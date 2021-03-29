 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadian immunization committee is preparing to suspend use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. Questions include: How astral is it? Whar zenith, whar? And why is it made of neither oxen nor Fords?   (cbc.ca) divider line
63
    News, Coagulation, Thrombus, Stroke, Hemostasis, use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Platelet, Canada's National Advisory Committee, rare instances of blood clots  
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... fark.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I want one of the alien tech ones.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard it was extracted from Ford Prefect.

/Bring a towel.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.


Let Darwin do his work.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.

Let Darwin do his work.


So, drive-by shootings and terrorism is just Darwin at work, got it.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.

Let Darwin do his work.


Except this will legit hurt people who can't get the vaccine.  Also this kills me because here's an issue found with a vaccine and countries are banning it until they get more info, and people will use it as proof vaccines are dangerous.  This is in reality one of the most assuring things I could think of for vaccines as a whole, people are so damn cautious about them that a rushed vaccine in response to a global pandemic showed a very small amount of serious complications, and it is being banned as a caution until we can figure it out.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, humans are farking dumb.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the Canadians I know are expecting to be vaccinated any time soon. Seems like they do a pretty good job of keeping US citizens out of Canada so they should be all good for a while longer.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?


No, it appears to possibly be an interaction between the vaccine and birth control pills which already cause these clots, especially in smokers. That's likely why we haven't seen them in North America, very low rate of smoking in young women.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you were an idiot and a conspiracy theorist if before this very second you noticed (let alone remarked) that there had been insufficient time to determine whether this vaccine had serious side effects.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Opacity: FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?

No, it appears to possibly be an interaction between the vaccine and birth control pills which already cause these clots, especially in smokers. That's likely why we haven't seen them in North America, very low rate of smoking in young women.


Smoking + BC pill is already a higher risk for blood clots, right? I'm curious what the AstraZeneca clot rate was, compared to the rate among smokers on the BC pill.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working PR for AZ was be one of the worst jobs right now.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, good luck with that, Canada.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: None of the Canadians I know are expecting to be vaccinated any time soon. Seems like they do a pretty good job of keeping US citizens out of Canada so they should be all good for a while longer.


Good to know there are lots of idiots all over the world and not just in America.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: None of the Canadians I know are expecting to be vaccinated any time soon. Seems like they do a pretty good job of keeping US citizens out of Canada so they should be all good for a while longer.


We've been promised first dose by end of June. And that's at federal level. This suspension happens as they're mostly vaccinating the 60+ in most provinces, so only medical workers and some targeted vaccination hotspots would have to worry about who's getting the AZeneca shot.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK has already vaccinated millions with it.  I'd get this one myself today if I was offered it.  Given the risk of getting covid is still quite high, this vaccine appears to be the lesser risk.

/getting tired of waiting
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Working PR for AZ was be one of the worst jobs right now.


No doubt. Wait.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 in a million possibility of getting a blood clot versus 2.5 percent of dying of covid. I will take the AZ shot.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

someonelse: robodog: Opacity: FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?

No, it appears to possibly be an interaction between the vaccine and birth control pills which already cause these clots, especially in smokers. That's likely why we haven't seen them in North America, very low rate of smoking in young women.

Smoking + BC pill is already a higher risk for blood clots, right? I'm curious what the AstraZeneca clot rate was, compared to the rate among smokers on the BC pill.


Lower from the stats I saw, but given how close the clots happened to the shots, and especially the brain clotting reported, it's worth pausing and doing some analysis. There's 3 other vaccines to use and Merck is about to bump up the J&J production rate which should roughly double total vaccinations per week even with this one on pause.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: fragMasterFlash: None of the Canadians I know are expecting to be vaccinated any time soon. Seems like they do a pretty good job of keeping US citizens out of Canada so they should be all good for a while longer.

Good to know there are lots of idiots all over the world and not just in America.


Actually they tell me the issue is a lack of vaccine supply rather than a lack of willingness to be inoculated.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my second Moderna shot on Friday. Saturday, I was just tired.  Sunday, I was fine. The side effects hit me like a hammer this morning. I woke up to a spinning room. I haven't had vertigo in 25 years. I thought I was having a stroke. I was close to an emergency room visit. Called in sick and slept the morning away. The dizzy spells became more infrequent as the day went on, and just spent my day on the couch watching Regular Car Reviews on YouTube. The fatigue is finally subsiding.
Get your shots. Just make a 3-day plan because those side effects come on strong. Get your shot on a Thursday and take Friday/Monday off. Just my own personal advice. Good luck, world!
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They keep touching on the fact that these clots are more frequent in women but don't even discuss the fact that most countries vaccinated their healthcare workers first. What gender dominates the healthcare industry? Women.

