really not seeing the point of these cards for exactly that reason.  It's a waste of time.


The cards let them know that you already had the first shot in case you go somewhere else for the second shot
 
mateomaui
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Idiot business has killed tons of people and counting. I know it's hard to gun nuts to wrap their head around it, but you're not allowed to spread death and call it freedom.

What the fark are you on about now?  Gun nuts?  Am I in the wrong thread?


Death threats... guns... are you too stupid to keep up with this?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Jeebus Saves: HotWingConspiracy: With no standardized form the entire idea of using these cards to access places is kind of dumb. Of course people are doing this, nobody is going to check. What are they going to do, call your doctor?

I'm really not seeing the point of these cards for exactly that reason.  It's a waste of time.

The cards let them know that you already had the first shot in case you go somewhere else for the second shot


Also you need them to avoid or reduce quarantine when traveling to some countries (usually couple with recent, negative covid test results).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IsoTropt: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

But, what if the death threaters become the death threatees, hmmm?


Well, I know that you know that you know what I know, so everyone loses.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Idiot business has killed tons of people and counting. I know it's hard to gun nuts to wrap their head around it, but you're not allowed to spread death and call it freedom.

What the fark are you on about now?  Gun nuts?  Am I in the wrong thread?


Shhhh the guns are okay
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.


Your post makes it sound like you're saying that it's good that the person (Savannah Malm, a pharmacist) who exposed the fraudster is getting death threats, is that really what you mean?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.


Why would we be upset at someone facing the consequences of their dumb actions?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.


Gotta appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit.
/Or not.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Your post makes it sound like you're saying that it's good that the person (Savannah Malm, a pharmacist) who exposed the fraudster is getting death threats, is that really what you mean?


He is. Taking COVID seriously infringes on his freedumbs.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Make the card required for voting and watch what fun it will bring.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mrtraveler01: The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.

Gotta appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit.
/Or not.


Why couldn't he do something more respectable? Like being a crack dealer?
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Mrtraveler01: The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.

Gotta appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit.
/Or not.

Why couldn't he do something more respectable? Like being a crack dealer?


Whoa... Sarcasm.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I forgot my vaccine immunization card when I got my second shot. I asked if they could put both vaccinations on the same card. The person checking me in said that they'd just put the info on the second line and I could just fill in the first line.  When I got home I did that with both cards and now have two.  I'd really prefer that someone fill out my yellow WHO International Certificate of Vaccination record with this info as that's more complete than a card.  I might call my GP doctor and ask if that can be updated the next time I come in.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Idiot business has killed tons of people and counting. I know it's hard to gun nuts to wrap their head around it, but you're not allowed to spread death and call it freedom.

What the fark are you on about now?  Gun nuts?  Am I in the wrong thread?


Nah, he's an idiot
 
proteus_b
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Make the card required for voting and watch what fun it will bring.


Apparently there is an intrinsic right to vote by mail, [which is absurd], so ... no.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Your post makes it sound like you're saying that it's good that the person (Savannah Malm, a pharmacist) who exposed the fraudster is getting death threats, is that really what you mean?


Yep.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Mrtraveler01: The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.

Gotta appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit.
/Or not.

Why couldn't he do something more respectable? Like being a crack dealer?

Whoa... Sarcasm.


I know, I agree with you. I was just adding on.

/Admittedly I was clumsy with that
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: fatassbastard: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Your post makes it sound like you're saying that it's good that the person (Savannah Malm, a pharmacist) who exposed the fraudster is getting death threats, is that really what you mean?

Yep.


Why?

Why are you defending a fraudster?
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: HotWingConspiracy: With no standardized form the entire idea of using these cards to access places is kind of dumb. Of course people are doing this, nobody is going to check. What are they going to do, call your doctor?

I'm really not seeing the point of these cards for exactly that reason.  It's a waste of time.


It's not "proof", in the sense that you can get money with it, or identify yourself, but it's an indication that you've been vaccinated. Mine has lot numbers and dates on it, along with the location I was vaccinated. Unlikely a forgery would have those stickers.

True, there is no standardization, so how would an inspector really be sure.

But forgeries are just dumb. Like fake license plates or drivers licences. You're going to get tripped up one day...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: pueblonative: And of course the person exposing this racist fark is the one getting the death threats.

Good.  What goes around comes around.  Don't like it?  Mind your own farking business.

Why would we be upset at someone facing the consequences of their dumb actions?


Im not upset some busy body is getting death threats.
 
valenumr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Mrtraveler01: The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.

Gotta appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit.
/Or not.

Why couldn't he do something more respectable? Like being a crack dealer?

Whoa... Sarcasm.

I know, I agree with you. I was just adding on.

/Admittedly I was clumsy with that


Hehe. I was doing double sarcasm!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Im not upset some busy body is getting death threats.


You think someone pointing out sleazy activity is a "busy body"?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Mrtraveler01: The guy is basically committing fraud, so I'm not sad he lost his job.

Gotta appreciate that entrepreneurial spirit.
/Or not.

Why couldn't he do something more respectable? Like being a crack dealer?

Whoa... Sarcasm.

I know, I agree with you. I was just adding on.

/Admittedly I was clumsy with that

Hehe. I was doing double sarcasm!


Ohhh!

You got me!
 