I thought shiatty reporting was just an American thing
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good job AstraZeneca for rolling out your non-mRNA vaccine in one of the dumbest possible ways.  Do your PR people speak with your research people?  It's like you've never done science before.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I had my second Moderna shot on Friday. Saturday, I was just tired.  Sunday, I was fine. The side effects hit me like a hammer this morning. I woke up to a spinning room. I haven't had vertigo in 25 years. I thought I was having a stroke. I was close to an emergency room visit. Called in sick and slept the morning away. The dizzy spells became more infrequent as the day went on, and just spent my day on the couch watching Regular Car Reviews on YouTube. The fatigue is finally subsiding.
Get your shots. Just make a 3-day plan because those side effects come on strong. Get your shot on a Thursday and take Friday/Monday off. Just my own personal advice. Good luck, world!


Mine is scheduled for a Sunday, if it's 3 days off work that's fine, I've got sick days. I think I've still got some pills from the last time I had vertigo, time to check if they're still good.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: But you were an idiot and a conspiracy theorist if before this very second you noticed (let alone remarked) that there had been insufficient time to determine whether this vaccine had serious side effects.


Yes. Data is the difference between "conspiracy theory" and "theory".
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.

Let Darwin do his work.


That goes both ways you know. Lots of people are alive today because their ancestors didn't trust learned men of medicine who swore up and down that leeches and lobotomies were good science and hand washing was unnecessary superstition.

Even though now (unlike then) doctors are more often right than wrong, having a small group that refuses to go along with their advice until many years after the fact if ever is good for the survival prospect of the species as a whole since it means a single unlucky error or change in circumstance won't wipe out the entire population.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cross the highways of fantasy?
Help me to forget today's pain?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: AcneVulgaris: Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.

Let Darwin do his work.

That goes both ways you know. Lots of people are alive today because their ancestors didn't trust learned men of medicine who swore up and down that leeches and lobotomies were good science and hand washing was unnecessary superstition.

Even though now (unlike then) doctors are more often right than wrong, having a small group that refuses to go along with their advice until many years after the fact if ever is good for the survival prospect of the species as a whole since it means a single unlucky error or change in circumstance won't wipe out the entire population.


There's also a small population of people that went to live in Jonestown and drank the Flavor-Aid.  Anti-Vaxxers are more harmful than that.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: But you were an idiot and a conspiracy theorist if before this very second you noticed (let alone remarked) that there had been insufficient time to determine whether this vaccine had serious side effects.


You go with the one in a hundred, I'll go with the one in a million. Also, "were"?

/The longer we wait, the more people die. Gotta strike a balance.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I had my second Moderna shot on Friday. Saturday, I was just tired.  Sunday, I was fine. The side effects hit me like a hammer this morning. I woke up to a spinning room. I haven't had vertigo in 25 years. I thought I was having a stroke. I was close to an emergency room visit. Called in sick and slept the morning away. The dizzy spells became more infrequent as the day went on, and just spent my day on the couch watching Regular Car Reviews on YouTube. The fatigue is finally subsiding.
Get your shots. Just make a 3-day plan because those side effects come on strong. Get your shot on a Thursday and take Friday/Monday off. Just my own personal advice. Good luck, world!


My second Moderna fell on a Thursday. Nowhere close to your experience but I did get some faintness kinda feeling 3-4 days later. Mrs. Pow had to take a half day off work after her first. I imagine the second will knock her off her feet.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pfunky pfizer FTW
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?


It's a risk / reward calculation. The disease is so much more dangerous for older people that they're better off taking this vaccine even with its very small chance of a serious side effect.

Also, at least in BC the "olds" have priority to receive the mRNA vaccines. They started with the oldest people and are progressively moving the age threshold down as more vaccines arrive. The plan had been to use the AZ vaccine in parallel for targeted vaccinations of essential workers or workplaces with active outbreaks.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I had my second Moderna shot on Friday. Saturday, I was just tired.  Sunday, I was fine. The side effects hit me like a hammer this morning. I woke up to a spinning room. I haven't had vertigo in 25 years. I thought I was having a stroke. I was close to an emergency room visit. Called in sick and slept the morning away. The dizzy spells became more infrequent as the day went on, and just spent my day on the couch watching Regular Car Reviews on YouTube. The fatigue is finally subsiding.
Get your shots. Just make a 3-day plan because those side effects come on strong. Get your shot on a Thursday and take Friday/Monday off. Just my own personal advice. Good luck, world!

Mine is scheduled for a Sunday, if it's 3 days off work that's fine, I've got sick days. I think I've still got some pills from the last time I had vertigo, time to check if they're still good.


Wife just got hers. Let's see what happens.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MizzouFTW: They keep touching on the fact that these clots are more frequent in women but don't even discuss the fact that most countries vaccinated their healthcare workers first. What gender dominates the healthcare industry? Women.


You do realize that frequency is not affected by the number of samples, right?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: MizzouFTW: They keep touching on the fact that these clots are more frequent in women but don't even discuss the fact that most countries vaccinated their healthcare workers first. What gender dominates the healthcare industry? Women.

You do realize that frequency is not affected by the number of samples, right?


When your sample pool is mostly made up of women... do I need to keep going or na
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, the anti-vaxxers were just so close to coming around to realizing the truth about vaccines up until this vaccine got pulled. Thanks, vaccine company.
 
kore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
While the European Medicines Agency works to rule out this claim the damage will have been done. I don't advocate ignoring anything but where these vaccines are concerned we should determine and consider the source of such information.

"[R]eports of Europe"? What reports?

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-russia-covid-disinformation/u-s-says-​russian-backed-outlets-spread-covid-19​-vaccine-disinformation-idUSKBN2B0016
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.

Let Darwin do his work.


Yyyyeah. If these anti-vax farkheads weren't walking mutation labs that would be fine with me. Problem is they are.
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The worry over blood clots seems to have come from one country that doesn't measure the same way as anyone else.

Evidence from the UK was that blood clots were in the typical expected range (they do happen within the general population) if anything, slightly lower than typical.

I got the AZ shot a few days ago and nothing worse than a slight ache at the vaccination site ensued.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If only we had a UK style health care system where one can buy a drug approval.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ant-vaxxers were going to anti-vax regardless.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

someonelse: robodog: Opacity: FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?

No, it appears to possibly be an interaction between the vaccine and birth control pills which already cause these clots, especially in smokers. That's likely why we haven't seen them in North America, very low rate of smoking in young women.

Smoking + BC pill is already a higher risk for blood clots, right? I'm curious what the AstraZeneca clot rate was, compared to the rate among smokers on the BC pill.


Got a source on this? My father is in the interior region of BC, has an appointment in 2 weeks for his jab, will likely get the astraZ shot, and has had heparin induced thrombolysis in the past. He'll take it when offered and we're doing the worrying for him.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: MizzouFTW: They keep touching on the fact that these clots are more frequent in women but don't even discuss the fact that most countries vaccinated their healthcare workers first. What gender dominates the healthcare industry? Women.

You do realize that frequency is not affected by the number of samples, right?


Actually I see my error now. If you'll excuse me I'll just go fark myself
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Klyukva: AcneVulgaris: Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.

Let Darwin do his work.

That goes both ways you know. Lots of people are alive today because their ancestors didn't trust learned men of medicine who swore up and down that leeches and lobotomies were good science and hand washing was unnecessary superstition.

Even though now (unlike then) doctors are more often right than wrong, having a small group that refuses to go along with their advice until many years after the fact if ever is good for the survival prospect of the species as a whole since it means a single unlucky error or change in circumstance won't wipe out the entire population.


When it turns out the vaccine changes us into those I Am Legend vampires you'll be singing a different tune.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Ugh this is just dumping gas on the anti vax fire.


Not really. If you want to fight that fire by saying "vaccines are safe", you have to be careful about any ones which might not meet that high standard. Some of them do have real problems, like the old whole-cell pertussis vaccine. It was more effective than the one we're using now but the side effects were deemed to be more important.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: None of the Canadians I know are expecting to be vaccinated any time soon. Seems like they do a pretty good job of keeping US citizens out of Canada so they should be all good for a while longer.


Heh, I was supposed to be vaccinated tomorrow. (Or today, or last week sometime. It's been a weird week.)
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Love all the click bate headlines. "10 people die minutes after getting COVID vaccine." They were all on same bus.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: someonelse: robodog: Opacity: FTA: under 55s

So... kill the olds, eh Canada?

No, it appears to possibly be an interaction between the vaccine and birth control pills which already cause these clots, especially in smokers. That's likely why we haven't seen them in North America, very low rate of smoking in young women.

Smoking + BC pill is already a higher risk for blood clots, right? I'm curious what the AstraZeneca clot rate was, compared to the rate among smokers on the BC pill.

Lower from the stats I saw, but given how close the clots happened to the shots, and especially the brain clotting reported, it's worth pausing and doing some analysis. There's 3 other vaccines to use and Merck is about to bump up the J&J production rate which should roughly double total vaccinations per week even with this one on pause.


This makes me think about all the integrity of one's character for all those hundreds/thousands of people doing the manufacturing, and my hope for humanity rises a bit... same with farming/food production, especially now.
I am very lucky to live here, regardless of all the negative emotions/opinions growing in their presence yearly.

/btw, if you haven't seen it, check out the YouTube video of the "mask gun" created (in all fun) to shoot at anti-maskers. You won't be disappointed:
Shooting Masks onto People's Faces
Youtube pa6BlJlrL-k
 
